BingX Lights Up São Paulo Carnival With Web3 Energy at One of the Year's Most Iconic Cultural Celebrations

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency and Web3-AI company, today announced its participation in Carnival in São Paulo, one of the world's largest street cultural celebrations.

As part of its strategy to connect with local communities and support authentic cultural experiences, BingX will sponsor Bloco Forrozin, led by singer Mariana Aydar, which takes place on Saturday, February 7, gathering and departing from the iconic Obelisk at Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo. The bloco is part of one of the busiest days in the city's Carnival program, parading after Ivete Sangalo and before Alceu Valença.

BingX will be present with an exclusive truck equipped with LED panels, creating a hub of energy and interaction throughout the parade route. During the activation, BingX will also engage with attendees through interactive experiences, branded giveaways, and visual elements that blend the brand's identity with the vibrant atmosphere of the celebration. The initiative is part of a broader brand-building strategy focused on creating memorable experiences and long-term relationships with communities around the world.

"Carnival is a unique moment of collective celebration, where people connect through music, culture, and the energy of the streets," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "For BingX, being part of experiences like this shows that technology and innovation can go hand in hand with tradition, closeness, and positive real-world impact."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888767/BingX_Lights_Up_S_o_Paulo_Carnival_With_Web3_Energy_at_One_of_the_Year_s_Most_Iconic_Cultural_Celebr.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-lights-up-sao-paulo-carnival-with-web3-energy-at-one-of-the-years-most-iconic-cultural-celebrations-302681283.html