Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Jennifer Mersereau, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder and Pat Sommerville, Co-Chief Executive Officer from Hamilton ETFs ("Hamilton" or the "Company") and their team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of:
- HAMILTON CHAMPIONS U.S. Technology Index ETF (TSX: QMVP)
- HAMILTON CHAMPIONS Utilities Index ETF (TSX: UMVP)
Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgDleOt8754
QMVP and UMVP expand the HAMILTON CHAMPIONS suite, delivering disciplined, low-cost exposure to market-leading companies in U.S. technology and Canadian utilities.
Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $13 billion in assets under management across a variety of ETFs designed to maximize income and enhance growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at: https://hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary/.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Louis Ribieras
Managing Director, Marketing
lribieras@hamiltonetfs.com
416.941.9996
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282992
Source: Toronto Stock Exchange