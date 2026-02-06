Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.02.2026 15:12 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Children's Food Brand Once Upon a Farm to Open for Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 6th

  • Equities are rising early Friday with buyers gathering shares amid the recent pullback, highlighted by Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) shares popping double digits after upbeat earnings.
  • Once Upon a Farm (NYSE: OFRM) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today after raising about $198 million in its IPO.
  • In their trading debuts yesterday, shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) and Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) rose 7.4% and 0.1% respectively.

Opening Bell
Once Upon a Farm (NYSE: OFRM) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
The "I Have A Dream" Foundation celebrates 45 years of supporting scholars

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Bob's Discount Furniture CEO interviewed at NYSE.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888865/NYSE_Market_Update_Feb_6.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888864/NYSE___Bob_s_Discount_Furniture_CEO_interviewed.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5776510/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-childrens-food-brand-once-upon-a-farm-to-open-for-trade-302681338.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
