Woche 09/26
Samstag, 21.02.
Bitte Zeitkorrekturen und Programmänderung beachten:
21.45 Die nackte Wahrheit
(The Ugly Truth)
23.15 Das ist das Ende
(This Is the End)
0.50 Down with Love - Zum Teufel mit der Liebe
(Down with Love)
(von 20.15 Uhr)
2.25 Die nackte Wahrheit
(The Ugly Truth)
(von 21.45 Uhr)
3.55 Das ist das Ende
(This Is the End)
(von 23.15 Uhr)
5.30 MAITHINK X - Die Show
-6.00 Big Pharma - Das Milliardengeschäft
Mit Dr. Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim
(vom 2.3.2025)
Deutschland 2025
(Die Sendung "Frag den Lesch" entfällt.)
