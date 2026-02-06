Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC1) ("American Pacific", or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new geological observation from ongoing work at its Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the "Project") in Montana. This development stems from detailed underground mapping, sampling and technical evaluation, which have significantly enhanced the Company's understanding of the mineralizing system and potential porphyry and CRD (carbonate replacement deposit) vectors at Madison.

Recent fieldwork has focused on maximizing value from short windows of underground access, where uninterrupted time underground is critical to collecting high-quality geological and geochemical data. These efforts have yielded the following:

Newly exposed 150 feet of ramp due to lower water levels.

A drop in the underground water level, due to a seasonal drop in moisture, has temporarily exposed approximately 150 feet of additional decline that has not been available for systematic sampling or mapping (see Image 1). This zone is highly altered and, despite having never been sampled before, is considered a high-priority target for detailed geological, structural and geochemical work. The current low-water conditions provide a time-sensitive opportunity to collect data that may not be accessible again, should the water level rise. While there is no guarantee of persistent high-grade mineralization in this horizon, the geologic information gained is of substantial importance for understanding metal distribution and refining drill targeting.

Discovery of phreatic breccia linking underground workings to the Victoria Pit

In the east rib, approximately 700 feet from the portal, geologists have identified a well-developed phreatic breccia with intrusive clasts containing chalcocite veins and native copper, that appears to align with the Victoria Pit at surface (see image 2). With this discovery, at least six distinct breccia types have now been recognized at Madison, underscoring the complexity and vigor of the hydrothermal system. Phreatic breccias form in very specific environments and, in this case, the most logical interpretation is that ascending water and steam generated from interaction between groundwater and cooling magma are responsible. The new exposure provides a second control point on this breccia body, allowing the technical team to define its rake and plunge-an important tool for vectoring toward a potential porphyry source. Historically, predictive modeling at Madison has relied heavily on geochemical and geophysical datasets; the addition of robust underground rock exposures, bolsters confidence in the team's efforts. The newly mapped breccia geometry strengthens the geological framework that underpins the Company's exploration model.

"These are the kinds of discoveries that only come from sustained, detailed work underground," commented Warwick Smith, CEO of American Pacific Mining. "The newly exposed, highly altered decline has revealed a well-defined phreatic breccia linking underground workings to surface giving our team tangible, geology based vectors that significantly sharpen our exploration model at Madison ahead of our planned drill program beginning this quarter. It's an exciting step forward that differentiates our technical approach from previous operators."

Image 1. Newly exposed phreatic breccia area due to receding water levels

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/282906_8126c8dc44575a69_001full.jpg

Image 2: Phreatic breccia clast sampled underground. Vein width approximately 1.5 cm.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/282906_americapac2.jpg

American Pacific will provide further updates as additional data are collected, interpreted and integrated into the broader Madison exploration model.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. Also, in American Pacific's portfolio are several high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada, some on which the Company intends to transact. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

American Pacific is incorporated pursuant to the laws of British Columbia and its head office is located at Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8.

On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:

Warwick Smith, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

