AITO and Abu Dhabi Motors Enter into Strategic Partnership, Marking a New Chapter in the Global Expansion of Intelligent Luxury

CHONGQING, China, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AITO, China's luxury intelligent vehicle brand, has officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Performance Plus Motors (subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Motors), a leading luxury automotive dealer group in the United Arab Emirates. The agreement was signed in Chongqing, China by Jason Wang, President of SERES AUTO Overseas BU, and Syed Faiz Karim, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motors. Leon He, President of SERES AUTO, and Kelvin Zhao, Chief Representative of ADM China, attended the signing ceremony as witnesses. This partnership marks a major milestone in AITO's expansion into overseas luxury new energy vehicle markets and signals the official launch of the brand's next phase of global growth.

With 40 years of industry experience, ADM has become one of the Middle East's most influential luxury automotive dealer groups, supported by an extensive sales network, strong high-net-worth customer base, and professional operations and services. Its customer-centric philosophy and business innovations have set benchmarks for the industry. AITO has become the fastest emerging NEV brand to surpass one million units in production, achieved in just 46 months. The flagship AITO 9 has led China's RMB 500,000+ segment for 21 consecutive months, reinforcing AITO's leadership in luxury intelligent mobility with its strong product strength.

This strategic partnership will create a strong mutual empowerment, continuously strengthening core competitiveness across the luxury automotive space. Through deep collaboration, the two parties will embark on a new chapter in the Middle East's intelligent luxury vehicle market, achieving shared value growth for both the brand and the market.



Performance Plus Motors, subsidiary of ADM, will be responsible for the sales, delivery, and after-sales service of AITO's luxury intelligent models in the UAE, with plans to establish brand experience and service centers that deliver in-depth user experiences aligned with AITO's positioning. At the same time, ADM will leverage market insights to drive localized marketing and brand communications, supporting AITO's accelerated entry into the region's high-end consumer segments. The two parties will also collaborate across customer service, market intelligence and resource sharing, aiming to build a long-term, win-win partnership.

Jason Wang, President of SERES AUTO Overseas BU, stated: "Our collaboration with ADM is an important milestone in AITO's globalization strategy and marks a new starting point for joint exploration of the luxury NEV market in the Middle East. ADM's extensive experience and resources in the local luxury automotive market will provide strong support for AITO's local operations. This mutual effort will not only bring intelligent innovation to the Middle Eastern luxury car market but also drive AITO's technological capabilities to achieve greater breakthroughs in the global market."



Syed Faiz Karim, CEO of ADM, said: "AITO's technological capabilities, product quality, and luxury brand positioning align closely with the demands of the Middle East's high-end market and match our philosophy of cultivating the luxury segment and pursuing exceptional experiences. We will leverage our channels, resources, and operational advantages to fully support AITO's long-term development in the UAE market, explore new opportunities in the luxury NEV segment, and continuously deliver more innovative and luxurious mobility experiences."

AITO models have completed localized hardware and software adaptation and required certifications. The flagship AITO 9 has begun local user test drives in the UAE, marking a pioneering move by a Chinese brand to engage overseas users. At the same time, AITO vehicles have arrived at Dubai port, ready for immediate delivery upon official launch. ADM's well-established local infrastructure will also provide a solid foundation for AITO's product launch, delivery, and long-term operations in the UAE. AITO will continue to develop its presence in the Middle East, laying the foundations for expansion into surrounding regions, while steadily enhancing the brand's international presence and advancement in the global luxury intelligent NEV market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888776/Signing_Ceremony__2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888777/Jason_Wang__President_of_SERES_AUTO_Overseas_BU_and_Syed_Faiz_Karim__CEO_of_ADM__2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888775/Middle_East_AITO_Models_Road_Test.jpg

