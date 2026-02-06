Balco Group AB: High order intake and strong cash flow

Fourth quarter: October - December Net sales amounted to SEK 371 million (386)

Order intake increased by 45 percent to SEK 521 million (360)

Order backlog increased by 16 percent to SEK 1,523 million

(1,309)

(1,309) Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 9 million (18)

Adjusted operating margin was 2.4 percent (4.7)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -1 million (-2)

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to SEK -1 million (6)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.02 (-0.07)

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.04 (0.28)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 125 million (58)

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year. Full year: January - December Net sales amounted to SEK 1,295 million (1,418)

Order intake increased by 12 percent to SEK 1,537 million (1,377)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 15 million (70)

Adjusted operating margin was 1.2 percent (4.9)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -35 million (5)

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to SEK -11 million (24)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.55 (0.05)

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.50 (0.89)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 100 million (139)

Events during the quarter and after the end of the quarter

An order in the maritime segment worth approximately SEK 200 million to the German company Meyer Werft has been received.

Balco Group has received three major projects for the public housing with a total value of SEK 80 million.

In December, a waiver was obtained and an amendment to the current credit agreement.

"Order intake in the quarter is record high and at the same level as in the second quarter"

- Camilla Ekdahl, President and CEO

About Balco Group:

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to increasing the quality of life, safety and value of homes. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group has full control over its value chain from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company now employs approximately 513 people and is a market leader in Scandinavia with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2025 was 1,295 MSEK, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

This disclosure contains information that Balco Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 13:00 CET on February 6, 2026.