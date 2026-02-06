Clearmind Medicine Inc.: Clearmind Medicine Enters into Development Agreement to Advance Intranasal Formulation for its Proprietary Non-Hallucinogenic Neuroplastogen MEAI

Collaboration aims to enhance bioavailability and support clinical advancement of Clearmind's lead MEAI candidate for addiction-related and other CNS disorders

Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) ("Clearmind" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that it has entered into a development agreement with Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) ("Polyrizon"), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced intranasal delivery solutions.

Under the agreement, Clearmind has engaged Polyrizon to apply its proprietary intranasal hydrogel technology to develop an optimized formulation of Clearmind's lead proprietary compound, MEAI (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane- a next-generation, non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen designed for the treatment of addiction-related disorders, weight lossand other central nervous system (CNS) conditions.

This strategic collaboration integrates Clearmind's expertise in non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens with Polyrizon's specialized intranasal delivery platform. The objective is to create a novel intranasal MEAI formulation that will support Clearmind's ongoing and future clinical development programs.

By partnering with Polyrizon, Clearmind aims to leverage key advantages of their technology for intranasal delivery of MEAI, including:

Enhanced nasal residence time via specialized gel-like mechanisms, potentially improving bioavailability and duration of effect

Targeted delivery of MEAI to improve therapeutic outcomes

Optimized patient usability

Formulation flexibility adapted to the physicochemical properties of MEAI, enabling tailored optimization

Intranasal administration offers promising advantages for CNS-targeted therapeutics such as MEAI compared to traditional oral routes, including:

Bypassing first-pass metabolism for more direct systemic and CNS access

Faster onset of absorption

Lowering effective dosie

These attributes make intranasal delivery a valuable enhancement for MEAI as Clearmind advances its pipeline toward clinical validation.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Chief Executive Officer of Clearmind, commented: "We are pleased to partner with Polyrizon to develop an intranasal formulation for MEAI. Their advanced hydrogel platform complements our efforts to optimize delivery, potentially improving bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy, and patient experience for our non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen candidates. We believe that this agreement reflects Clearmind's proactive approach to innovative collaborations that accelerate progress and address unmet needs in addiction and mental health disorders."

Polyrizon is a related party (as such term is defined in Canadian Securities Administrators Multi National Instrument 61-101 "Protection of Minority Security Interests in Special Transactions" ("MI61-101") of Clearmind and the entering into of this arrangement is a related party transaction (as such term is defined in MI61-10). Clearmind is relying on the exemptions to a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval available to it pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI61-101

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods, or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families, including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWY0."

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon's proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a "biological mask" with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target, or T&T. For more information, please visit https://polyrizon-biotech.com.

