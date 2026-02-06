Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.; Plains GP Holdings: Plains All American Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, announced 2026 guidance and provided the following highlights:

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 Net income attributable to PAA of $342 million and $1.435 billion, respectively, and 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities of $785 million and $2.94 billion, respectively

Delivered fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA of $738 million and $2.833 billion, respectively

Pro forma leverage ratio of 3.9x at year-end 2025; expect to return toward the midpoint of the target range of 3.25 to 3.75x following anticipated closing of the NGL divestiture toward the end of the first quarter 2026

In November, Plains successfully raised $750 million in aggregate senior unsecured notes with proceeds allocated toward the reduction of commercial paper and funding the EPIC acquisition (now Cactus III)

In November, Plains also paid off a $1.1 billion EPIC term loan assumed as part of the EPIC acquisition by issuing a $1.1 billion senior unsecured term loan at PAA

2026 Outlook and Key Highlights

Expect full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA midpoint of $2.75 billion +/- $75 million (assumes one quarter of NGL contribution of $100 million)

Capture efficiency initiatives of approximately $100 million of cost savings through 2027 (with approximately half realized in 2026); coupled with $50 million of synergies expected on Cactus III, these initiatives create self-help growth opportunities despite expectation of a relatively flat Permian production profile for 2026

Announced annualized distribution increase of $0.15 per unit payable February 13, 2026, representing a 10% aggregate increase in the annualized distribution rate versus 2025 levels (new annualized distribution rate of $1.67 per unit)

Distribution Coverage ratio threshold lowered from 160% to 150% reflecting more predictable cash flow and providing multi-year runway for targeted annual distribution growth of $0.15 per unit

Expect strong Adjusted Free Cash flow generation of approximately $1.80 billion (excluding changes in Assets & Liabilities and anticipated cash proceeds from the NGL divestiture)

Remain focused on disciplined capital investments, anticipating full-year 2026 Growth Capital of +/- $350 million and Maintenance Capital of +/- $165 million net to Plains

"Last year we took significant steps to transition the company toward becoming the premier North American pure play crude oil midstream provider, including the announced sale of our Canadian NGL business and the acquisition of Cactus III. For 2026, the team is focused on closing the pending NGL sale, realizing synergies on the Cactus III acquisition and driving efficiency initiatives throughout the organization. These self-help actions provide levers for efficient growth in an otherwise volatile near-term oil macro environment. We also remain committed to our multi-year capital allocation framework and returning cash to unitholders as evidenced by the recent $0.15 per unit increase in our annualized distribution rate, bringing the distribution yield to ~8.5%. In addition, we have elected to lower our Distribution Coverage ratio threshold from 160% to 150%, thereby paving the way for additional return of capital to unitholders. I'm pleased with the progress being made as we transition into a more focused, streamlined organization that should be well positioned for improving oil market fundamentals into the future," said Willie Chiang, Chairman, CEO and President.

Financial Reporting Considerations for Pending Sale of Canadian NGL Business

On June 17, 2025, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of our NGL business in Canada (the "Canadian NGL Business") to Keyera Corp. This transaction is expected to close toward the end of the first quarter of 2026 and is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. While we will divest the Canadian NGL Business as part of the transaction, we will retain substantially all NGL assets in the United States and will also retain all crude oil assets in Canada.

We have determined that the operations of the Canadian NGL Business meet the criteria for classification as held for sale and for discontinued operations reporting and have applied these changes retrospectively to all periods presented. Results throughout this release specify if they are presented from continuing operations (which exclude the results of the Canadian NGL Business) and/or discontinued operations.

Plains All American Pipeline

Summary Financial Information (unaudited)

(in millions, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, - Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

- GAAP Results (1) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net income attributable to PAA (2) - 342 - 36 ** - 1,435 - 772 86 - Diluted net income/(loss) per common unit - 0.41 - (0.04 - ** - 1.66 - 0.73 127 - Diluted weighted average common units outstanding 706 704 - - 704 702 - - Net cash provided by operating activities - 785 - 726 8 - - 2,936 - 2,490 18 - Distribution per common unit declared for the period - 0.4175 - 0.3800 10 - - 1.5575 - 1.3325 17 -

Three Months Ended

December 31, - Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

- Non-GAAP Results (1) (3) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Adjusted net income attributable to PAA (2) - 334 - 357 (6 )?% - 1,352 - 1,318 3 - Diluted adjusted net income per common unit - 0.40 - 0.42 (5 )?% - 1.54 - 1.51 2 - Adjusted EBITDA - 875 - 867 1 - - 3,374 - 3,326 1 - Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA (2) - 738 - 729 1 - - 2,833 - 2,779 2 - Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent - 0.68 - 0.64 6 - - 2.61 - 2.49 5 - Adjusted Free Cash Flow (4) - (1,219 - - 365 ** - (875 - - 1,247 ** Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (4) - (1,541 - - 79 ** - (2,170 - - 102 ** Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) (4) - (1,222 - - 134 ** - (821 - - 1,173 ** Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) (4) - (1,544 - - (152 - ** - (2,116 - - 28 **

________________________

** Indicates that variance as a percentage is not meaningful.

(1)Includes results from continuing operations and discontinued operations for all periods presented. See the tables attached hereto for additional information.

(2)Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC (the "Permian JV"), Cactus II Pipeline LLC and Red River Pipeline LLC joint ventures.

(3)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding our Non-GAAP financial measures, including their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP, and certain selected items that PAA believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods.

(4)Fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 includes the impact of a net cash outflow of $1.786 billion and $2.651 billion, respectively, for acquisitions, including our Cactus III acquisition completed during the fourth quarter of 2025.



Disaggregation of Adjusted EBITDA by Product (1) (2) (unaudited)

(in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA

from Crude Oil Adjusted EBITDA

from NGL

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - 611 - 122 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - 569 - 154 Percentage change versus 2024 period 7 - (21 )%

Adjusted EBITDA

from Crude Oil Adjusted EBITDA

from NGL

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - 2,344 - 469 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - 2,276 - 480 Percentage change versus 2024 period 3 - (2 )%



________________________

(1)Includes results from continuing operations and discontinued operations for all periods presented.

(2)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding our Non-GAAP financial measures, including their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP, and certain selected items that PAA believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods.

