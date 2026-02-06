Under Armour, Inc.: Under Armour Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results; Updates Fiscal 2026 Outlook

BALTIMORE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA, UA) released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended on December 31, 2025. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This press release includes references to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures detailed in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section below.

"Our third quarter adjusted operating results exceeded expectations, and despite a few unfortunate, non-recurring impacts, we're encouraged by the progress we're making in the business to reignite brand momentum," said Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank. "In North America, we believe the December quarter marked the most challenging phase of our business reset, and we expect greater stability ahead as we build on this progress globally."

Plank continued, "Our transformation is accelerating as we sharpen our focus and strengthen execution. Our strategy is gaining traction through better products, bolder storytelling, and a more disciplined market presence, positioning Under Armour to operate with greater intention and confidence going forward."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Review

Revenue decreased 5 percent to $1.33 billion (down 6 percent on a currency-neutral basis). North America revenue declined 10 percent to $757 million, while international revenue increased 3 percent to $577 million (up 1 percent currency neutral). Within international markets, EMEA revenue grew 6 percent (up 2 percent currency neutral), Asia-Pacific declined 5 percent (down 5 percent currency neutral), and Latin America increased 20 percent (up 13 percent currency neutral). Wholesale revenue decreased 6 percent to $660 million, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue declined 4 percent to $647 million. Within DTC, owned-and-operated store revenue declined 2 percent, and eCommerce revenue fell 7 percent, representing 38 percent of total DTC revenue for the quarter. By category, apparel revenue decreased 3 percent to $934 million, footwear declined 12 percent to $265 million, and accessories decreased 3 percent to $108 million.

decreased 5 percent to $1.33 billion (down 6 percent on a currency-neutral basis). Gross margin declined 310 basis points to 44.4 percent, primarily due to higher tariffs. Other factors included pricing headwinds and an unfavorable channel and regional mix. Foreign exchange gains and a favorable product mix partially offset these impacts.

declined 310 basis points to 44.4 percent, primarily due to higher tariffs. Other factors included pricing headwinds and an unfavorable channel and regional mix. Foreign exchange gains and a favorable product mix partially offset these impacts. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 4 percent to $665 million. Excluding a $99 million litigation reserve expense related to a previously disclosed insurance carrier dispute and $3 million in transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, adjusted SG&A declined 7 percent to $563 million, primarily reflecting lower marketing spend due to timing shifts, with most prior-year spending occurring in the second half.

expenses increased 4 percent to $665 million. Excluding a $99 million litigation reserve expense related to a previously disclosed insurance carrier dispute and $3 million in transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, declined 7 percent to $563 million, primarily reflecting lower marketing spend due to timing shifts, with most prior-year spending occurring in the second half. Restructuring charges totaled $75 million.

totaled $75 million. Operating loss was $150 million. Excluding the litigation reserve expense and transformation and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $26 million.

was $150 million. Excluding the litigation reserve expense and transformation and restructuring charges, was $26 million. During the quarter, the company recorded a net loss of $431 million, which included a $247 million valuation allowance on its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. Adjusted net income was $37 million, which excludes the litigation reserve expense, transformation and restructuring charges, and the valuation allowance.

of $431 million, which included a $247 million valuation allowance on its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. was $37 million, which excludes the litigation reserve expense, transformation and restructuring charges, and the valuation allowance. Diluted loss per share was $1.01; adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.09.

was $1.01; was $0.09. Inventory decreased 2 percent to $1.1 billion.

decreased 2 percent to $1.1 billion. Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $465 million at quarter-end. The company also held $600 million in restricted investments designated for the repayment of its senior notes due in June 2026. At quarter-end, no borrowings were outstanding under its $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Regarding the valuation allowance, in accordance with GAAP, the company was required to reduce the value of its U.S. federal deferred tax assets and record a corresponding non-cash tax expense as a result of cumulative GAAP U.S. losses over the past three years. These losses have been driven largely by restructuring and impairment charges, litigation reserve expenses, and other non-operating items. This valuation allowance has no impact on Under Armour's cash flow or tax filings and should reverse once the U.S. business returns to sustained profitability.

Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

In May 2024, Under Armour announced a restructuring plan to improve financial and operational efficiency, which has since been updated as implementation progressed. The plan is now expected to cost up to $255 million, including up to $107 million in cash charges and up to $148 million in non-cash charges. Through the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company recorded $178 million in restructuring and impairment charges and $47 million in other transformation-related expenses. Of the $224 million incurred to date, $89 million is cash-related and $135 million is non-cash. The company expects to recognize the remaining charges under the updated plan by the end of fiscal 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Compared with fiscal 2025, key highlights of the company's fiscal 2026 outlook are:

Revenue is expected to decline approximately 4 percent, compared with the prior outlook of a 4 to 5 percent decline. This includes an approximate 8 percent decline in North America and a 6 percent decline in Asia-Pacific, each compared with a previously expected high-single-digit decline, partially offset by an approximate 9 percent increase in EMEA revenue, compared with a previously expected high-single-digit increase.

is expected to decline approximately 4 percent, compared with the prior outlook of a 4 to 5 percent decline. This includes an approximate 8 percent decline in North America and a 6 percent decline in Asia-Pacific, each compared with a previously expected high-single-digit decline, partially offset by an approximate 9 percent increase in EMEA revenue, compared with a previously expected high-single-digit increase. Gross margin is expected to decline approximately 190 basis points, compared with the prior outlook of a 190 to 210 basis point decline, primarily due to higher U.S. tariffs, unfavorable channel and regional mix, and pricing headwinds, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange and product mix.

is expected to decline approximately 190 basis points, compared with the prior outlook of a 190 to 210 basis point decline, primarily due to higher U.S. tariffs, unfavorable channel and regional mix, and pricing headwinds, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange and product mix. SG&A expenses are expected to decline at a low-double-digit rate, compared with the prior outlook of a mid-teen percentage decline. Adjusted SG&A , which excludes litigation reserve expenses, transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, and impairment charges, is expected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate, unchanged from the prior outlook, driven by lower marketing costs, restructuring savings, and other cost management initiatives.

expenses are expected to decline at a low-double-digit rate, compared with the prior outlook of a mid-teen percentage decline. , which excludes litigation reserve expenses, transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, and impairment charges, is expected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate, unchanged from the prior outlook, driven by lower marketing costs, restructuring savings, and other cost management initiatives. Operating loss is expected to be approximately $154 million, compared with the prior outlook of a $56 million to $71 million loss. Excluding the litigation reserve expense and expected transformation and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income is expected to be approximately $110 million, compared with the prior outlook of $95 million to $110 million.

is expected to be approximately $154 million, compared with the prior outlook of a $56 million to $71 million loss. Excluding the litigation reserve expense and expected transformation and restructuring charges, is expected to be approximately $110 million, compared with the prior outlook of $95 million to $110 million. Diluted loss per share is expected to range from $1.24 to $1.25. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to range from $0.10 to $0.11, compared with the prior outlook of $0.03 to $0.05.

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its third-quarter fiscal 2026 conference call today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will stream live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be available for replay approximately three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release discusses "currency-neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as the company's "adjusted" forward-looking estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Management believes this information is valuable for investors seeking to compare the company's operational results across periods, as it provides clearer insight into underlying performance by excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial data removes fluctuations caused by foreign currency exchange rates. Adjusted financial measures exclude the effects of the company's litigation reserve expense (and related insurance recoveries) and the company's Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, its associated charges, and related tax effects, as well as the valuation allowance against its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. Management states that these adjustments are not essential to the company's core operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP figures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the supplemental financial information accompanying this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation; they should be considered alongside the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

% of Net

Revenues

2024

% of Net

Revenues

2025

% of Net

Revenues

2024

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,327,761

100.0 %

$ 1,401,039

100.0 %

$ 3,795,209

100.0 %

$ 3,983,727

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 738,021

55.6 %

735,884

52.5 %

2,028,389

53.4 %

2,059,765

51.7 % Gross profit 589,740

44.4 %

665,155

47.5 %

1,766,820

46.6 %

1,923,962

48.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 664,540

50.0 %

637,701

45.5 %

1,776,517

46.8 %

1,994,858

50.1 % Restructuring charges 74,980

5.6 %

13,945

1.0 %

119,714

3.2 %

42,243

1.1 % Income (loss) from operations (149,780)

(11.3) %

13,509

1.0 %

(129,411)

(3.4) %

(113,139)

(2.8) % Interest income (expense), net (8,892)

(0.7) %

(3,391)

(0.2) %

(21,548)

(0.6) %

(2,794)

(0.1) % Other income (expense), net (1,584)

(0.1) %

(2,563)

(0.2) %

(7,221)

(0.2) %

(8,713)

(0.2) % Income (loss) before income taxes (160,256)

(12.1) %

7,555

0.5 %

(158,180)

(4.2) %

(124,646)

(3.1) % Income tax expense (benefit) 270,604

20.4 %

6,295

0.4 %

293,886

7.7 %

9,308

0.2 % Income (loss) from equity method investments 33

- %

(26)

- %

(187)

- %

144

- % Net income (loss) $ (430,827)

(32.4) %

$ 1,234

0.1 %

$ (452,253)

(11.9) %

$ (133,810)

(3.4) %































Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C

common stock $ (1.01)





$ 0.00





$ (1.06)





$ (0.31)



