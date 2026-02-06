London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - RheEnergise, a Canadian-UK company that has been developing a new and advanced form of long duration energy storage, is pleased to announce that its first ever High-Density Hydro energy project, is now producing full power, at the predicted output and on a consistent basis. The successful operation of the project is the trigger for RheEnergise and its customers to develop, finance and build commercial-scale projects in Canada, USA, UK, Europe and elsewhere.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11736/282846_rheenergise_first_project.jpg

RheEnergise's HD Hydro energy storage system uses a specially formulated, low-viscosity, denser-than-water fluid which enables smaller, flexible and powerful hydro installations to be built on hills rather than on mountains. The Long Duration Energy Storage system offers flexibility and security to high energy users and national energy systems and, along with the speed of its construction, facilitates the transition to low carbon energy generation.

Stephen Crosher, Chief Executive of RheEnergise said: "Everyone on the RheEnergise team, along with our investors, our business partners and the Government, who provided valuable support to the project, are delighted that we have reached full power and it is performing exactly as predicted. We have proven and critically de-risked our High-Density Hydro technology which will allow us to focus on deploying the solution in commercial-scale LDES schemes worldwide. Reaching full power is undoubtedly a major milestone in our growth ambitions; we have shown that the future of long-life, low-cost energy storage is on hills found everywhere."





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11736/282846_rheenergise_team_beside_the_turbine.jpg

The first project received financial support from the UK Government via the Department of Energy Security & Net Zero's "Net Zero Innovation Portfolio" programme.

Lord Patrick Vallance, Minister for Science, Innovation, Research and Nuclear, said: "Storing energy will play an increasingly important role as we transition to clean power. RheEnergise's first-of-a-kind system has the potential to strengthen our future long duration energy storage capabilities. Scaling up innovations like these is essential as the UK's energy demand grows and we move to a clean power system that we control."

RheEnergise's project has a peak power production of 500kW and if run continually is the equivalent of powering 400 homes for one year. It is supporting Sibelco's operations at times of high energy demand and will support the company's work to decarbonize and control power costs. Sibelco's mine produces kaolin, mainly for sanitary ware and ceramics.

Ben Uphill, Vice-President for Operations at Sibelco: "Sibelco is delighted to have a played a part in RheEnergise's Cornwood project, the world's first High-Density energy storage system. This exciting and innovative project wholly aligns with Sibelco's sustainability goals. Its commercial deployment in the global mining sector and within other industrial applications can support the world's transition to a zero-carbon economy."

RheEnergise is aiming to have its first commercial-scale project in operation within the next 3 years, and is currently progressing potential sites in the Canada, North America, the UK, and continental Europe.

Notes to Editors

How RheEnergise's HD Hydro system works: at times of low energy demand, with associated low costs, the High-Density Fluid is pumped uphill between storage tanks (buried underground). The storage tanks are connected by underground pipes. As energy prices rise, a non-corrosive fluid is released downhill and passes through turbines, generating electricity to supply power to the grid. Projects will range from 10MW to 100MW of power and can work with vertical elevations as low as 100m or less. It means that, unlike conventional pumped hydro energy storage, a RheEnergise HD Hydro system can operate beneath small hills rather than mountains; the system requires 2½ times less vertical elevation. It also means that there are many thousands more sites suitable for RheEnergise projects - in the UK and across the world.

RheEnergise's LDES solution could be any duration, from 30 minutes upwards. The technology's sweet spot is 4-20 hours of storage.

Each RheEnergise project typically delivers between 20 and 100 megawatts of power and offers 4 to 20 hours of energy storage, with round-trip efficiencies exceeding 80%. 20MW of LDES is enough to power approximately 15,000 Canadian homes.

The opportunity in Ontario alone stands at 13,000 potential sites, utilizing just 1% of these could create a staggering 6,500MW of long duration energy storage (nearly 5m homes).

The Sibelco mine is located c10 miles from Plymouth, Devon, UK. The construction of the RheEnergise scheme was carried out by D.A Macdonald Ltd, Friendship Engineering, and Drew & Co. working alongside RheEnergise's in-house engineering team led by Dr Tamás Bertényi, the company's Chief Technology Officer and a co-founder of RheEnergise.

The UK Government's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero provides dedicated leadership focused on delivering security of energy supply, ensuring properly functioning markets, greater energy efficiency and seizing the opportunities of net zero to lead the world in new green industries.

RheEnergise's High-Density Hydro project is part of the Department's £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio which provides funding for low-carbon technologies and systems and aims to decrease the costs of decarbonisation helping enable the UK to end its contribution to climate change.

In addition to the $15.4 million CAD funding from DESNZ, RheEnergise has received grant support from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program to support its R&D work (announced in July 2025). RheEnergise was the only LDES company to secure EIC funding in that "round" and one of only three UK companies to have done so (the other two are involved in advanced computing and health).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282846

Source: RheEnergise Limited