Fourth-quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA from Crude Oil increased 7% versus comparable 2024 results. Favorable results in the 2025 period from (i) contributions from recently completed bolt-on acquisitions, including our Cactus III pipeline acquisition, (ii) higher volumes on our pipelines and (iii) tariff escalations were offset by the impact of (iv) certain Permian long-haul pipeline contract rate resets and (v) lower commodity prices.

Fourth-quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA from NGL decreased 21% versus comparable 2024 results primarily due to lower sales volumes and lower weighted average frac spreads.

Plains GP Holdings

PAGP owns an indirect non-economic controlling interest in PAA's general partner and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA. As the control entity of PAA, PAGP consolidates PAA's results into its financial statements, which is reflected in the condensed consolidating balance sheet and income statement tables attached hereto.

Conference Call and Webcast Instructions

PAA and PAGP will hold a joint conference call at 9:00 a.m. CT on Friday, February 6, 2026 to discuss fourth-quarter performance and related items.

To access the internet webcast, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3ksb2gmv/.

Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed on our website at https://ir.plains.com/news-events/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an audio replay will be available on our website and will be accessible for a period of 365 days. Slides will be posted prior to the call at the above referenced website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses additional measures known as "non-GAAP financial measures" in its evaluation of past performance and prospects for the future and to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. The primary additional measures used by management are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA, Implied Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions.

Our definition and calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA, Implied DCF and certain other non-GAAP financial performance measures are reconciled to Net Income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions and certain other non-GAAP financial liquidity measures are reconciled to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP) for the historical periods presented in the tables attached to this release, and should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes. In addition, we encourage you to visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.plains.com (navigate to the "Financials" tab, then click on "Quarterly Results"), which presents a reconciliation of our commonly used non-GAAP and supplemental financial measures. We do not reconcile non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to do so without unreasonable effort.

Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings from continuing operations and discontinued operations before (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax (expense)/benefit from continuing operations and discontinued operations, (iii) depreciation and amortization (including our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization, including write-downs related to cancelled projects and impairments, of unconsolidated entities) from continuing operations and discontinued operations, (iv) gains and losses on asset sales, asset impairments and other, net from continuing operations and discontinued operations, (v) gains on investments in unconsolidated entities, net and (vi) interest income on promissory notes by and among certain Plains entities, and (vii) adjusted for certain selected items impacting comparability. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA excludes the portion of Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA disaggregated by product (e.g., Adjusted EBITDA from Crude Oil and Adjusted EBITDA from NGL) excludes amounts related to Other income/(expense).

Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used to supplement related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our operating performance and ability to fund distributions to our unitholders through cash generated by our operations and (ii) provide investors with the same financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation and planning/budgeting decisions. We also present these and additional non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income attributable to PAA and basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit, as they are measures that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations. These non-GAAP financial performance measures may exclude, for example, (i) charges for obligations that are expected to be settled with the issuance of equity instruments, (ii) gains and losses on derivative instruments that are related to underlying activities in another period (or the reversal of such adjustments from a prior period), gains and losses on derivatives that are either related to investing activities (such as the purchase of linefill) or purchases of long-term inventory, and inventory valuation adjustments, as applicable, (iii) long-term inventory costing adjustments, (iv) items that are not indicative of our operating results and/or (v) other items that we believe should be excluded in understanding our operating performance. These measures may be further adjusted to include amounts related to deficiencies associated with minimum volume commitments whereby we have billed the counterparties for their deficiency obligation and such amounts are recognized as deferred revenue in "Other current liabilities" in our Consolidated Financial Statements. We also adjust for amounts billed by our equity method investees related to deficiencies under minimum volume commitments. Such amounts are presented net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue. Furthermore, the calculation of these measures contemplates tax effects as a separate reconciling item, where applicable. We have defined all such items as "selected items impacting comparability." Due to the nature of the selected items, certain selected items impacting comparability may impact certain non-GAAP financial measures, referred to as adjusted results, but not impact other non-GAAP financial measures. We do not necessarily consider all of our selected items impacting comparability to be non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, but we believe that an understanding of these selected items impacting comparability is material to the evaluation of our operating results and prospects.

Although we present selected items impacting comparability that management considers in evaluating our performance, you should also be aware that the items presented do not represent all items that affect comparability between the periods presented. Variations in our operating results are also caused by changes in volumes, prices, exchange rates, mechanical interruptions, acquisitions, divestitures, investment capital projects and numerous other factors. These types of variations may not be separately identified in this release, but will be discussed, as applicable, in management's discussion and analysis of operating results in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Non-GAAP Financial Liquidity Measures

Management uses the non-GAAP financial liquidity measures Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, less Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities, which primarily includes acquisition, investment and maintenance capital expenditures, investments in unconsolidated entities and related party notes and the impact from the purchase and sale of linefill, net of proceeds from the sales of assets and further impacted by distributions to and contributions from noncontrolling interests and proceeds from the issuance of related party notes. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is further reduced by cash distributions paid to our preferred and common unitholders to arrive at Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions.

We also present these measures and additional non-GAAP financial liquidity measures as they are measures that investors have indicated are useful. We present Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) for use in assessing our underlying business liquidity and cash flow generating capacity excluding fluctuations caused by timing of when amounts earned or incurred were collected, received or paid from period to period. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) is defined as Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding the impact of "Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions" on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) is further reduced by cash distributions paid to our preferred and common unitholders to arrive at Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Discontinued Operations

