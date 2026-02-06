Investments & Wealth Institute: Keynote Lineup Set for Investments & Wealth Experience 2026, Bringing Top Voices to Fort Lauderdale April 19-21

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / The Investments & Wealth Institute (the Institute) has announced the lineup of keynote speakers for the Spring session of its Global Conference Series, Investments & Wealth Experience, which will be held at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 19-21, 2026. The two-and-a-half-day event builds on last year's conference, which drew more than 750 investment and wealth management practitioners, and will feature the following keynote presentations:

Daniel Pink, New York Times Bestselling Author - With seven bestselling nonfiction books on a range of topics, from human motivation to the science of timing to a graphic novel career guide, Pink's deeply researched works have been translated into 46 languages and have sold more than five million copies around the world. Over the years, he has also hosted a National Geographic television series, given one of the 20 most popular TED Talks of all time, worked as a columnist at the Sunday Telegraph and The Washington Post, and served as chief speechwriter to Vice President Al Gore. Pink will open Experience by sharing a fresh set of strategies drawn from his research on regret, showing how confronting it systematically can sharpen leaders' decisions, strengthen culture, and boost individual and team performance.

Todd Buchholz, Renowned Economist, Author, Inventor & Business Consultant - Connecting the dots between Wall Street, Main Street, and financial capitals throughout the world, Buchholz is an internationally known consultant on global markets and winner of Harvard's annual teaching prize. He advises the world's leading companies and served as a Director of Economic Policy under George H.W. Bush. His Experience session will break down the policy and global forces shaping the economic outlook, including trade, regulation, and Federal Reserve dynamics, and connect shifts in interest rates and markets to what they could mean for growth, portfolios, and client conversations in the year ahead.

Carl Richards, CFP, Author & New York Times Columnist - Richards became widely known for "The Sketch Guy," a weekly column that ran for a decade in The New York Times, where he used simple sketches to make complex money decisions easier to talk about. A Certified Financial Planner, Richards has built and sold an investment firm and has spoken at financial and investment events around the world. He is the bestselling author of The Behavior Gap and The One-Page Financial Plan, and his latest book, Your Money: Reimagining Wealth in 101 Simple Sketches, was published in October 2025. In his Experience session, Richards will use a curated set of sketches to give advisors language and visual frameworks that improve client communication, deepen trust, and support better decisions when emotions and uncertainty run high.

Dorie Clark, Consultant, Speaker & Bestselling Author - An author and executive education professor at Columbia University's School of Business, Clark specializes in helping people and organizations get their ideas heard. Clark is the Wall Street Journal bestselling author of four books, including The Long Game, Stand Out, Entrepreneurial You, and Reinventing You. Stand Out was named the top leadership book of the year by Inc. magazine. At Experience, Clark will focus on developing the mindset required to adapt and lead through constant disruptions.

"Experience is built for advisors who want to stay ahead, not just keep up," said Sean Walters, CAE, Chief Executive Officer, Investments & Wealth Institute. "It brings world-class thinking to the real decisions advisors face every day in portfolios, in client conversations, and in how they lead their practices. Advisors are being asked to do more than ever, and Experience is where advanced practitioners sharpen their thinking, take home ideas they can use immediately, and learn alongside peers who are raising the bar in this profession."

The keynote speakers scheduled throughout the 2.5-day event are just part of Experience, which includes more than 40 educational sessions, including extended, interactive workshops, breakout sessions, and shorter-styled EdTalks, with more than 60 speakers presenting in total. The breakout sessions fall into one of four program tracks, investment excellence, retirement security, wealth mastery, and practice and client evolution. Attendees may earn up to 23 continuing education (CE) credits by attending the conference.

Experience is open to all advanced wealth management professionals and intentionally designed around the Institute's CIMA, CPWA, and RMA certifications. Delivered in a smaller, high-impact format, the conference fosters focused learning and meaningful peer connections. Programming features an advanced curriculum with deep dives into portfolio construction, wealth optimization, retirement planning, and client strategy, with more than 25% of sessions incorporating interactive case studies and real-world application.

Registration for Experience is now open. Preferred pricing for registration per attendee varies by membership level, and is $1,790 for non-members through March 17, 2026. Discounts for team registrations are also available. Inquiries should be directed to conference@i-w.org.

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications-Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA) certifications-the Institute delivers Ivy league-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. Learn more at https://investmentsandwealth.org

