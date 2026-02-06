Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of ZEGGAI (ZeggAi). Trading for the ZEGGAI/USDT pair was open at 10:00 UTC on January 29, 2026.

Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/tr/trade/zeggai_usdt

About ZEGGAI (ZeggAi)

ZEGGAI is an AI powered meme project built at the intersection of artificial intelligence and internet culture.

Rather than positioning itself solely as a meme token ZEGGAI introduces an interactive AI driven character that actively engages with users through real time content generation social interaction and community participation. The project combines AI generated memes chat based interactions and gamified social mechanics to create a dynamic and participatory ecosystem.

Governed by its community through a decentralized DAO structure ZEGGAI enables token holders to influence ecosystem direction content initiatives and platform development. The project integrates AI tools for meme creation social missions and interactive features while using token based incentives to reward creativity engagement and contribution.

ZEGGAI aims to transform meme culture from passive consumption into an interactive AI powered experience driven by community ownership and participation.

Tokenomics

Token Name: ZEGGAI

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 3,000,000,000 ZEGGAI

Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

Community Engagement and Rewards

ZEGGAI is used to incentivize meme creation user participation chat missions quests and social sharing across the ecosystem.

AI Tools and Premium Access

The token enables access to AI powered meme creation tools premium features and interactive experiences within the ZEGGAI platform.

Governance and Ecosystem Participation

ZEGGAI holders participate in governance through the ZEGGAI DAO contributing to decision making community proposals and ecosystem direction.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Community & Incentives 50% Team & Contributors 20% Ecosystem Growth 20% Treasury & Governance 10%

Learn More About ZEGGAI (ZeggAi)

Website: https://www.zegg.wtf/

ZEGG AI App: https://www.zegg.wtf/ai

X: https://x.com/zegg_ai

Telegram: https://t.me/Zeggai_official

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