Management believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial performance measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA, Implied DCF, Adjusted Net Income attributable to PAA, Adjusted Net Income per Common Unit, Adjusted EBITDA from Crude Oil and Adjusted EBITDA from NGL, and certain Non-GAAP financial liquidity measures, such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities), on a consolidated basis (e.g., the aggregate of continuing operations and discontinued operations) provides more relevant and useful information regarding our performance and results of operations than presenting such metrics only on a continuing operations or discontinued operations basis. In addition, as the potential sale of the Canadian NGL Business is not anticipated to close until the end of the first quarter of 2026, management continues to view the Canadian NGL Business as a component of our overall company performance and ability to fund distributions to our unitholders in the near term.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUES - 10,565 - 12,035 - 44,262 - 48,889 COSTS AND EXPENSES Purchases and related costs 9,571 11,076 40,433 45,162 Field operating costs (1) 281 510 1,154 1,471 General and administrative expenses 92 81 342 328 Depreciation and amortization 257 227 953 901 (Gains)/losses on asset sales, asset impairments and other, net 9 157 (54 - 159 Total costs and expenses 10,210 12,051 42,828 48,021 OPERATING INCOME 355 (16 - 1,434 868 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities 89 154 382 452 Gain on investments in unconsolidated entities, net - 15 31 15 Interest expense, net (2) (159 - (112 - (554 - (430 - Other income, net (2) 38 20 108 64 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX 323 61 1,401 969 Current income tax benefit/(expense) from continuing operations 10 (10 - (1 - (82 - Deferred income tax expense from continuing operations (8 - (6 - (14 - (5 - INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX 325 45 1,386 882 INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX 102 74 383 231 NET INCOME 427 119 1,769 1,113 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (85 - (83 - (334 - (341 - NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PAA - 342 - 36 - 1,435 - 772 NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT: Net income/(loss) allocated to common unitholders - Basic and Diluted Continuing operations - 187 - (101 - - 786 - 283 Discontinued operations 102 74 383 231 Net income/(loss) allocated to common unitholders - Basic and Diluted - 289 - (27 - - 1,169 - 514 Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding 706 704 704 702 Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common unit: Continuing operations - 0.26 - (0.15 - - 1.12 - 0.40 Discontinued operations - 0.15 - 0.11 - 0.54 - 0.33 Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common unit - 0.41 - (0.04 - - 1.66 - 0.73

________________________

(1)For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Field operating costs include $225 million and $345 million, respectively, resulting from adjustments related to the Line 901 incident that occurred in May 2015, including the write-off of a receivable for Line 901 insurance proceeds in the fourth quarter of 2024 and settlements in the third quarter of 2024.

(2)Certain Plains entities have issued promissory notes by and among such entities to facilitate financing. "Interest expense, net" and "Other income, net" each include $22 million and $87 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $17 million and $48 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, related to interest on such related party promissory notes. These amounts offset and do not impact Net Income or Non-GAAP metrics such as Adjusted EBITDA, Implied DCF and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(in millions)

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

ASSETS Current assets (including Cash and cash equivalents of $328 and $348, respectively) (1) - 4,733 - 4,802 Property and equipment, net 16,860 13,446 Investments in unconsolidated entities 2,846 2,811 Intangible assets, net 1,754 1,677 Linefill 900 904 Long-term operating lease right-of-use assets, net 198 189 Long-term inventory 214 242 Long-term assets of discontinued operations 2,557 2,349 Other long-term assets, net 107 142 Total assets - 30,169 - 26,562 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL Current liabilities (2) - 4,931 - 4,950 Senior notes, net 9,118 7,141 Other long-term debt, net 1,578 70 Long-term operating lease liabilities 202 192 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 606 576 Other long-term liabilities and deferred credits 654 537 Total liabilities 17,089 13,466 Partners' capital excluding noncontrolling interests 9,836 9,813 Noncontrolling interests 3,244 3,283 Total partners' capital 13,080 13,096 Total liabilities and partners' capital - 30,169 - 26,562

________________________

(1)Includes current assets of discontinued operations of $479 million and $415 million as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2)Includes current liabilities of discontinued operations of $382 million and $350 million as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

DEBT CAPITALIZATION RATIOS (1)

(in millions, except percentages)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Short-term debt - 564 - 408 Long-term debt 10,698 7,213 Total debt - 11,262 - 7,621 Long-term debt - 10,698 - 7,213 Partners' capital excluding noncontrolling interests 9,836 9,813 Total book capitalization excluding noncontrolling interests ("Total book capitalization") - 20,534 - 17,026 Total book capitalization, including short-term debt - 21,098 - 17,434 Long-term debt-to-total book capitalization 52 - 42 - Total debt-to-total book capitalization, including short-term debt 53 - 44 -

________________________

(1)Includes results from continuing operations and discontinued operations for all periods presented.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT

(in millions, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per Common Unit Continuing Operations: Income from continuing operations, net of tax - 325 - 45 - 1,386 - 882 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (85 - (83 - (334 - (341 - Net income from continuing operations attributable to PAA - 240 - (38 - - 1,052 - 541 Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders (36 - (44 - (146 - (175 - Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders (17 - (19 - (70 - (78 - Amounts allocated to participating securities (1 - (1 - (11 - (10 - Impact from repurchase of Series A preferred units (1) - - (43 - - Other 1 1 4 5 Net income/(loss) from continuing operations allocated to common unitholders - Basic and Diluted (2) - 187 - (101 - - 786 - 283 Discontinued Operations: Net income from discontinued operations allocated to common unitholders - Basic and Diluted (3) - 102 - 74 - 383 - 231 Net income/(loss) allocated to common unitholders - Basic and Diluted - 289 - (27 - - 1,169 - 514 Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding (4) (5) 706 704 704 702 Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common unit Continuing operations - 0.26 - (0.15 - - 1.12 - 0.40 Discontinued operations - 0.15 - 0.11 - 0.54 - 0.33 Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common unit - 0.41 - (0.04 - - 1.66 - 0.73

________________________

(1)We repurchased approximately 12.7 million Series A preferred units on January 31, 2025. The difference between the cash we paid for the repurchase of such units and their carrying value on our balance sheet is considered a return to Series A preferred unitholders for the calculation of net income from continuing operations allocated to common unitholders.

(2)We calculate net income/(loss) from continuing operations allocated to common unitholders based on the distributions pertaining to the current period's net income. After adjusting for the appropriate period's distributions, the remaining undistributed earnings or excess distributions over earnings, if any, are allocated to common unitholders and participating securities in accordance with the contractual terms of our partnership agreement in effect for the period and as further prescribed under the two-class method.

(3)Net income from discontinued operations allocated to common unitholders is Income from discontinued operations, net of tax as presented on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(4)The possible conversion of our Series A preferred units was excluded from the calculation of diluted net income/(loss) per common unit from continuing operations for each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 as the effect was antidilutive.

