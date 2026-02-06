Anzeige
WKN: A0HL4V | ISIN: US9043111072 | Ticker-Symbol: U9R
Tradegate
06.02.26 | 15:34
5,771 Euro
+7,99 % +0,427
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNDER ARMOUR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNDER ARMOUR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5345,55815:35
5,7545,77915:35
PR Newswire
06.02.2026 12:55 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Under Armour, Inc.: Under Armour Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results; Updates Fiscal 2026 Outlook

BALTIMORE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA, UA) released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended on December 31, 2025. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This press release includes references to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures detailed in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section below.

"Our third quarter adjusted operating results exceeded expectations, and despite a few unfortunate, non-recurring impacts, we're encouraged by the progress we're making in the business to reignite brand momentum," said Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank. "In North America, we believe the December quarter marked the most challenging phase of our business reset, and we expect greater stability ahead as we build on this progress globally."

Plank continued, "Our transformation is accelerating as we sharpen our focus and strengthen execution. Our strategy is gaining traction through better products, bolder storytelling, and a more disciplined market presence, positioning Under Armour to operate with greater intention and confidence going forward."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Review

  • Revenue decreased 5 percent to $1.33 billion (down 6 percent on a currency-neutral basis).
    • North America revenue declined 10 percent to $757 million, while international revenue increased 3 percent to $577 million (up 1 percent currency neutral). Within international markets, EMEA revenue grew 6 percent (up 2 percent currency neutral), Asia-Pacific declined 5 percent (down 5 percent currency neutral), and Latin America increased 20 percent (up 13 percent currency neutral).
    • Wholesale revenue decreased 6 percent to $660 million, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue declined 4 percent to $647 million. Within DTC, owned-and-operated store revenue declined 2 percent, and eCommerce revenue fell 7 percent, representing 38 percent of total DTC revenue for the quarter.
    • By category, apparel revenue decreased 3 percent to $934 million, footwear declined 12 percent to $265 million, and accessories decreased 3 percent to $108 million.
  • Gross margin declined 310 basis points to 44.4 percent, primarily due to higher tariffs. Other factors included pricing headwinds and an unfavorable channel and regional mix. Foreign exchange gains and a favorable product mix partially offset these impacts.
  • Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 4 percent to $665 million. Excluding a $99 million litigation reserve expense related to a previously disclosed insurance carrier dispute and $3 million in transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, adjusted SG&A declined 7 percent to $563 million, primarily reflecting lower marketing spend due to timing shifts, with most prior-year spending occurring in the second half.
  • Restructuring charges totaled $75 million.
  • Operating loss was $150 million. Excluding the litigation reserve expense and transformation and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $26 million.
  • During the quarter, the company recorded a net loss of $431 million, which included a $247 million valuation allowance on its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. Adjusted net income was $37 million, which excludes the litigation reserve expense, transformation and restructuring charges, and the valuation allowance.
  • Diluted loss per share was $1.01; adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.09.
  • Inventory decreased 2 percent to $1.1 billion.
  • Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $465 million at quarter-end. The company also held $600 million in restricted investments designated for the repayment of its senior notes due in June 2026. At quarter-end, no borrowings were outstanding under its $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Regarding the valuation allowance, in accordance with GAAP, the company was required to reduce the value of its U.S. federal deferred tax assets and record a corresponding non-cash tax expense as a result of cumulative GAAP U.S. losses over the past three years. These losses have been driven largely by restructuring and impairment charges, litigation reserve expenses, and other non-operating items. This valuation allowance has no impact on Under Armour's cash flow or tax filings and should reverse once the U.S. business returns to sustained profitability.

Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

In May 2024, Under Armour announced a restructuring plan to improve financial and operational efficiency, which has since been updated as implementation progressed. The plan is now expected to cost up to $255 million, including up to $107 million in cash charges and up to $148 million in non-cash charges. Through the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company recorded $178 million in restructuring and impairment charges and $47 million in other transformation-related expenses. Of the $224 million incurred to date, $89 million is cash-related and $135 million is non-cash. The company expects to recognize the remaining charges under the updated plan by the end of fiscal 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Compared with fiscal 2025, key highlights of the company's fiscal 2026 outlook are:

  • Revenue is expected to decline approximately 4 percent, compared with the prior outlook of a 4 to 5 percent decline. This includes an approximate 8 percent decline in North America and a 6 percent decline in Asia-Pacific, each compared with a previously expected high-single-digit decline, partially offset by an approximate 9 percent increase in EMEA revenue, compared with a previously expected high-single-digit increase.
  • Gross margin is expected to decline approximately 190 basis points, compared with the prior outlook of a 190 to 210 basis point decline, primarily due to higher U.S. tariffs, unfavorable channel and regional mix, and pricing headwinds, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange and product mix.
  • SG&A expenses are expected to decline at a low-double-digit rate, compared with the prior outlook of a mid-teen percentage decline. Adjusted SG&A, which excludes litigation reserve expenses, transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, and impairment charges, is expected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate, unchanged from the prior outlook, driven by lower marketing costs, restructuring savings, and other cost management initiatives.
  • Operating loss is expected to be approximately $154 million, compared with the prior outlook of a $56 million to $71 million loss. Excluding the litigation reserve expense and expected transformation and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income is expected to be approximately $110 million, compared with the prior outlook of $95 million to $110 million.
  • Diluted loss per share is expected to range from $1.24 to $1.25. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to range from $0.10 to $0.11, compared with the prior outlook of $0.03 to $0.05.

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its third-quarter fiscal 2026 conference call today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will stream live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be available for replay approximately three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release discusses "currency-neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as the company's "adjusted" forward-looking estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Management believes this information is valuable for investors seeking to compare the company's operational results across periods, as it provides clearer insight into underlying performance by excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial data removes fluctuations caused by foreign currency exchange rates. Adjusted financial measures exclude the effects of the company's litigation reserve expense (and related insurance recoveries) and the company's Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, its associated charges, and related tax effects, as well as the valuation allowance against its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. Management states that these adjustments are not essential to the company's core operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP figures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the supplemental financial information accompanying this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation; they should be considered alongside the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans, strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, future financial condition or results of operations, growth prospects and strategies, potential restructuring efforts (including the scope, anticipated charges and costs, the timing of these measures, and the anticipated benefits of our restructuring initiatives), expectations related to promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, foreign currency effects, the impact of global economic conditions, including changes in trade policy and inflation, on our results of operations, liquidity and use of capital resources, the development and introduction of new products, the execution of marketing strategies, benefits from significant investments, and impacts from litigation or other proceedings. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain. We cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions (such as rising inflation and potential impacts of changes and uncertainties related to government fiscal, monetary, tax and trade policies) that could influence overall consumer spending or our industry; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflicts; and the effects of changes in the global trade environment, such as the imposition of new tariffs and countermeasures thereto, on our profitability; increased competition that may cause us to lose market share, lower product prices, or significantly increase marketing efforts; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and supply chain (including labor); our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business; changes in the financial health of our customers; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative, and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer preferences and demand for our products and to effectively manage our inventory; our ability to successfully execute any restructuring plans and achieve expected benefits; loss of key customers, suppliers, or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to successfully manage or achieve expected outcomes from significant transactions and investments; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to effectively meet regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations with respect to sustainability and social matters; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation, or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; the impact of global or regional public health emergencies on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including impacts on the global supply chain; and our potential exposure to and the financial impact of litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect unanticipated events.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2025


