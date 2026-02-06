Mahe, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - ZOOMEX, a global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of its February XAUT Airdrop Event, an engagement initiative designed to support user participation within its existing trading and compliance framework. The event applies a task-based structure that links eligibility for rewards to defined, verifiable user actions, including account verification and trading activity, consistent with regulatory and operational standards used across the platform.







According to ZOOMEX, the initiative reflects the exchange's broader approach to standardizing user engagement programs through transparent qualification criteria and post-event settlement procedures. Reward eligibility is determined by completed tasks rather than discretionary selection, with distribution scheduled following the conclusion of the activity period.







"We continue to focus on creating clearly defined participation models that align with regulatory requirements and internal controls," said Fernando Aranda, a ZOOMEX representative. "This event applies the same verification and reporting standards used across our broader platform operations."

As part of the event framework, ZOOMEX will utilize its Unified Trading Account (UTA) structure, which consolidates account functions under a single operational model. The company stated that the UTA framework is intended to streamline account management processes already in place, rather than introduce new trading mechanisms specific to the campaign.

The event also incorporates XAUT (Tether Gold), a tokenized gold product backed by physical reserves, as the reward asset. Tokenized commodities such as XAUT are increasingly used across digital asset platforms as a bridge between traditional asset exposure and blockchain-based settlement, reflecting a broader industry trend toward regulated, asset-backed instruments.

Event Overview

Eligibility: New users globally and existing users who have not previously made a deposit

Activity Period: February 2, 2026, 10:00 UTC - February 28, 2026, 10:00 UTC

Participation Requirements: Account registration, identity verification (KYC), UTA account upgrade, and completion of specified trading tasks

Reward Distribution: Issued within five working days after the event concludes, subject to a minimum net asset threshold

ZOOMEX noted that participation in digital asset trading involves market risk and that event rewards are governed by applicable terms and conditions, including compliance, verification, and eligibility requirements.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, ZOOMEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving users across more than 35 countries. The platform provides access to over 700 trading pairs and operates under multiple regulatory registrations, including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC. ZOOMEX focuses on regulated operations, platform security, and standardized user access across its services.

ZOOMEX is also an official partner of the Haas F1 Team.

For additional information regarding the February XAUT Airdrop Event, users can visit ZOOMEX's official communication channels.