(5)Our equity-indexed compensation plan awards that contemplate the issuance of common units are considered potentially dilutive unless (i) they become vested only upon the satisfaction of a performance condition and (ii) that performance condition has yet to be satisfied. Equity-indexed compensation plan awards that are deemed to be dilutive are reduced by a hypothetical common unit repurchase based on the remaining unamortized fair value, as prescribed by the treasury stock method in guidance issued by the FASB.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(in millions)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income - 1,769 - 1,113 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (383 - (231 - Depreciation and amortization 953 901 (Gains)/losses on asset sales, asset impairments and other, net (54 - 159 Equity-indexed compensation expense 49 50 Deferred income tax expense 14 5 (Gain)/loss on foreign currency revaluation 13 (12 - Settlement of terminated interest rate hedging instruments 37 57 Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities (382 - (452 - Distributions on earnings from unconsolidated entities 486 505 Gain on investments in unconsolidated entities, net (31 - (15 - Other 15 17 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (34 - 139 Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 2,452 2,236 Cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 484 254 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,936 2,490 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (3,572 - (1,334 - Cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations (197 - (170 - Net cash used in investing activities (1) (2) (3,769 - (1,504 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (1) 799 (1,077 - Effect of translation adjustment - continuing operations 14 (13 - Effect of translation adjustment - discontinued operations - 2 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (20 - (102 - Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 348 450 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period - 328 - 348

________________________

(1)Certain Plains entities have issued promissory notes by and among such entities to facilitate financing. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, "Net cash used in investing activities" includes a cash outflow of approximately $330 million and $629 million, respectively, associated with our investment in related party notes. An equal and offsetting cash inflow associated with our issuance of related party notes is included in "Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities."

(2)The 2025 period includes a net cash outflow of $2.651 billion for acquisitions, including our Cactus III acquisition completed during the fourth quarter of 2025.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (1)

(in millions)

Net to PAA(2)

Consolidated

Three Months

Ended December 31,

Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Three Months

Ended December 31,

Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Investment capital expenditures: Crude Oil - 96 - 55 - 409 - 214 - 115 - 80 - 520 - 300 NGL(3) 11 41 99 115 11 41 99 115 Total Investment capital expenditures 107 96 508 329 126 121 619 415 Total Maintenance capital expenditures(4) 62 68 211 242 65 73 226 261 Total Investment and Maintenance capital expenditures - 169 - 164 - 719 - 571 - 191 - 194 - 845 - 676

________________________

(1)Includes results from continuing operations and discontinued operations for all periods presented.

(2)Excludes expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests.

(3)See the "Discontinued Operations Detail" section for amounts attributable to discontinued operations.

(4)See the "Selected Financial Data by NGL" section for amounts attributable to discontinued operations.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in millions, except per unit and ratio data)

Computation of Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit (1) (2)-

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Common Unit Net income attributable to PAA - 342 - 36 - 1,435 - 772 Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable to PAA (3) (8 - 321 (83 - 546 Adjusted net income attributable to PAA - 334 - 357 - 1,352 - 1,318 Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders (36 - (44 - (146 - (175 - Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders (17 - (19 - (70 - (78 - Amounts allocated to participating securities (1 - (1 - (11 - (11 - Impact from repurchase of Series A preferred units (4) - - (43 - - Other 1 1 4 5 Adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders - 281 - 294 - 1,086 - 1,059 Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding (5) (6) 706 704 704 702 Basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit - 0.40 - 0.42 - 1.54 - 1.51

________________________

(1)We calculate adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders based on the distributions pertaining to the current period's net income. After adjusting for the appropriate period's distributions, the remaining undistributed earnings or excess distributions over earnings, if any, are allocated to the common unitholders and participating securities in accordance with the contractual terms of our partnership agreement in effect for the period and as further prescribed under the two-class method.

(2)Includes results from continuing operations and discontinued operations for all periods presented.

(3)See the "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" table for additional information.

(4)We repurchased approximately 12.7 million Series A preferred units on January 31, 2025. The difference between the cash we paid for the repurchase of such units and their carrying value on our balance sheet is considered a return to Series A preferred unitholders for the calculation of adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders.

(5)The possible conversion of our Series A preferred units was excluded from the calculation of diluted adjusted net income per common unit for each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 as the effect was antidilutive.

(6)Our equity-indexed compensation plan awards that contemplate the issuance of common units are considered potentially dilutive unless (i) they become vested only upon the satisfaction of a performance condition and (ii) that performance condition has yet to be satisfied. Equity-indexed compensation plan awards that are deemed to be dilutive are reduced by a hypothetical common unit repurchase based on the remaining unamortized fair value, as prescribed by the treasury stock method in guidance issued by the FASB.

Net Income/(Loss) Per Common Unit to Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit Reconciliation (1)-

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common unit - 0.41 - (0.04 - - 1.66 - 0.73 Selected items impacting comparability per common unit (2) (0.01 - 0.46 (0.12 - 0.78 Basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit - 0.40 - 0.42 - 1.54 - 1.51

________________________

(1)Includes results from continuing operations and discontinued operations for all periods presented.

(2)See the "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" and the "Computation of Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) Per Common Unit" tables for additional information.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF Reconciliation:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income (1) - 427 - 119 - 1,769 - 1,113 Interest expense, net of certain items (2) 137 95 467 382 Income tax (benefit)/expense from continuing operations (2 - 16 15 87 Income tax expense from discontinued operations 43 29 139 80 Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations 257 227 953 901 Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations - 31 57 125 (Gains)/losses on asset sales, asset impairments and other, net from continuing operations 9 157 (54 - 159 Losses on asset sales, asset impairments and other, net from discontinued operations 6 2 21 1 Gain on investments in unconsolidated entities, net - (15 - (31 - (15 - Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities (3) 22 26 84 84 Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA (1) (4) (24 - 180 (46 - 409 Adjusted EBITDA (1) - 875 - 867 - 3,374 - 3,326 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (137 - (138 - (541 - (547 - Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA (1) - 738 - 729 - 2,833 - 2,779 Adjusted EBITDA (1) - 875 - 867 - 3,374 - 3,326 Interest expense, net of certain non-cash and other items (5) (132 - (92 - (452 - (365 - Maintenance capital from continuing operations (45 - (48 - (156 - (187 - Maintenance capital from discontinued operations (20 - (25 - (70 - (74 - Investment capital of noncontrolling interests (6) (19 - (24 - (108 - (86 - Current income tax expense from continuing operations 10 (10 - (1 - (82 - Current income tax expense from discontinued operations (38 - (42 - (99 - (113 - Distributions from unconsolidated entities in excess of/(less than) adjusted equity earnings (7) 12 - 22 11 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (8) (108 - (114 - (447 - (425 - Implied DCF (1) - 535 - 512 - 2,063 - 2,005 Preferred unit cash distributions paid (8) (54 - (63 - (225 - (254 - Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders (1) - 481 - 449 - 1,838 - 1,751 Weighted Average Common Units Outstanding 706 704 704 702 Weighted Average Common Units and Common Unit Equivalents 764 775 763 773 Implied DCF per Common Unit (1) (9) - 0.68 - 0.64 - 2.61 - 2.49 Implied DCF per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent (1) (10) - 0.68 - 0.64 - 2.61 - 2.49 Cash Distribution Paid per Common Unit - 0.3800 - 0.3175 - 1.5200 - 1.2700 Common Unit Cash Distributions (8) - 268 - 223 - 1,070 - 891 Common Unit Distribution Coverage Ratio (1) 1.79x 2.01x 1.72x 1.97x Implied DCF Excess (1) - 213 - 226 - 768 - 860

