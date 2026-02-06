UTime Limited Announces Reverse Stock Split

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTime Limited (Nasdaq: WTO) today announced that its share consolidation ("Share Consolidation") involving the consolidation of every five (5) Class A ordinary shares, with a par value of US$0.10 per share, into one (1) class A ordinary share with a par value of US$0.50 per share, will take effect at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2026. The Company's Class A Ordinary shares will open for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 17, 2026, on a post-split basis, under the existing ticker symbol "WTO," with a new CUSIP number of G9411M140.

Details of the Share Consolidation

The Share Consolidation was approved by the Company's board of directors on January 20, 2026, was further approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on January 26, 2026 (the "Extraordinary Meeting"), with the final 5:1 Share Consolidation ratio set by the board of directors on January 26, 2026. At the Extraordinary Meeting, the shareholders approved the Share Consolidation, along with resolutions to increase the authorized share capital and to amend the memorandum and articles of association, and a potential share consolidation, following the effectiveness of the Share Consolidation.

Impact on Shareholders

The Share Consolidation will not affect any shareholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company, except for minor adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.

About UTime Limited

Trading under the Nasdaq ticker WTO, UTime Limited is engaged in the design, development, production, sales and brand operation of mobile devices in China and globally. The company aims to provide cost-effective products and serves a broad customer base.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For additional risk factors, please review UTime Limited's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

UTime Limited

7th Floor, Building 5A

Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Nanshan District

Shenzhen, People's Republic of China 518061

Tel: (86) 755 86512266

qhengcong@utimemobile.com