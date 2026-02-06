Stack BTC Plc - Fundraise

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

Stack BTC Plc

Fundraise

Stack BTC Plc (STAK), the UK-listed company building a Bitcoin treasury for long-term shareholders, announces that it has completed a subscription raising gross proceeds of £6,000 at a price of £0.01 (1 pence) per share.

The fundraise comprises a small equity participation by an investor whilst the Company continues to develop its strategy.

As part of the fundraise, the Company will issue 600,000 warrants to the investor on the basis of one warrant for each New Ordinary share subscribed for under the Investment, with each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one new Ordinary Share pursuant to the terms of the relevant warrant instrument.

The proceeds of the fundraise will provide additional working capital required for the Company's short-term requirements. The Company intends to raise further funds in due course.

Shares in Issue and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the New Ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market and Admission is expected to occur on 11 February 2026.

Following Admission, the Company will have 20,600,000 ordinary shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 20,600,000.

Holdings in the Company

The resultant disclosable shareholdings in the Company are, to the best of the Company's knowledge, as follows:

Name Shareholding Percentage of Shareholding Paul Withers * 7,500,000 36.41% Kwasi Kwarteng * 2,500,000 12.14% Jai Patel * 1,250,000 6.07% Brendan Kearns * 350,000 1.70% Daniel Howe 2,500,000 12.14% David Galan 1,000,000 4.85% Ray Christopher 1,000,000 4.85%

* Director of the Company

Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/ .

Kwasi Kwarteng, Executive Chairman of Stack commented:

"This is merely a small step as we continue to develop our plans. We expect to make further announcements of progress in a relatively short timescale".