________________________

(1)Includes results from continuing operations and discontinued operations for all periods presented.

(2)Represents "Interest expense, net" as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, net of interest income associated with promissory notes by and among certain Plains entities.

(3)Adjustment to exclude our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization expense (including write-downs related to cancelled projects and impairments) of unconsolidated entities.

(4)See the "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" table for additional information.

(5)Amount excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps and is net of interest income associated with promissory notes by and among certain Plains entities.

(6)Investment capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests that reduce Implied DCF available to PAA common unitholders.

(7)Comprised of cash distributions received from unconsolidated entities less equity earnings in unconsolidated entities (adjusted for our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization, including write-downs related to cancelled projects and impairments, and selected items impacting comparability of unconsolidated entities)

(8)Cash distributions paid during the period presented.

(9)Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period divided by the weighted average common units outstanding for the period.

(10)Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period, adjusted for Series A preferred unit cash distributions paid, divided by the weighted average common units and common unit equivalents outstanding for the period. Our Series A preferred units are convertible into common units, generally on a one-for-one basis and subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, in whole or in part, subject to certain minimum conversion amounts.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

Net Income/(Loss) Per Common Unit to Implied DCF Per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent Reconciliation (1)-

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic net income/(loss) per common unit - 0.41 - (0.04 - - 1.66 - 0.73 Reconciling items per common unit (2) (3) 0.27 0.68 0.95 1.76 Implied DCF per common unit - 0.68 - 0.64 - 2.61 - 2.49 Basic net income/(loss) per common unit - 0.41 - (0.04 - - 1.66 - 0.73 Reconciling items per common unit and common unit equivalent (2) (4) 0.27 0.68 0.95 1.76 Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent - 0.68 - 0.64 - 2.61 - 2.49

________________________

(1)Includes results from continuing operations and discontinued operations for all periods presented.

(2)Represents adjustments to Net Income to calculate Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders. See the "Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF Reconciliation" table for additional information.

(3)Based on weighted average common units outstanding for the periods of 706 million, 704 million, 704 million and 702 million, respectively.

(4)Based on weighted average common units outstanding for the periods, as well as weighted average Series A preferred units outstanding of 58 million, 71 million, 59 million and 71 million, for the periods presented, respectively.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Liquidity Measures Reconciliation:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities (1) - 785 - 726 - 2,936 - 2,490 Adjustments to reconcile Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Net cash used in investing activities (1) (2) (3) (1,937 - (264 - (3,769 - (1,504 - Cash contributions from noncontrolling interests 41 17 75 57 Cash distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (4) (108 - (114 - (447 - (425 - Proceeds from the issuance of related party notes (2) - - 330 629 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) (5) - (1,219 - - 365 - (875 - - 1,247 Cash distributions (6) (322 - (286 - (1,295 - (1,145 - Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (1) (5) (7) - (1,541 - - 79 - (2,170 - - 102 Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) (5) - (1,219 - - 365 - (875 - - 1,247 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (1) (8) (3 - (231 - 54 (74 - Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) (1) (9) (10) - (1,222 - - 134 - (821 - - 1,173 Cash distributions (6) (322 - (286 - (1,295 - (1,145 - Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) (1) (9) (10) - (1,544 - - (152 - - (2,116 - - 28

________________________

(1)Includes results from continuing operations and discontinued operations for all periods presented.

(2)Certain Plains entities have issued promissory notes by and among such entities to facilitate financing. "Proceeds from the issuance of related party notes" has an equal and offsetting cash outflow associated with our investment in related party notes, which is included as a component of "Net cash used in investing activities."

(3)The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 includes a net cash outflow of $1.786 billion and $2.651 billion, respectively, for acquisitions, including our Cactus III acquisition completed during the fourth quarter of 2025.

(4)Cash distributions paid during the period presented.

(5)Management uses the non-GAAP financial liquidity measures Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions shortages, if any, may be funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or from borrowings under our credit facilities or commercial paper program.

(6)Cash distributions paid to preferred and common unitholders during the period.

(7)Excess Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions is retained to establish reserves for future distributions, capital expenditures, debt reduction and other partnership purposes. Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions shortages may be funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or from borrowings under our credit facilities or commercial paper program.

(8)See the "Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data" table.

(9)Management uses the non-GAAP financial liquidity measures Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) to assess the underlying business liquidity and cash flow generating capacity excluding fluctuations caused by timing of when amounts earned or incurred were collected, received or paid from period to period.

(10)Fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) includes the negative impact of a $225 million charge resulting from the write-off of a receivable for Line 901 insurance proceeds.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

SELECTED ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARABILITY

(in millions)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Selected Items Impacting Comparability: (1) (2) Derivative activities and inventory valuation adjustments (3) - 33 - (6 - - 108 - (85 - Long-term inventory costing adjustments (4) (18 - 17 (48 - 9 Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net (5) 17 41 38 31 Rail fleet amortization expense related to discontinued operations (6) 8 - 18 - Equity-indexed compensation expense (7) (9 - (8 - (37 - (36 - Foreign currency revaluation (8) 3 1 (16 - 17 Line 901 incident (9) - (225 - - (345 - Transaction-related expenses (10) (10 - - (17 - - Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA - 24 - (180 - - 46 - (409 - Gain on investments in unconsolidated entities, net - 15 31 15 Gains/(losses) on asset sales, asset impairments and other, net (11) (15 - (159 - 33 (160 - Tax effect on selected items impacting comparability (1 - 3 (21 - 13 Aggregate selected items impacting noncontrolling interests - - (6 - (5 - Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable to PAA - 8 - (321 - - 83 - (546 -

________________________

(1)Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability. See the "Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF Reconciliation" and "Computation of Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit" tables for additional details on how these selected items impacting comparability affect such measures.

