APP Group's CDP Results Amid Rising Global Sustainability Expectations

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In global markets, including the United Kingdom, assessment of companies on environmental issues is continually evolving. While transparency remains crucial, stakeholders are increasingly focused on verifying that sustainability policies are being consistently translated into demonstrable, long-term, and measurable practices.

In this context, the CDP is often used as a reference to understand how companies manage climate, forestry, and supply chain-related issues. CDP assessments enable comparisons across sectors and regions, offering insight into how prepared companies are to meet growing sustainability expectations.

CDP is a globally respected and independent UK-based environmental disclosure not-for-profit organization that assesses companies on their environmental performance to advise on impact, risks, and opportunities. With over 23,000 companies disclosing their environmental data through the CDP, it has become widely regarded as the gold standard for environmental reporting.

In the latest CDP evaluation, APP Group has maintained its B score across all categories: climate change, forests, and water security. This score indicates that APP is implementing recognised best practices, supported by governance, policies, and processes .

"For us, CDP provides a way to reflect on the systems and long-term initiatives we have built across our operations. The assessment helps us understand how we are performing across different ecosystems, while highlighting where further improvements are needed", said Elim Sritaba, Chief Sustainability Officer, APP Group.

As expectations from markets, regulators, and business partners continue to rise regarding environmental management, assessments based on global frameworks are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping how companies are evaluated.

For APP Group, engagement with CDP is closely tied to its sustainability platform, Regenesis, and the implementation of its Forest Positive Policy supported by an annual investment of approximately USD 30 million. This movement focuses on conservation and landscape restoration, including protecting high-conservation-value forests and supporting the long-term recovery of ecosystems. The approach is designed to be implemented gradually and sustainably, alongside the continued strengthening of monitoring and reporting systems.

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.