% of Net
Revenues


2024


% of Net
Revenues


2025


% of Net
Revenues


2024


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues

$ 1,327,761


100.0 %


$ 1,401,039


100.0 %


$ 3,795,209


100.0 %


$ 3,983,727


100.0 %

Cost of goods sold

738,021


55.6 %


735,884


52.5 %


2,028,389


53.4 %


2,059,765


51.7 %

Gross profit

589,740


44.4 %


665,155


47.5 %


1,766,820


46.6 %


1,923,962


48.3 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

664,540


50.0 %


637,701


45.5 %


1,776,517


46.8 %


1,994,858


50.1 %

Restructuring charges

74,980


5.6 %


13,945


1.0 %


119,714


3.2 %


42,243


1.1 %

Income (loss) from operations

(149,780)


(11.3) %


13,509


1.0 %


(129,411)


(3.4) %


(113,139)


(2.8) %

Interest income (expense), net

(8,892)


(0.7) %


(3,391)


(0.2) %


(21,548)


(0.6) %


(2,794)


(0.1) %

Other income (expense), net

(1,584)


(0.1) %


(2,563)


(0.2) %


(7,221)


(0.2) %


(8,713)


(0.2) %

Income (loss) before income taxes

(160,256)


(12.1) %


7,555


0.5 %


(158,180)


(4.2) %


(124,646)


(3.1) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

270,604


20.4 %


6,295


0.4 %


293,886


7.7 %


9,308


0.2 %

Income (loss) from equity method investments

33


- %


(26)


- %


(187)


- %


144


- %

Net income (loss)

$ (430,827)


(32.4) %


$ 1,234


0.1 %


$ (452,253)


(11.9) %


$ (133,810)


(3.4) %

















Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C
common stock

$ (1.01)




$ 0.00




$ (1.06)




$ (0.31)



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C
common stock

$ (1.01)




$ 0.00




$ (1.06)




$ (0.31)



Weighted average common shares outstanding
Class A, B and C common stock
















Basic

424,845




431,744




426,769




433,212



Diluted

424,845




437,297




426,769




433,212



UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(Unaudited; in thousands)


NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2025


2024


% Change


2025


2024


% Change

North America

$ 756,726


$ 843,620


(10.3) %


$ 2,218,547


$ 2,416,225


(8.2) %

EMEA

315,751


297,890


6.0 %


882,037


807,960


9.2 %

Asia-Pacific

190,885


201,112


(5.1) %


533,446


590,609


(9.7) %

Latin America

70,603


58,990


19.7 %


178,992


170,340


5.1 %

Corporate Other (1)

(6,204)


(573)


(982.7) %


(17,813)


(1,407)


(1,166.0) %

Total net revenues

$ 1,327,761


$ 1,401,039


(5.2) %


$ 3,795,209


$ 3,983,727


(4.7) %













NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL






Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2025


2024


% Change


2025


2024


% Change

Wholesale

$ 659,965


$ 704,760


(6.4) %


$ 2,084,065


$ 2,211,266


(5.8) %

Direct-to-consumer

646,845


672,948


(3.9) %


1,648,456


1,703,497


(3.2) %

Net Sales

1,306,810


1,377,708


(5.1) %


3,732,521


3,914,763


(4.7) %

License revenues

27,155


23,904


13.6 %


80,501


70,371


14.4 %

Corporate Other (1)

(6,204)


(573)


(982.7) %


(17,813)


(1,407)


(1,166.0) %

Total net revenues

$ 1,327,761


$ 1,401,039


(5.2) %


$ 3,795,209


$ 3,983,727


(4.7) %













NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY






Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2025


2024


% Change


2025


2024


% Change

Apparel

$ 934,015


$ 966,068


(3.3) %


$ 2,617,090


$ 2,671,048


(2.0) %

Footwear

265,135


301,208


(12.0) %


794,616


924,357


(14.0) %

Accessories

107,660


110,432


(2.5) %


320,815


319,358


0.5 %

Net Sales

1,306,810


1,377,708


(5.1) %


3,732,521


3,914,763


(4.7) %

Licensing revenues

27,155


23,904


13.6 %


80,501


70,371


14.4 %

Corporate Other (1)

(6,204)


(573)


(982.7) %


(17,813)


(1,407)


