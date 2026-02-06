Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: 932461 | ISIN: INE860A01027
06.02.2026 15:54 Uhr
HCLTech Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies 2026 List

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech, (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH) a leading global technology company, has been named to Fortune magazine's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list, recognizing its consistent performance, technology-led innovation and commitment to long-term value creation for clients, employees and stakeholders.

HCLTech_Logo

"This recognition reflects the trust our people earn every day from clients and partners," said C. Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech. "It underscores the strength of our purpose- bringing together the best of technology and our people. As the technology landscape evolves, we remain focused on delivering meaningful, AI-driven outcomes while creating a positive impact for our clients, our people, our communities, and the planet."

"Fortune is proud to celebrate the companies on this year's World's Most Admired Companies list; they have set the bar for real innovation, resilient leadership and global impact," said Alyson Shontell, Fortune's Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer. "As rapidly advancing technologies such as AI transform entire industries, these organizations stand out for their ability to evolve with purpose and foresight, consistently shaping the path forward for global business, and the future of how we work and lead."

The annual list is based on a survey of more than 3,000 executives, board members and analysts, evaluating companies across nine key parameters, including quality of management, innovation, global competitiveness, talent attraction and social responsibility. HCLTech was recognized as a Most Admired company in IT services, reflecting the high ratings it received from clients and industry partners.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,300 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2025 totaled $14.5 billion.

To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas
meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA
elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APAC
james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India
nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648325/HCLTech_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hcltech-named-to-fortunes-worlds-most-admired-companies-2026-list-302681374.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
