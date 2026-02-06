Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) ("Oreterra" or the "Company" formerly "Romios Gold Resources Inc.") is pleased to announce that it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("GIACP") to trade the common shares of the Company with the objective of contributing to market liquidity. The agreement remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the services will be provided in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV, and applicable legislation.

Under the agreement, GIACP will receive a fee of C$8,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The initial term of the agreement is six months and the agreement will automatically renew for additional six-month periods unless Oreterra provides GIACP with written notice of termination at least 30 days prior to the end of the term or a renewal term. Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to GIACP will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options are being granted and no compensation other than as stated above is payable in connection with the engagement. GIACP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. GIACP and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither GIACP nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. GIACP and its clients may acquire and hold a direct or indirect interest in the securities of Oreterra from time to time.

GIACP, established in 1998, is a Toronto-based, independently owned investment dealer providing innovative solutions for institutional, corporate and individual clients in Canada and abroad. GIACP is a registered broker and a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the TSX Venture Exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and Cboe Canada, and is a Participating Organization as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Oreterra Metals Corp has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. The term of the engagement is 14 months, and the cost of the campaign is $38,000 + tax. INN currently holds 120,000 common shares in Oreterra. The agreement with INN is also subject to TSXV approval.

About Oreterra Metals Corp.

Oreterra Metals Corp. (formerly "Romios Gold Resources Inc.") is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. The Company has crafted an ambitious business plan to advance Oreterra, primarily by refocusing its efforts on achieving discoveries through the drill bit. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the most significant of which is the Trek South prospect, upon which a range of geosciences applied to it in the period since 2022 including mapping, sampling, magnetic, IP and MT geophysical surveys, have delivered high-order, complementary results that all vector to the same conclusion: that the target area offers high discovery potential. A drill permit is in place and an updated NI 43-101 with plan and budget was released on January 22, 2026. Trek South is located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek deposits, presently undergoing pre-feasibility studies, and is bisected by the road right-of-way thereto. First-ever drilling of Trek South is planned for the 2026 field season.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres (source: J. Biczok, P.Geo, June 2025, Kinkaid Gold-Copper-Silver Project, www.oreterra.com), and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer (source: J. Biczok, P.Geo, July 2025, Scossa Historic Gold Mine Property, www.oreterra.com). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Oreterra also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282956

Source: Oreterra Metals Corp.