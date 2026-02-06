Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Fundata Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of the Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards for 2025. The fourteenth annual A+ Awards "Evening of Excellence" was celebrated at Toronto's Globe and Mail Centre on February 5, 2026. Sixty-three investment fund management companies were honoured, with 418 Canadian investment funds receiving A+ Awards.

The FundGrade A+ Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance incorporating up to 10 years of history. The FundGrade A+ Award provides investors, advisors, and fund managers with a single, reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating that is completely quantitative.

"The 2025 A+ Award-winning funds and managers once again join a very elite group," said Janny Vincent, President and CEO of Fundata Canada Inc. "The fund managers have truly excelled in 2025 and have proven their value as outstanding stewards of their investors' assets."

Receiving the A+ Award for 2025 were 187 mutual funds, 117 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and 114 segregated funds. In addition, three funds also received the A+ Responsible Investing Award.

The FundGrade A+ Rating uses a score-based calculation that ranks funds to arrive at a grade-point average to determine the annual "best-of-the-best" ratings. The top-performing funds with a responsible investing mandate were honoured separately, with a winner from each of the Equity, Balanced, and Fixed Income categories.

Canadian mutual funds have over $2.53 trillion in combined assets under management. With some 3,400 distinct mutual funds offered by 114 fund management firms, mutual fund investors can choose from a wide array of fund variations in series and clones to suit every investment need.

The ETF universe also continued to attract new investment, with $713 billion in assets under management at the end of 2025. In addition, fund sponsors added over 246 new ETFs in 2025. Investors can now choose from 1,489 ETFs in the Canadian marketplace as Canada's 49 ETF providers continue to innovate.

"Developed by Fundata, the FundGrade A+ Rating is a totally quantitative, transparent, risk-adjusted performance calculation," said Ms. Vincent. "In short, it gives investors, advisors, and fund providers a consistent and reliable measure of superior performance," she added.

For more information and a complete list of the funds receiving the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating for the calendar year 2025, please visit www.fundgradeawards.com.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada. Our database contains data on over 40,000 investment fund products. Fundata provides customized data feeds, top-shelf analytics, cutting-edge software tools, and seamless hosted web solutions for fund companies, back-office systems, investment planners, banks, trust companies, resellers and redistributors, and online, print, and broadcast media channels.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

The FundGrade A+ Rating identifies funds that have been consistent FundGrade A-Grade performers over the past calendar year. It is the only objective rating system available in the market that's based solely on risk-adjusted performance history and that takes into account the consistency with which a fund is ranked at the top of its CIFSC class.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282527

Source: Fundata Canada Inc.