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C

common stock $ (1.01)





$ 0.00





$ (1.06)





$ (0.31)



Weighted average common shares outstanding

Class A, B and C common stock





























Basic 424,845





431,744





426,769





433,212



Diluted 424,845





437,297





426,769





433,212





UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited; in thousands)

NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change North America $ 756,726

$ 843,620

(10.3) %

$ 2,218,547

$ 2,416,225

(8.2) % EMEA 315,751

297,890

6.0 %

882,037

807,960

9.2 % Asia-Pacific 190,885

201,112

(5.1) %

533,446

590,609

(9.7) % Latin America 70,603

58,990

19.7 %

178,992

170,340

5.1 % Corporate Other (1) (6,204)

(573)

(982.7) %

(17,813)

(1,407)

(1,166.0) % Total net revenues $ 1,327,761

$ 1,401,039

(5.2) %

$ 3,795,209

$ 3,983,727

(4.7) %























NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL









Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Wholesale $ 659,965

$ 704,760

(6.4) %

$ 2,084,065

$ 2,211,266

(5.8) % Direct-to-consumer 646,845

672,948

(3.9) %

1,648,456

1,703,497

(3.2) % Net Sales 1,306,810

1,377,708

(5.1) %

3,732,521

3,914,763

(4.7) % License revenues 27,155

23,904

13.6 %

80,501

70,371

14.4 % Corporate Other (1) (6,204)

(573)

(982.7) %

(17,813)

(1,407)

(1,166.0) % Total net revenues $ 1,327,761

$ 1,401,039

(5.2) %

$ 3,795,209

$ 3,983,727

(4.7) %























NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY









Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Apparel $ 934,015

$ 966,068

(3.3) %

$ 2,617,090

$ 2,671,048

(2.0) % Footwear 265,135

301,208

(12.0) %

794,616

924,357

(14.0) % Accessories 107,660

110,432

(2.5) %

320,815

319,358

0.5 % Net Sales 1,306,810

1,377,708

(5.1) %

3,732,521

3,914,763

(4.7) % Licensing revenues 27,155

23,904

13.6 %

80,501

70,371

14.4 % Corporate Other (1) (6,204)

(573)

(982.7) %

(17,813)

(1,407)

(1,166.0) % Total net revenues $ 1,327,761

$ 1,401,039

(5.2) %

$ 3,795,209

$ 3,983,727

(4.7) %



(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited; in thousands)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

% of Net

Revenues (1)

2024

% of Net

Revenues (1)

2025

% of Net

Revenues (1)

2024

% of Net

Revenues (1) North America $ 105,902

14.0 %

$ 164,068

19.4 %

$ 365,295

16.5 %

$ 529,216

21.9 % EMEA 49,386

15.6 %

42,110

14.1 %

141,630

16.1 %

114,161

14.1 % Asia-Pacific 20,954

11.0 %

14,009

7.0 %

63,732

11.9 %

58,158

9.8 % Latin America 8,004

11.3 %

14,186

24.0 %

19,206

10.7 %

41,528

24.4 % Corporate Other (2) (334,026)

NM

(220,864)

NM

(719,274)

NM

(856,202)

NM Income (loss) from

operations $ (149,780)

(11.3) %

$ 13,509

1.0 %

$ (129,411)

(3.4) %

$ (113,139)

(2.8) %



(1) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM). (2) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the company's central supporting functions.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)





December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 464,648

$ 501,361 Accounts receivable, net

611,520

675,822 Inventories

1,074,527

945,836 Restricted investments

599,830

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

238,506

206,078 Total current assets

2,989,031

2,329,097 Property and equipment, net

592,705

645,147 Operating lease right-of-use assets

367,039

384,341 Goodwill

495,162

487,632 Intangible assets, net

4,425

5,224 Deferred income taxes

68,356

286,160 Other long-term assets

113,265

163,270 Total assets

$ 4,629,983

$ 4,300,871 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 599,682

$ - Accounts payable

664,489

429,944 Accrued expenses

471,288

348,747 Customer refund liabilities

143,423

146,021 Operating lease liabilities

140,656

130,050 Other current liabilities

69,929

54,381 Total current liabilities

2,089,467

1,109,143 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

390,049

595,125 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

558,133

574,277 Other long-term liabilities

157,275

132,048 Total liabilities

3,194,924

2,410,593 Total stockholders' equity

1,435,059

1,890,278 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,629,983

$ 4,300,871

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)



Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (452,253)

$ (133,810) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities





Depreciation and amortization 83,535

96,786 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss (49)

8,072 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 3,932

4,039 Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 99,538

38,575 Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs 2,141

1,703 Stock-based compensation 35,786

40,794 Deferred income taxes 217,406

(8,784) Changes in reserves and allowances (7,218)

