Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
06.02.2026
Stack BTC Plc - Fundraise

Stack BTC Plc - Fundraise

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

Stack BTC Plc

("the Company")

Fundraise

Unless the context requires otherwise, words and expressions defined in the circular dated 21 November 2025 (" Circular"), have the same meanings when used in this announcement.

Stack BTC Plc (STAK), the UK-listed company building a Bitcoin treasury for long-term shareholders, announces that it has completed a subscription raising gross proceeds of £6,000 at a price of £0.01 (1 pence) per share.

The fundraise comprises a small equity participation by an investor whilst the Company continues to develop its strategy.

As part of the fundraise, the Company will issue 600,000 warrants to the investor on the basis of one warrant for each New Ordinary share subscribed for under the Investment, with each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one new Ordinary Share pursuant to the terms of the relevant warrant instrument.

The proceeds of the fundraise will provide additional working capital required for the Company's short-term requirements. The Company intends to raise further funds in due course.

Shares in Issue and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the New Ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market and Admission is expected to occur on 11 February 2026.

Following Admission, the Company will have 20,600,000 ordinary shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 20,600,000.

Holdings in the Company

The resultant disclosable shareholdings in the Company are, to the best of the Company's knowledge, as follows:

Name

Shareholding

Percentage of Shareholding

Paul Withers *

7,500,000

36.41%

Kwasi Kwarteng *

2,500,000

12.14%

Jai Patel *

1,250,000

6.07%

Brendan Kearns *

350,000

1.70%

Daniel Howe

2,500,000

12.14%

David Galan

1,000,000

4.85%

Ray Christopher

1,000,000

4.85%

* Director of the Company

Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Executive Chairman of Stack commented:

"This is merely a small step as we continue to develop our plans. We expect to make further announcements of progress in a relatively short timescale".

For further information please contact:

Stack BTC Plc

Jai Patel

Chief Executive Officer

Jai@stackbitcoin.co.uk

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker)

Andrew Raca

Sam Gurung

+44 (0) 7469 152 119

mail@vsacapital.com


