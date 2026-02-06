Kerry Group: DaVinci Gourmet Named Title Sponsor of The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026, to Be Unveiled in Madrid

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global beverage solutions brand DaVinci Gourmet proudly serves as Title Sponsor of The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026. The prestigious global ranking will be officially unveiled on February 16 during CoffeeFest Madrid, Europe's leading specialty coffee festival.

As Title Sponsor, DaVinci Gourmet, a brand under Kerry Group, places creativity, craftsmanship, and barista-led innovation at the heart of this internationally recognised benchmark, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the global coffee community and celebrating excellence across café culture worldwide.

The 2026 edition reflects a rigorous global evaluation, assessing more than 15,000 coffee shops from around the world. The final ranking follows a robust methodology that combines the expertise of over 800 industry professionals with 350,000 public votes, making it a key reference point for the specialty coffee sector.

"Our partnership with The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and passion in the coffee world," says Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager, Foodservice Brands, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. "As a global beverage solutions brand that champions café culture and the coffee community, DaVinci Gourmet is proud to support an initiative that recognises the most inspiring coffee shops around the world, evaluated by experts and voted by coffee lovers."

A Global Ranking Reflecting the Rise of Quality Coffee

The 2026 list highlights both emerging and established coffee scenes across the United States, Australia, Colombia, Peru, China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Mexico, Korea, the UAE, Chile, and Spain, underscoring the strength and diversity of a global coffee movement driven by quality, innovation, and cultural exchange.

"This ranking is more than just a list of exceptional coffee shops; it's a snapshot of the cultural, creative, and professional moment coffee is experiencing around the world," says César Ramírez, CEO of The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops with DaVinci Gourmet.

Rigorous Evaluation Process

Selected coffee shops stand out not only for exceptional coffee, but for delivering a distinctive, holistic, and consistently high-quality experience. To ensure a fair, consistent, and representative outcome, the ranking relies on an international jury of professionals from the coffee, gastronomy, and hospitality sectors. The evaluation process combines expert assessment, weighted at 70 percent, and public voting, weighted at 30 percent.

All coffee shops are assessed using uniform global standards covering coffee quality, barista expertise, sustainability, service, ambience, food quality, innovation, and consistency. Regional evaluations are led by respected industry figures across all major coffee regions worldwide.

