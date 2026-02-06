Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd.: TIAN RUIXIANG Ignites a Digital Financial Revolution: 15,000 BTC Powerhouse Alliance Surges Toward Historic Government-backed Stablecoin Issuance Dominance in Key Southeast Asia Countries

Beijing, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a seismic move set to redefine the global digital asset landscape and crown a new era of AI-driven crypto supremacy, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: TIRX, the "Company") - today dropped a bombshell update: its epoch-making partnership with a titanic global digital asset investor, forged with a 15,000 Bitcoin ("BTC") injection, has erupted into a game-changing stablecoin initiative, now hurtling through the decisive and mature stretch of negotiations with government leaders across Southeast Asia's most influential nations. This is not merely an expansion - it is a full-throttle charge to seize control of the world's fastest-growing digital finance frontier, as TIRX and its strategic ally edge closer to unleashing a regulated stablecoin that will shatter barriers, rewrite cross-border finance rules, and cement their unassailable reign over the ASEAN digital economy.

This earth-shattering development arrives hot on the heels of TIRX's landmark February 3, 2026 announcement, which unveiled a transformative strategic accord: a global digital asset holder will pour 15,000 BTC into the Company in exchange for a substantial equity stake, while the two parties forged an exclusive, industry-altering strategic partnership to pioneer innovation across the AI and cryptocurrency ecosystems. The impending stablecoin launch is not just a project - it is the flagship manifestation of this synergistic alliance, a bold declaration of TIRX's intent to conquer the Southeast Asian digital asset market, a region where digital finance adoption is exploding, blockchain infrastructure is booming, and regulatory frameworks for virtual assets are evolving at a breakneck pace to embrace the future of finance.

Southeast Asia has emerged as the undisputed epicenter of global digital finance growth, and TIAN RUIXIANG and its strategic partner - a revered industry trailblazer with unrivaled expertise in cryptocurrency, digital asset regulation, and global market penetration - have targeted this dynamic region as the launchpad for their revolutionary stablecoin. The duo has engaged in intense, multi-layered negotiations with financial regulators, central banks, and senior government officials across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand - the four pillars of ASEAN's digital economy. These talks are no longer exploratory; they are the final push to lock in a regulatory framework that will set the gold standard for stablecoins in the region.

At the core of these final negotiations lies a commitment to building a stablecoin that is not just compliant, but revolutionary. The asset will be pegged to a basket of major fiat currencies, ensuring unwavering price stability, and will be fortified by TIAN RUIXIANG's industry-leading AI technologies - including hyper-accurate AI-powered risk management, real-time fraud detection, and next-generation transaction monitoring systems. This AI backbone will be paired with the strategic partner's deep crypto ecosystem expertise, global liquidity networks, and the colossal 15,000 BTC reserve, creating a stablecoin that is both rock-solid in its foundations and unparalleled in its technological sophistication. The parties are finalizing compliance protocols that exceed global anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorist financing (CTF), and Travel Rule standards, alongside establishing rigorous, transparent reserve management practices that will instill unshakable confidence among users, regulators, and institutional partners alike.

"Our exclusive strategic partnership was forged to do more than just strengthen our balance sheet - it was built to revolutionize an industry," stated Chief Executive Officer of TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. "The fact that we are now in the final stages of negotiations with key Southeast Asian governments to launch a regulated stablecoin is a testament to the audacity of our vision and the speed with which we execute. Southeast Asia is where the future of finance is being written, and TIRX, alongside our strategic partner, is holding the pen. This stablecoin will not only redefine cross-border payments and financial inclusion across ASEAN; it will serve as the lifeblood of a new AI-crypto ecosystem, powering decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and layer-2 blockchain solutions at a scale the world has never seen. We are not just entering a market - we are transforming it."

A representative from the strategic partner added, "For decades, we have been at the forefront of the global cryptocurrency revolution, and this partnership with TIRX represents the culmination of that journey. Combining our 15,000 BTC reserve, global regulatory network, and decades of industry experience with TIRX's cutting-edge AI capabilities is a recipe for unprecedented success. The mature state of these negotiations is a clear signal: Southeast Asian governments recognize the transformative potential of our stablecoin, and they are eager to partner with us to lead the world into a new era of digital finance. This is not just a stablecoin launch - it is the birth of a digital financial powerhouse for the ASEAN region."

Upon the successful conclusion of these negotiations and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals in the key ASEAN jurisdictions, TIAN RUIXIANG and its strategic partner plan to unleash the stablecoin in a phased, high-impact rollout, with the initial launch targeted for the second half of 2026. This stablecoin will serve as the cornerstone of the joint global innovation lab announced in the Company's February 3, 2026 release, fueling the development of next-generation AI-crypto fusion products tailored for both institutional and retail users across Southeast Asia and beyond. From AI-powered trading platforms to decentralized applications that empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the stablecoin will be the central pillar of a digital asset ecosystem that drives economic growth and financial empowerment across the region.

This stablecoin initiative cements TIAN RUIXIANG's position as the undisputed global leader in the convergence of AI and cryptocurrency. Building on the transformative 15,000 BTC injection and its industry-leading strategic partnership, TIRX is not just navigating the rapidly evolving digital asset market - it is shaping it. The Company is poised to capture the full spectrum of growth opportunities in Southeast Asia and beyond, solidifying its status as a trailblazer that turns bold visions into industry-altering reality. TIAN RUIXIANG will continue to provide timely, groundbreaking updates as the negotiations reach their climax and the stablecoin launch roadmap accelerates.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: TIRX) is a Nasdaq-listed pioneer at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency integration. The Company leverages its world-class AI innovation and product development capabilities to deliver transformative digital finance solutions, with a relentless focus on AI-powered cryptocurrency trading, next-generation risk management, state-of-the-art blockchain infrastructure, and user-centric decentralized applications (dApps). TIAN RUIXIANG's mission is to drive the mass adoption of innovative, regulated digital finance solutions, empowering individuals and businesses across the globe while creating extraordinary long-term value for its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "revolutionize," "dominance," "unleash," "seize," "transform," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "may," "aims," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the successful completion of negotiations with Southeast Asian government authorities, the timely receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, the timing and scope of the stablecoin's phased rollout, the expected market impact and transformative potential of the stablecoin, the development of the joint global innovation lab's AI-crypto fusion products, and TIAN RUIXIANG's strategic expansion and leadership position in the global and Southeast Asian digital asset markets.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: the risk that negotiations with government authorities may not be completed on the expected terms, or at all; the risk of unexpected delays in receiving, or a complete failure to receive, necessary regulatory approvals; changes in regulatory frameworks for virtual assets in Southeast Asian jurisdictions that could adversely impact the stablecoin initiative; the risk that the stablecoin may not achieve expected market acceptance or adoption; intense competition in the global stablecoin and digital asset markets from established players and new entrants; technological challenges in developing and scaling the AI-powered stablecoin ecosystem; and other risks and uncertainties described in TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the release, and TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