(2)Includes results from continuing operations and discontinued operations for all periods presented.

(3)We use derivative instruments for risk management purposes and our related processes include specific identification of hedging instruments to an underlying hedged transaction. Although we identify an underlying transaction for each derivative instrument we enter into, there may not be an accounting hedge relationship between the instrument and the underlying transaction. In the course of evaluating our results, we identify differences in the timing of earnings from the derivative instruments and the underlying transactions and exclude the related gains and losses in determining adjusted results such that the earnings from the derivative instruments and the underlying transactions impact adjusted results in the same period. In addition, we exclude gains and losses on derivatives that are related to (i) investing activities, such as the purchase of linefill, and (ii) purchases of long-term inventory. We also exclude the impact of corresponding inventory valuation adjustments, as applicable.

(4)We carry crude oil and NGL inventory that is comprised of minimum working inventory requirements in third-party assets and other working inventory that is needed for our commercial operations. We consider this inventory necessary to conduct our operations and we intend to carry this inventory for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we classify this inventory as long-term on our balance sheet and do not hedge the inventory with derivative instruments (similar to linefill in our own assets). We treat the impact of changes in the average cost of the long-term inventory (that result from fluctuations in market prices) and write-downs of such inventory that result from price declines as a selected item impacting comparability.

(5)We, and certain of our equity method investees, have certain agreements that require counterparties to deliver, transport or throughput a minimum volume over an agreed upon period. Substantially all of such agreements were entered into with counterparties to economically support the return on capital expenditure necessary to construct the related asset. Some of these agreements include make-up rights if the minimum volume is not met. We record a receivable from the counterparty in the period that services are provided or when the transaction occurs, including amounts for deficiency obligations from counterparties associated with minimum volume commitments. If a counterparty has a make-up right associated with a deficiency, we defer the revenue attributable to the counterparty's make-up right and subsequently recognize the revenue at the earlier of when the deficiency volume is delivered or shipped, when the make-up right expires or when it is determined that the counterparty's ability to utilize the make-up right is remote. We include the impact of amounts billed to counterparties for their deficiency obligation, net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue or equity earnings, as a selected item impacting comparability. We believe the inclusion of the contractually committed revenues associated with that period is meaningful to investors as the related asset has been constructed, is standing ready to provide the committed service and the fixed operating costs are included in the current period results.

(6)Depreciation and amortization on the long-lived assets of the Canadian NGL Business disposal group ceased upon meeting the criteria to be classified as assets held for sale. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Implied DCF on a consolidated basis (e.g., the aggregate of continuing operations and discontinued operations) provides more relevant and useful information regarding our performance and results of operations than presenting such metrics only on a continuing operations or discontinued operations basis. We therefore include an adjustment for the impact of amortization of the rail fleet associated with the Canadian NGL Business.

(7)Our total equity-indexed compensation expense includes expense associated with awards that will be settled in units and awards that will be settled in cash. The awards that will be settled in units are included in our diluted net income per unit calculation when the applicable performance criteria have been met. We consider the compensation expense associated with these awards as a selected item impacting comparability as the dilutive impact of the outstanding awards is included in our diluted net income per unit calculation, as applicable. The portion of compensation expense associated with awards that will be settled in cash is not considered a selected item impacting comparability.

(8)During the periods presented, there were fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, resulting in the realization of foreign exchange gains and losses on the settlement of foreign currency transactions as well as the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in a foreign currency. The associated gains and losses are not integral to our results and were thus classified as a selected item impacting comparability.

(9)Includes costs recognized during the period related to the Line 901 incident that occurred in May 2015, net of amounts we believe are probable of recovery from insurance. For the 2024 periods, includes the write-off of a receivable for Line 901 insurance proceeds in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the impact of settlements in the third quarter of 2024.

(10)Primarily related to deal-specific costs incurred during the period.

(11)For the 2024 periods, primarily includes non-cash charges related to the write-down of two U.S. NGL terminals.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY CRUDE OIL

(in millions)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues (1) - 10,512 - 11,959 - 44,131 - 48,720 Purchases and related costs (1) (9,521 - (11,019 - (40,323 - (45,033 - Field operating costs (2) (3) (275 - (503 - (1,127 - (1,440 - Segment general and administrative expenses (2) (4) (86 - (74 - (314 - (298 - Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities 89 154 382 452 Adjustments: (5) Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities 22 26 84 84 Derivative activities and inventory valuation adjustments (20 - (16 - (23 - 5 Long-term inventory costing adjustments 18 (9 - 45 1 Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net (17 - (41 - (38 - (31 - Equity-indexed compensation expense 9 8 37 36 Foreign currency revaluation 6 (4 - 12 (22 - Line 901 incident - 225 - 345 Transaction-related expenses 10 - 17 - Segment amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (6) (136 - (137 - (539 - (543 - Crude Oil Segment Adjusted EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA from Crude Oil - 611 - 569 - 2,344 - 2,276 Crude Oil maintenance capital expenditures - 44 - 48 - 153 - 183

________________________

(1)Includes intersegment amounts.

(2)Field operating costs and Segment general and administrative expenses include equity-indexed compensation expense.

(3)Field operating costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 include higher expenses related to (i) $225 million resulting from the write-off of a receivable for Line 901 insurance proceeds and (ii) an increase in estimated costs for long-term environmental remediation obligations. The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 also includes the impact of $120 million associated with settlements in the third quarter of 2024 related to the Line 901 incident that occurred in May 2015.

(4)Segment general and administrative expenses reflect direct costs attributable to each segment and an allocation of other expenses to the segments. The proportional allocations by segment require judgment by management and are based on the business activities that exist during each period.

