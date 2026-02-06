Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - North America Home Finance Inc. ("NAHF" or the "Company"), a Canadian residential real estate finance and asset development company focused on shared-equity homeownership solutions, today announced that Phase One of Saanich Ridge Estates, a 26 home residential community located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, is now fully occupied.

All 26 homes in Phase One are occupied, with two homes and two suites currently under standard rental agreements. The remaining 24 homes (approximately 92%) are occupied pursuant to the Company's proprietary shared-equity occupancy program, HomePlan, administered by North America Home Finance.

Saanich Ridge Estates represents a completed phase of a single-family home residential development designed to provide access to long-term housing options in a supply-constrained market. The HomePlan program enables residents to occupy a home while participating in a shared-equity arrangement that shares in 20% of growth, intended to support progression toward homeownership, subject to the terms of individual agreements.

"Completion and full occupancy of Phase One at Saanich Ridge Estates reflects demand for alternative housing models that bridge renting and ownership," said George Lawton, Chief Executive Officer of North America Home Finance. "This community demonstrates how shared-equity structures can be integrated into residential developments to support housing access while maintaining long-term asset stewardship."

The Company notes that occupancy statistics referenced in this release reflect current contractual arrangements at the project level and do not constitute investment performance metrics. Participation in the HomePlan program is subject to eligibility requirements, contractual terms, and individual circumstances.

Saanich Ridge Estates is part of NAHF's broader residential portfolio in British Columbia, which includes both single-family and multi-family housing communities. The Company continues to evaluate additional projects and phases consistent with its housing access mandate. NAHF has commenced planning activities for the next phase, for which expressions of interest have been received.

About North America Home Finance Inc.

North America Home Finance Inc. is a Canadian residential real estate finance and asset development company focused on expanding access to housing through shared-equity and next-generation ownership pathways. The Company develops, acquires and manages income-producing residential housing communities in Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," or similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this release includes statements relating to the Company's housing strategy, future development phases, and the continued use of shared-equity programs.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and expectations that management believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions relating to market conditions, housing demand, regulatory frameworks, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, financing availability, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282723

Source: North America Home Finance Inc.