10,480 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 64,861

136,658 Inventories (121,628)

(149,362) Prepaid expenses and other assets (48,163)

2,988 Other non-current assets (27,251)

(39,662) Accounts payable 252,753

172,504 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 114,251

(65,207) Customer refund liabilities (2,407)

30,838 Income taxes payable and receivable 41,845

(3,732) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 257,079

142,880 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (71,968)

(139,860) Purchase of restricted investment (601,235)

- Sale of MyFitnessPal platform -

50,000 Sale of MapMyFitness platform -

8,000 Purchase of UNLESS COLLECTIVE, Inc, net of cash acquired (500)

(9,788) Purchase of equity method investment in ISC Sport -

(7,546) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (673,703)

(99,194) Cash flows from financing activities





Common stock repurchased (25,000)

(65,000) Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facility 600,000

- Repayment of long-term debt and revolving credit facility (200,000)

(80,919) Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (8,036)

(9,000) Excise tax paid on repurchases of common stock (743)

- Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 1,657

1,852 Payments of debt financing costs (7,392)

(1,388) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 360,486

(154,455) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,480

(20,982) Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (46,658)

(131,751) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period 515,051

876,917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period $ 468,393

$ 745,166

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated in accordance with GAAP to currency-neutral net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.



CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP (5.2) %

(4.7) % Foreign exchange impact (1.0) %

(0.8) % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (6.2) %

(5.5) %







North America





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP (10.3) %

(8.2) % Foreign exchange impact 0.1 %

0.1 % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (10.2) %

(8.1) %







EMEA





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 6.0 %

9.2 % Foreign exchange impact (3.9) %

(4.3) % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP 2.1 %

4.9 %







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP (5.1) %

(9.7) % Foreign exchange impact 0.2 %

(0.2) % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (4.9) %

(9.9) %







Latin America





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 19.7 %

5.1 % Foreign exchange impact (6.5) %

0.3 % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP 13.2 %

5.4 %







Total International





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 3.4 %

1.6 % Foreign exchange impact (2.7) %

(2.2) % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP 0.7 %

(0.6) %

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(Unaudited; in thousands)

The tables below present the reconciliation of the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.



ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 664,540

$ 637,701

$ 1,776,517

$ 1,994,858 Add: Impact of litigation reserve (98,500)

-

(98,500)

(261,046) Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses (2,714)

(3,819)

(15,418)

(15,200) Add: Impact of other impairment charges -

(28,360)

-

(28,360) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 563,326

$ 605,522

$ 1,662,599

$ 1,690,252















ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (149,780)

$ 13,509

$ (129,411)

$ (113,139) Add: Impact of litigation reserve 98,500

-

98,500

261,046 Add: Impact of restructuring charges 74,980

13,945

119,714

42,243 Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses 2,714

3,819

15,418

15,200 Add: Impact of other impairment charges -

28,360

-

28,360 Adjusted income from operations $ 26,414

$ 59,633

$ 104,221

$ 233,710















ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net income (loss) $ (430,827)

$ 1,234

$ (452,253)

$ (133,810) Add: Impact of litigation reserve 98,500

-

98,500

261,046 Add: Impact of restructuring charges 74,980

13,945

119,714

42,243 Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses 2,714

3,819

15,418

15,200 Add: Impact of other impairment charges -

28,360

-

28,360 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes 291,514

(12,361)

279,357

(43,272) Adjusted net income $ 36,881

$ 34,997

$ 60,736

$ 169,767

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

The table below presents the reconciliation of the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.



ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (1.01)

$ 0.00

$ (1.06)

$ (0.31) Add: Impact of litigation reserve 0.23

-

0.23

0.60 Add: Impact of restructuring charges 0.18

0.03

0.28

0.10 Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses 0.01

0.01

0.04

0.04 Add: Impact of other impairment charges -

0.06

-

0.06 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes 0.68

(0.02)

0.65

(0.10) Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.09

$ 0.08

$ 0.14

$ 0.39

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

Outlook for the Year Ending March 31, 2026

(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

The tables below reconcile the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations, in accordance with GAAP, to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.



ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION





Year Ending

March 31, 2026



Approximately GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ (154) Add: Impact of litigation reserve

99 Add: Impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

165 Adjusted income from operations

$ 110

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Year Ending March 31, 2026

Low end of estimate

High end of estimate GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (1.25)

$ (1.24) Add: Impact of litigation reserve 0.23

0.23 Add: Impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan 0.38

0.38 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes 0.74

0.74 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.10

$ 0.11

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Factory House

183

180 Brand House

16

16 North America total doors

199

196









Factory House

187

180 Brand House

64

72 International total doors

251

252









Factory House

370

360 Brand House

80

88 Total doors

450

448

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.