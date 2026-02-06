Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Minumspot today announced a February platform update that expands its premium alcoholic beverage catalog and introduces improvements to its online ordering experience for customers across Indonesia.

Image Description: Press release visual showing a Jakarta-based digital liquor retail platform with organized wine and whisky collections displayed on a modern e-commerce interface.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11790/282830_99f1a0b3b43b3a64_001full.jpg

The update strengthens Minumspot's digital retail access by making it easier for adult customers across Indonesia to browse, select, and order alcoholic beverages through a centralized e-commerce platform.

As Indonesia's online retail market continues to grow, customer expectations for structured product discovery, clear information, and reliable delivery have increased.

With this update, Minumspot is reinforcing its position as a trusted digital retailer by expanding availability across key categories and improving the way customers navigate product collections.

Platform Update Now Live

The latest update includes improvements designed to support faster browsing and clearer purchasing decisions.

Customers can now explore Minumspot's catalog through more organized collections, view product details more efficiently, and complete purchases through a streamlined checkout flow.

This updated structure is intended to help customers quickly find premium beverages for different occasions, whether for celebrations, gifting, or personal enjoyment.

Expanded Premium Beverage Collections

Minumspot has expanded its premium beverage selection across several popular categories. Customers can browse a dedicated wine collection featuring red, white, rose, port, and sparkling options, as well as curated selections suited to different preferences.

Minumspot has also strengthened its spirits catalog, including a full whisky range and other widely requested categories such as gin, vodka, tequila, and cognac.

To support confident purchasing, Minumspot provides structured product listings with clear descriptions and tasting profiles, helping customers understand key details before ordering.

Nationwide Delivery Support Through a Centralized Online Store

Minumspot continues to support nationwide delivery across Indonesia, helping adult consumers access premium alcoholic beverages through a reliable online ordering process.



The February platform update builds on Minumspot's existing nationwide delivery infrastructure by improving product discoverability and checkout efficiency.

The platform is designed to reduce friction for customers who prefer a trusted digital option rather than searching across multiple sellers or platforms.

As a verified liquor store operating through a centralized website, Minumspot remains focused on product authenticity, safe handling, and dependable service for customers in Jakarta and beyond.

About Minumspot

Minumspot is an Indonesian online liquor store, offering a wide range of premium alcoholic beverages, including exclusive wines, favorite spirits, craft beers, and imported beer selections. The company provides a structured e-commerce experience with detailed product listings, secure payment options, and reliable delivery services across Indonesia.

Minumspot is also recognized as a pioneer in Indonesia's online alcohol retail space by specializing in tasting profile information for each beverage listed on its platform. This helps customers better understand flavor notes and choose products that match their preferences, reducing the chance of making the wrong selection.

Designed to be a trusted destination for adult consumers, Minumspot aims to support memorable celebrations and special moments by offering a diverse catalog, an easy-to-access ordering system, and a fast delivery service.

Today, Minumspot products are available not only through its official website, but can also be ordered via Tokopedia, GoFood, GrabFood, and ShopeeFood.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282830

Source: AMRYTT MEDIA