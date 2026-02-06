Terra Firma Energy is pleased to announce a strong operational performance across its Wrexham and Droitwich flexible generation sites, marking the completion of their first full 12 months of commercial operation.

Terra Firma Energy's 20MW flexible generation plant in Miners Road, Wrexham UK has now been successfully operational for 12 months providing essential stability to the UK's electricity grid. This site along with Terra Firma Energy's other UK developed assets play an essential role in supporting the UK's energy security during periods of heightened demand.

Over the past year, the two assets delivered more than 24,000 MWh of electricity into the UK power system, supporting both wholesale markets and the Balancing Mechanism. This flexible, responsive capacity has played a vital role during periods of high demand and system stress, helping to maintain grid stability. In practical terms, this output is equivalent to powering approximately 6,700 UK homes for a year.

Performance momentum has continued into 2026, with both sites delivering critical generation during an exceptionally cold start to the year. This has further underlined the importance of reliable, dispatchable assets in supporting the UK's energy security during periods of heightened demand.

Looking ahead, Terra Firma Energy expects this strong operational performance to continue. With a significant weather front forecast to arrive later this month, bringing the potential for widespread snowfall and increased system tightness, the company's assets remain well positioned to provide essential support to the national grid.

Across its development portfolio, progress also remains robust. Construction at the Hereford and Wingrave sites continues to advance, with civil works at Hereford now nearing completion, a key milestone on the path to full delivery.

Commenting on the update, Zach Dodds-Brown, Development Director, Terra Firma Energy said:

"The past 12 months have demonstrated the strength of our assets, our operating model, and our team. Wrexham and Droitwich have proven their value in supporting the UK power system, and we remain focused on delivering reliable, flexible capacity as the energy transition continues."

Overall, the last year has reinforced Terra Firma Energy's role as a dependable provider of flexible generation, supporting system resilience and contributing to the UK's evolving energy landscape.

About Terra Firma Energy

Terra Firma Energy constructs, owns, and operates flexible generation assets across the UK, providing reliable and responsive power to support grid stability and energy security. The company is focused on developing and operating high-quality infrastructure to meet the needs of a changing energy system.

