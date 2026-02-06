Remergify, Inc.: SeedlessWallet.com Named Official Wallet Provider for The Great Smoke Out

Landmark Cannabis-Friendly Online Event Powered by Cutting-Edge Digital Wallet Technology

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Remergify, a leading technology firm helping companies get off the expert and pink sheet markets, is proud to announce that SeedlessWallet.com has been selected as the official wallet provider for The Great Smoke Out, set to be the largest cannabis-friendly online event in history. The groundbreaking virtual gathering is being organized through a collaborative effort between Kanab.club, Remergify, and Everest Networks.

The Great Smoke Out represents a watershed moment for the cannabis community, bringing together enthusiasts, advocates, businesses, and innovators in an unprecedented digital experience. SeedlessWallet.com's selection as the official wallet provider underscores the event's commitment to seamless, secure, and user-friendly digital transactions.

"We're thrilled to partner with SeedlessWallet.com for The Great Smoke Out," said Stuart Fine, CEO at Remergify. "Their innovative wallet technology aligns perfectly with our vision of creating an accessible, secure, and forward-thinking platform for the cannabis community. This partnership ensures that participants will have a frictionless experience throughout the event."

SeedlessWallet.com will power all digital transactions during The Great Smoke Out, providing attendees with a secure and intuitive platform for purchases, registrations, and community engagement. The wallet's advanced features are designed to handle the scale and unique requirements of what promises to be a historic online gathering.

The collaboration between Kanab.club, Remergify, and Everest Networks brings together industry leaders with complementary expertise in community building, technology infrastructure, and network solutions. Together, they are creating an event that will set new standards for virtual cannabis-friendly experiences.

"The cannabis community deserves world-class digital infrastructure," said Alfred Farrington II, Chief Technologist at SeedlessWallet.com. "We're honored to be part of The Great Smoke Out and to support what will be a defining moment for cannabis culture in the digital age."

Registration details and event dates for The Great Smoke Out will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Remergify

Remergify is a strategic corporate transformation and revitalization platform that specializes in resurrecting dormant and undervalued public companies by injecting capital, strategic vision, and operational infrastructure. With an extensive portfolio of ready-to-deploy intellectual property, blockchain-native solutions, and Web3 assets, Remergify transforms legacy businesses into modern, growth-oriented enterprises. The company's comprehensive approach includes reverse merger facilitation, strategic brand revitalization, and deployment of revenue-ready digital platforms across sectors including blockchain technology, NFT authentication, and digital asset management.

About SeedlessWallet.com

Seedless Wallet is a next-generation cryptocurrency wallet that eliminates the complexity and security risks associated with traditional seed phrase management through advanced cryptographic techniques and user-friendly authentication. As the first major wallet provider to integrate TrustNFT.io's anti-poisoning protocol, Seedless Wallet offers structural protection against address poisoning attacks while supporting all major blockchain networks including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Solana. Our "Remember Me" approach puts the security burden on the platform rather than the user, making cryptocurrency accessible to mainstream users while maintaining institutional-grade security standards.

About The Great Smoke Out The Great Smoke Out is a collaborative initiative by Kanab.club, Remergify, and Everest Networks to create the largest cannabis-friendly online event, bringing together a global community for education, entertainment, and connection. An event dedicated website will be live shortly. Registration is done through Kanab.club Sign up there and click the registration button and you're all set.

