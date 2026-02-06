Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
06.02.2026 17:50 Uhr
GP Transco Named 2026 CCJ Innovator of the Year

This Recognition Highlights Industry-Leading AI Technology That Is Redefining Truckload Planning and Operations

JOLIET, IL / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / GP Transco today announced it has been named the 2026 Innovator of the Year by Commercial Carrier Journal, one of the trucking industry's most prestigious honors recognizing transformative technological leadership and impact.

The award was presented at the 22nd annual CCJ Innovators Summit in Key Largo, Florida, where leading fleets and executives gathered to showcase pioneering solutions that are moving the industry forward. GP Transco was selected by CCJ editors for its groundbreaking application of artificial intelligence within its proprietary transportation management system OpenRoad TMS.

GP Transco's advanced AI tools - including its HOS ETA/ETE Simulator and Loads and Drivers Recommender - optimize planning processes, significantly reduce manual workload, enhance driver-to-load matching, minimize wait times for drivers, and significantly enhancing the service provided to GP Transco's customers. These innovations automate as much as 95% of load entries through intelligent data robots and EDI, streamlining operations and improving customer outcomes.

"We are deeply honored to receive CCJ's Innovator of the Year distinction," said Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco. "This recognition underscores our team's relentless commitment to innovation and the intelligent application of technology that supports our people, elevates service, and strengthens performance in a highly competitive market."

GP Transco's recognition places it among a distinguished class of industry innovators highlighted throughout the past year, alongside other fleets recognized for pushing the boundaries of technology and operational excellence.

This award follows GP Transco's continued success in leveraging technology to enhance driver satisfaction, safety, and fleet efficiency while upholding its mission of providing reliable and customer-centric transportation solutions.

About GP Transco
Founded in 2006 with a commitment to integrity, innovation, and service excellence, GP Transco has grown into one of the nation's most forward-thinking carriers. From cutting-edge AI-driven planning tools to driver-centric operations, GP Transco continues to redefine what's possible in modern logistics.

Contact Information:

Sergey Bort
VP of MARCOM & Digital Strategy

GP Transco
pr@gptransco.com | (800) 460-5071

SOURCE: GP Transco





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/gp-transco-named-2026-ccj-innovator-of-the-year-1134487

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
