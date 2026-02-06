New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Children's Food Brand Once Upon a Farm to Open for Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 6th

Equities are rising early Friday with buyers gathering shares amid the recent pullback, highlighted by Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) shares popping double digits after upbeat earnings.

(NYSE: RDDT) shares popping double digits after upbeat earnings. Once Upon a Farm (NYSE: OFRM) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today after raising about $198 million in its IPO.

(NYSE: OFRM) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today after raising about $198 million in its IPO. In their trading debuts yesterday, shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) and Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) rose 7.4% and 0.1% respectively.

Opening Bell

Once Upon a Farm (NYSE: OFRM) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

The "I Have A Dream" Foundation celebrates 45 years of supporting scholars