(1,166.0) %

Total net revenues

$ 1,327,761


$ 1,401,039


(5.2) %


$ 3,795,209


$ 3,983,727


(4.7) %


(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(Unaudited; in thousands)


INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2025


% of Net
Revenues (1)


2024


% of Net
Revenues (1)


2025


% of Net
Revenues (1)


2024


% of Net
Revenues (1)

North America

$ 105,902


14.0 %


$ 164,068


19.4 %


$ 365,295


16.5 %


$ 529,216


21.9 %

EMEA

49,386


15.6 %


42,110


14.1 %


141,630


16.1 %


114,161


14.1 %

Asia-Pacific

20,954


11.0 %


14,009


7.0 %


63,732


11.9 %


58,158


9.8 %

Latin America

8,004


11.3 %


14,186


24.0 %


19,206


10.7 %


41,528


24.4 %

Corporate Other (2)

(334,026)


NM


(220,864)


NM


(719,274)


NM


(856,202)


NM

Income (loss) from
operations

$ (149,780)


(11.3) %


$ 13,509


1.0 %


$ (129,411)


(3.4) %


$ (113,139)


(2.8) %


(1) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).

(2) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the company's central supporting functions.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)




December 31, 2025


March 31, 2025

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 464,648


$ 501,361

Accounts receivable, net


611,520


675,822

Inventories


1,074,527


945,836

Restricted investments


599,830


-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net


238,506


206,078

Total current assets


2,989,031


2,329,097

Property and equipment, net


592,705


645,147

Operating lease right-of-use assets


367,039


384,341

Goodwill


495,162


487,632

Intangible assets, net


4,425


5,224

Deferred income taxes


68,356


286,160

Other long-term assets


113,265


163,270

Total assets


$ 4,629,983


$ 4,300,871

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current maturities of long-term debt


$ 599,682


$ -

Accounts payable


664,489


429,944

Accrued expenses


471,288


348,747

Customer refund liabilities


143,423


146,021

Operating lease liabilities


140,656


130,050

Other current liabilities


69,929


54,381

Total current liabilities


2,089,467


1,109,143

Long-term debt, net of current maturities


390,049


595,125

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


558,133


574,277

Other long-term liabilities


157,275


132,048

Total liabilities


3,194,924


2,410,593

Total stockholders' equity


1,435,059


1,890,278

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 4,629,983


$ 4,300,871

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)



Nine Months Ended December 31,


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities




Net income (loss)

$ (452,253)


$ (133,810)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities




Depreciation and amortization

83,535


96,786

Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss

(49)


8,072

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

3,932


4,039

Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges

99,538


38,575

Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs

2,141


1,703

Stock-based compensation

35,786


40,794

Deferred income taxes

217,406


(8,784)

Changes in reserves and allowances

(7,218)


10,480

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

64,861


136,658

Inventories

(121,628)


(149,362)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(48,163)


2,988

Other non-current assets

(27,251)


(39,662)

Accounts payable

252,753


172,504

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

114,251


(65,207)

Customer refund liabilities

(2,407)


30,838

Income taxes payable and receivable

41,845


(3,732)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

257,079


142,880

Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases of property and equipment

(71,968)


(139,860)

Purchase of restricted investment

(601,235)


-

Sale of MyFitnessPal platform

-


50,000

Sale of MapMyFitness platform

-


8,000

Purchase of UNLESS COLLECTIVE, Inc, net of cash acquired

(500)


(9,788)

Purchase of equity method investment in ISC Sport

-


(7,546)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(673,703)


(99,194)

Cash flows from financing activities




Common stock repurchased

(25,000)


(65,000)

Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facility

600,000


-

Repayment of long-term debt and revolving credit facility

(200,000)


(80,919)

Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes

(8,036)


(9,000)

Excise tax paid on repurchases of common stock

(743)


-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances

1,657


1,852

Payments of debt financing costs

(7,392)


(1,388)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

360,486


(154,455)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

9,480


(20,982)

Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(46,658)


(131,751)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period

515,051


876,917

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period

$ 468,393


$ 745,166

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
(Unaudited)


The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated in accordance with GAAP to currency-neutral net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.


CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025


Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2025

Total Net Revenue




Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP

(5.2) %


(4.7) %

Foreign exchange impact

(1.0) %


(0.8) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP

(6.2) %


(5.5) %





North America




Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP

(10.3) %


(8.2) %

Foreign exchange impact

0.1 %


0.1 %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP

(10.2) %


(8.1) %





EMEA




Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP

6.0 %


9.2 %

Foreign exchange impact

(3.9) %


(4.3) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP

2.1 %


4.9 %





Asia-Pacific




Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP

(5.1) %


(9.7) %

Foreign exchange impact

0.2 %


(0.2) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP

(4.9) %


(9.9) %





Latin America




Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP

19.7 %


5.1 %

Foreign exchange impact

(6.5) %


0.3 %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP

13.2 %


5.4 %





Total International




Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP

3.4 %


1.6 %

Foreign exchange impact

(2.7) %


(2.2) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP

0.7 %


(0.6) %

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
(Unaudited; in thousands)


The tables below present the reconciliation of the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.


ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Nine Months Ended
December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 664,540


$ 637,701


$ 1,776,517


$ 1,994,858

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

(98,500)


-


(98,500)


(261,046)

Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses

(2,714)


(3,819)


(15,418)


(15,200)

Add: Impact of other impairment charges

-


(28,360)


-


(28,360)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 563,326


$ 605,522


$ 1,662,599


$ 1,690,252









ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Nine Months Ended
December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ (149,780)


$ 13,509


$ (129,411)


$ (113,139)

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

98,500


-


98,500


261,046

Add: Impact of restructuring charges

74,980


13,945


119,714


42,243

Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses

2,714


3,819


15,418


15,200

Add: Impact of other impairment charges

-


28,360


-


28,360

Adjusted income from operations

$ 26,414


$ 59,633


$ 104,221


$ 233,710









ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Nine Months Ended
December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP net income (loss)

$ (430,827)


$ 1,234


$ (452,253)


$ (133,810)

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

98,500


-


98,500


261,046

Add: Impact of restructuring charges

74,980


13,945


119,714


42,243

Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses

2,714


3,819


15,418


15,200

Add: Impact of other impairment charges

-


28,360


-


28,360

Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

291,514


(12,361)


279,357


(43,272)

Adjusted net income

$ 36,881


$ 34,997


$ 60,736


$ 169,767

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)


The table below presents the reconciliation of the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.


ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Nine Months Ended
December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (1.01)


$ 0.00


$ (1.06)


$ (0.31)

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

0.23


-


0.23


0.60

Add: Impact of restructuring charges

0.18


0.03


0.28


0.10

Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses

0.01


0.01


0.04


0.04

Add: Impact of other impairment charges

-


0.06


-


0.06

Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

0.68


(0.02)


0.65


(0.10)

Adjusted diluted net income per share

$ 0.09


$ 0.08


$ 0.14


$ 0.39

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
Outlook for the Year Ending March 31, 2026
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)


The tables below reconcile the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations, in accordance with GAAP, to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.


ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION




Year Ending
March 31, 2026



Approximately

GAAP income (loss) from operations


$ (154)

Add: Impact of litigation reserve


99

Add: Impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan


165

Adjusted income from operations


$ 110

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Year Ending March 31, 2026


Low end of estimate


High end of estimate

GAAP diluted net loss per share

$ (1.25)


$ (1.24)

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

0.23


0.23

Add: Impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

0.38


0.38

Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

0.74


0.74

Adjusted diluted net income per share

$ 0.10


$ 0.11

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT




December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Factory House


183


180

Brand House


16


16

North America total doors


199


196






Factory House


187


180

Brand House


64


72

International total doors


251


252






Factory House


370


360

Brand House


80


88

Total doors


450


448

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
