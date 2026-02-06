Rubis has announced its expansion into the European bitumen market via securing an exclusive five-year extendable lease to operate the bitumen storage capacity at the ATPC terminal in Atwerp, Belgium. This expansion will allow the company to capitalise on its fully integrated bitumen logistics chain and expand its market presence in this niche segment beyond Africa. Rubis expects 2026 to be a transitional year, with a more visible impact on earnings from the new business in 2027/28. We maintain our forecasts and valuation at €37/share ahead of the full-year results due on 12 March.

