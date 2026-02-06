New shares in FastPassCorp A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 9 February 2026. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise.
|Name:
|FastPassCorp
|ISIN:
|DK0060568145
|Short name:
|FASTPC
|Number of shares before change:
|1,116,825 shares
|Change:
|15,329 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|1,132,154 shares
|Exercise price:
|DKK 5
|Face value:
|DKK 5
|Orderbook ID:
|43080
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
