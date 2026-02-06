21shares Announces 2026 Staking Distribution Schedule for TETH and TSOL

New York, February 6, 2026 - 21shares , one of the world's largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced its expected 2026 distribution dates of staking rewards for the 21shares Ethereum ETF (TETH) and the 21shares Solana ETF (TSOL) (each, a "Trust" and together, the "Trusts"), as set forth in the tables below.

21shares Ethereum ETF (TETH)

Declaration Date Ex Date Record Date Payable Date 3/27/26 3/30/2026 3/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/26/26 6/29/2026 6/29/2026 6/30/2026 9/28/26 9/29/2026 9/29/2026 9/30/2026 12/28/26 12/29/2026 12/29/2026 12/30/2026

21shares Solana ETF (TSOL)

Declaration Date Ex Date Record Date Payable Date 2/12/2026 2/13/2026 2/13/2026 2/17/2026 3/27/26 3/30/2026 3/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/26/26 6/29/2026 6/29/2026 6/30/2026 9/28/26 9/29/2026 9/29/2026 9/30/2026 12/28/26 12/29/2026 12/29/2026 12/30/2026

The Trusts may not be suitable for all investors. Neither of the Trusts is an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 or a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act. Shares of the Trusts are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds. These investments are not suitable for all investors. An investment in TETH or TSOL is not a direct investment in Ether or Solana.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff: audrey.belloff@21Shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

Important Information

Investing involves significant risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Trust will generate a profit for investors.

Trusts focusing on a single asset generally experience greater volatility. There are special risks associated with short selling and margin investing. Please ask your financial advisor for more information about these risks. Ether and Solana are relatively new asset classes, and the market for Ether and Solana is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Ether and Solana are largely unregulated and these investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments. An investment in TETH or TSOL is not a direct investment in Ether or Solana. For further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in TETH please read the prospectus for TETH ( https://cdn.21shares.com/uploads/product_documents/Prospectus/TETH_Prospectus.pdf ) and for further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in TSOL please read the prospectus for TSOL ( https://cdn.21shares.com/uploads/product_documents/Prospectus/TSOL.pdf ).

Ether and Solana are subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in either of the Trusts could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. Ether and Solana are subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply of and demand for Ether and Solana, and other factors. There is no assurance that Ether or Solana will maintain their value over the long-term.

Failure by a Trust's Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Trust's Ether or Solana, as applicable, could result in a loss to the Trust. Shareholders cannot be assured that a Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the Ether or Solana, as applicable, held by the custodian on behalf of the Trust.

The Trusts are not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of Ether or Solana, as applicable. An investment in a Trust is not a direct investment in Ether or Solana. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning Ether or Solana directly. Shares of a Trust are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Trust. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with a Trust and only large blocks of Shares called "creation units." Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Shares in the Trusts are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

Carefully consider each Trust's investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. For further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in a Trust please read the applicable Trust's prospectus.

The Marketing Agent for each Trust is Foreside Global Services, LLC. 21Shares US LLC is the Sponsor to each Trust. 21Shares is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services, LLC.

© 2026. 21Shares US LLC. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without written permission.