(5)Represents adjustments utilized by our CODM in the evaluation of segment results. Many of these adjustments are also considered selected items impacting comparability when calculating consolidated non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA. See the "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" table for additional discussion.

(6)Reflects amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Permian JV, Cactus II Pipeline LLC and Red River Pipeline LLC.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY NGL

(in millions)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues (1) - 59 - 81 - 151 - 187 Purchases and related costs (1) (56 - (62 - (130 - (147 - Field operating costs (2) (6 - (7 - (27 - (31 - Segment general and administrative expenses (2) (3) (6 - (7 - (28 - (30 - NGL Segment Adjusted EBITDA (4) - (9 - - 5 - (34 - - (21 - Adjusted EBITDA from NGL Discontinued Operations (5) 131 149 503 501 Adjusted EBITDA from NGL - 122 - 154 - 469 - 480 Maintenance capital expenditures from NGL continuing operations - 1 - - - 3 - 4 Maintenance capital expenditures from NGL discontinued operations 20 25 70 74 NGL maintenance capital expenditures - 21 - 25 - 73 - 78

________________________

(1)Includes intersegment amounts.

(2)Field operating costs and Segment general and administrative expenses include certain costs that are part of the overhead of continuing operations, including information technology, insurance and other shared services costs.

(3)Segment general and administrative expenses reflect direct costs attributable to each segment and an allocation of other expenses to the segments. The proportional allocations by segment require judgment by management and are based on the business activities that exist during each period.

(4)Includes results from continuing operations and excludes amounts related to discontinued operations for all periods presented.

(5)See the "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from NGL Discontinued Operations" table for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure as reported in accordance with GAAP.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS DETAIL

(in millions)

Components of Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues - 397 - 367 - 1,317 - 1,184 Cost and Expenses: Purchases and related costs 166 151 411 398 Field operating costs 69 68 259 297 General and administrative expenses 11 12 47 53 Depreciation and amortization - 31 57 125 Losses on asset sales, net 6 2 21 1 Total costs and expenses 252 264 795 874 Other income, net - - - 1 Income from discontinued operations before tax 145 103 522 311 Current income tax expense (38 - (42 - (99 - (113 - Deferred income tax (expense)/benefit (5 - 13 (40 - 33 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 102 - 74 - 383 - 231



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from NGL Discontinued Operations:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 102 - 74 - 383 - 231 Income tax expense from discontinued operations 43 29 139 80 Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations - 31 57 125 Other income, net from discontinued operations - - - (1 - Losses on asset sales, net from discontinued operations 6 2 21 1 Adjustments attributable to discontinued operations (1)- Derivative activities and inventory valuation adjustments (13 - 22 (85 - 80 Long-term inventory costing adjustments - (8 - 3 (10 - Rail fleet amortization expense related to discontinued operations (8 - - (18 - - Foreign currency revaluation 1 (1 - 3 (5 - Adjusted EBITDA from NGL Discontinued Operations - 131 - 149 - 503 - 501

________________________

(1)See the "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" table for additional information.

Investment Capital from NGL Discontinued Operations:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 NGL investment capital expenditures from discontinued operations - 11 - 41 - 99 - 115



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

OPERATING DATA (1)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Crude Oil Volumes Crude oil pipeline tariff (by region) Permian Basin (2) 7,738 6,846 7,333 6,731 South Texas / Eagle Ford (2) 510 421 521 403 Mid-Continent (2) 555 478 518 506 Gulf Coast (2) 220 214 220 218 Rocky Mountain (2) 450 461 475 474 Western 248 259 267 256 Canada 358 349 346 346 Total crude oil pipeline tariff (2) 10,079 9,028 9,680 8,934 NGL Volumes (3) NGL fractionation 150 138 147 132 NGL pipeline tariff 241 224 228 213 Propane and butane sales 126 127 94 92

________________________

(1)Average volumes in thousands of barrels per day calculated as the total volumes (attributable to our interest for assets owned by unconsolidated entities or through undivided joint interests) for the period divided by the number of days in the period. Volumes associated with assets acquired during the period represent total volumes for the number of days we actually owned the assets divided by the number of days in the period.

(2)Includes volumes (attributable to our interest) from assets owned by unconsolidated entities.

(3)Includes volumes from assets associated with continuing operations and discontinued operations.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in millions)

Supplemental Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA Reconciliation:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Crude Oil Segment Adjusted EBITDA - 611 - 569 - 2,344 - 2,276 NGL Segment Adjusted EBITDA (9 - 5 (34 - (21 - Adjusted EBITDA from NGL Discontinued Operations (1) 131 149 503 501 Adjusted other income, net (2) 5 6 20 23 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA (3) - 738 - 729 - 2,833 - 2,779

________________________

(1)See the "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from NGL Discontinued Operations" table for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure as reported in accordance with GAAP.

(2)Represents "Other income, net" as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, excluding interest income on promissory notes by and among certain Plains entities, as well as other income, net attributable to noncontrolling interests, adjusted for selected items impacting comparability. See the "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" table for additional information.

(3)See the "Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF Reconciliation" table for reconciliation to Net Income.



PLAINS GP HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Consolidating Consolidating PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP REVENUES - 10,565 - - - 10,565 - 12,035 - - - 12,035 COSTS AND EXPENSES Purchases and related costs 9,571 - 9,571 11,076 - 11,076 Field operating costs 281 - 281 510 - 510 General and administrative expenses 92 1 93 81 1 82 Depreciation and amortization 257 - 257 227 - 227 Losses on asset sales, asset impairments and other, net 9 - 9 157 - 157 Total costs and expenses 10,210 1 10,211 12,051 1 12,052 OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) 355 (1 - 354 (16 - (1 - (17 - OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities 89 - 89 154 - 154 Gain on investments in unconsolidated entities, net - - - 15 - 15 Interest expense, net (159 - 22 (137 - (112 - 17 (95 - Other income, net 38 (22 - 16 20 (17 - 3 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX 323 (1 - 322 61 (1 - 60 Current income tax benefit/(expense) from continuing operations 10 - 10 (10 - - (10 - Deferred income tax expense from continuing operations (8 - (18 - (26 - (6 - (2 - (8 - INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX 325 (19 - 306 45 (3 - 42 INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX 102 - 102 74 - 74 NET INCOME 427 (19 - 408 119 (3 - 116 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (85 - (261 - (346 - (83 - (44 - (127 - NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PAGP - 342 - (280 - - 62 - 36 - (47 - - (11 - Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per Class A share (2)- Continuing operations - 0.17 - (0.16 - Discontinued operations - 0.14 - 0.11 Basic net income/(loss) per Class A share - 0.31 - (0.05 -

________________________

(1)Represents the aggregate consolidating adjustments necessary to produce consolidated financial statements for PAGP.

