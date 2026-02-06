This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Yolanda Hoyos, Chief Technical Officer at Spain's Blacksalt. She says that inclusion, mentorship, and authentic leadership unlock talent, dismantle bias, and are critical to shaping the future of the energy transition. "When organizations respect individual circumstances, commitment and growth follow naturally," she states.We are redesigning how the world consumes energy. That is why the solar, energy storage, EV charging, and grid infrastructure sectors benefit so deeply from gender diversity and inclusion. Building grids or storage systems is ...

