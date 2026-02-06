Mainz (ots) -Woche 09/26Samstag, 21.02.Bitte Zeitkorrekturen und Programmänderung beachten:21.45 Die nackte Wahrheit(The Ugly Truth)23.15 Das ist das Ende(This Is the End)0.50 Down with Love - Zum Teufel mit der Liebe(Down with Love)(von 20.15 Uhr)2.25 Die nackte Wahrheit(The Ugly Truth)(von 21.45 Uhr)3.55 Das ist das Ende(This Is the End)(von 23.15 Uhr)5.30 MAITHINK X - Die Show-6.00 Big Pharma - Das MilliardengeschäftMit Dr. Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim(vom 2.3.2025)Deutschland 2025(Die Sendung "Frag den Lesch" entfällt.)Pressekontakt:ZDF-PlanungOriginal-Content von: ZDFneo, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/105412/6211932