Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
06.02.2026 14:12 Uhr
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

Date: 06 February 2026

Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Net Asset Values

Global Opportunities Trust plc announces that the unaudited net asset values

(NAVs) of the Company as at the close of business on 05 February 2026 are as follows:

414.64 pence per share (including income)

406.42 pence per share (excluding income)

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


