Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: A3CWHH | ISIN: US0708301041 | Ticker-Symbol: LTD0
Tradegate
06.02.26 | 13:49
18,856 Euro
-0,14 % -0,026
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 14:36 Uhr
Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on March 6, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2026.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,934 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 544 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of November 1, 2025).

For further information, please contact:

Bath & Body Works, Inc.:

Investor Relations
Luke Long
InvestorRelations@bbw.com

Media Relations
Emmy Beach
Communications@bbw.com


