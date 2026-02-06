Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury
The Company announces the following sale of ordinary shares of 5p each ("ordinary shares") fully paid from the Company's Treasury Account.
Number of shares:
150,000
Date of transaction:
06 February 2026
Average share price per share (GBp):
449.100
Lowest share price per share (GBp):
449.100
Highest share price per share (GBp):
449.100
Following this transaction the Company has:
Issued Share Capital:
324,098,920
Total Shares held in Treasury:
625,000
Total Voting Rights:
323,473,920
Notes:
1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.
Contact:
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
020 7961 4240