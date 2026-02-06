Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41TR8 | ISIN: KYG9411M1327 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.02.26 | 21:59
1,010 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
UTIME LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UTIME LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 14:06 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UTime Limited Announces Reverse Stock Split

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTime Limited (Nasdaq: WTO) today announced that its share consolidation ("Share Consolidation") involving the consolidation of every five (5) Class A ordinary shares, with a par value of US$0.10 per share, into one (1) class A ordinary share with a par value of US$0.50 per share, will take effect at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2026. The Company's Class A Ordinary shares will open for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 17, 2026, on a post-split basis, under the existing ticker symbol "WTO," with a new CUSIP number of G9411M140.

Details of the Share Consolidation

The Share Consolidation was approved by the Company's board of directors on January 20, 2026, was further approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on January 26, 2026 (the "Extraordinary Meeting"), with the final 5:1 Share Consolidation ratio set by the board of directors on January 26, 2026. At the Extraordinary Meeting, the shareholders approved the Share Consolidation, along with resolutions to increase the authorized share capital and to amend the memorandum and articles of association, and a potential share consolidation, following the effectiveness of the Share Consolidation.

Impact on Shareholders

The Share Consolidation will not affect any shareholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company, except for minor adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.

About UTime Limited

Trading under the Nasdaq ticker WTO, UTime Limited is engaged in the design, development, production, sales and brand operation of mobile devices in China and globally. The company aims to provide cost-effective products and serves a broad customer base.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For additional risk factors, please review UTime Limited's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:
UTime Limited
7th Floor, Building 5A
Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Nanshan District
Shenzhen, People's Republic of China 518061
Tel: (86) 755 86512266
qhengcong@utimemobile.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.