(2)See the "Computation of Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) Per Class A Share" table for additional information.

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Consolidating Consolidating PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP REVENUES - 44,262 - - - 44,262 - 48,889 - - - 48,889 COSTS AND EXPENSES Purchases and related costs 40,433 - 40,433 45,162 - 45,162 Field operating costs 1,154 - 1,154 1,471 - 1,471 General and administrative expenses 342 6 348 328 6 334 Depreciation and amortization 953 - 953 901 - 901 (Gains)/losses on asset sales, asset impairments and other, net (54 - - (54 - 159 - 159 Total costs and expenses 42,828 6 42,834 48,021 6 48,027 OPERATING INCOME 1,434 (6 - 1,428 868 (6 - 862 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities 382 - 382 452 - 452 Gain on investments in unconsolidated entities, net 31 - 31 15 - 15 Interest expense, net (554 - 87 (467 - (430 - 48 (382 - Other income, net 108 (87 - 21 64 (48 - 16 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX 1,401 (6 - 1,395 969 (6 - 963 Current income tax expense from continuing operations (1 - - (1 - (82 - - (82 - Deferred income tax expense from continuing operations (14 - (77 - (91 - (5 - (37 - (42 - INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX 1,386 (83 - 1,303 882 (43 - 839 INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX 383 - 383 231 - 231 NET INCOME 1,769 (83 - 1,686 1,113 (43 - 1,070 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (334 - (1,092 - (1,426 - (341 - (626 - (967 - NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PAGP - 1,435 - (1,175 - - 260 - 772 - (669 - - 103 Basic net income per Class A share (2)- Continuing operations - 0.77 - 0.19 Discontinued operations - 0.54 - 0.33 Basic net income per Class A share - 1.31 - 0.52 Diluted net income per Class A share (2)- Continuing operations - 0.77 - 0.19 Discontinued operations - 0.53 - 0.32 Diluted net income per Class A share - 1.30 - 0.51

________________________

(1)Represents the aggregate consolidating adjustments necessary to produce consolidated financial statements for PAGP.

(2)See the "Computation of Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) Per Class A Share" table for additional information.

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEET DATA

(in millions)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Consolidating Consolidating PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP ASSETS Current assets (2) - 4,733 - (29 - - 4,704 - 4,802 - (26 - - 4,776 Property and equipment, net 16,860 - 16,860 13,446 - 13,446 Investments in unconsolidated entities 2,846 - 2,846 2,811 - 2,811 Intangible assets, net 1,754 - 1,754 1,677 - 1,677 Deferred tax asset - 1,136 1,136 - 1,220 1,220 Linefill 900 - 900 904 - 904 Long-term operating lease right-of-use assets, net 198 - 198 189 - 189 Long-term inventory 214 - 214 242 - 242 Long-term assets of discontinued operations 2,557 - 2,557 2,349 - 2,349 Other long-term assets, net 107 - 107 142 - 142 Total assets - 30,169 - 1,107 - 31,276 - 26,562 - 1,194 - 27,756 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL Current liabilities (3) - 4,931 - (29 - - 4,902 - 4,950 - (26 - - 4,924 Senior notes, net 9,118 - 9,118 7,141 - 7,141 Other long-term debt, net 1,578 - 1,578 70 - 70 Long-term operating lease liabilities 202 - 202 192 - 192 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 606 - 606 576 - 576 Other long-term liabilities and deferred credits 654 - 654 537 - 537 Total liabilities 17,089 (29 - 17,060 13,466 (26 - 13,440 Partners' capital excluding noncontrolling interests 9,836 (8,491 - 1,345 9,813 (8,462 - 1,351 Noncontrolling interests 3,244 9,627 12,871 3,283 9,682 12,965 Total partners' capital 13,080 1,136 14,216 13,096 1,220 14,316 Total liabilities and partners' capital - 30,169 - 1,107 - 31,276 - 26,562 - 1,194 - 27,756

________________________

(1)Represents the aggregate consolidating adjustments necessary to produce consolidated financial statements for PAGP.

(2)Includes current assets of discontinued operations of $479 million and $415 million as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(3)Includes current liabilities of discontinued operations of $382 million and $350 million as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER CLASS A SHARE

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic Net Income/(Loss) per Class A Share Net income/(loss) attributable to PAGP from continuing operations - 33 - (31 - - 152 - 39 Net income attributable to PAGP from discontinued operations - 29 - 20 - 108 - 64 Basic weighted average Class A shares outstanding 198 197 198 197 Basic Net Income/(Loss) per Class A Share: Continuing operations - 0.17 - (0.16 - - 0.77 - 0.19 Discontinued operations 0.14 0.11 0.54 0.33 Basic net income/(loss) per Class A share - 0.31 - (0.05 - - 1.31 - 0.52 Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per Class A Share Net income/(loss) attributable to PAGP from continuing operations - 33 - (31 - - 152 - 39 Net income attributable to PAGP from discontinued operations - 29 - 20 - 108 - 64 Incremental net income attributable to PAGP resulting from assumed exchange of AAP Management Units - - 15 9 Net income attributable to PAGP from discontinued operations including incremental net income from assumed exchange of AAP Management Units - 29 - 20 - 123 - 73 Basic weighted average Class A shares outstanding 198 197 198 197 Dilutive shares resulting from assumed exchange of AAP Management Units - - 35 35 Diluted weighted average Class A shares outstanding 198 197 233 232 Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per Class A Share: Continuing operations - 0.17 - (0.16 - - 0.77 - 0.19 Discontinued operations 0.14 0.11 0.53 0.32 Diluted net income/(loss) per Class A share - 0.31 - (0.05 - - 1.30 - 0.51



About Plains:

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids ("NGL"). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles over 9 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.plains.com.

