Vema Hydrogen has completed two pilot hydrogen wells in Quebec, Canada, while Advait Greenergy and InSolare Energy are moving forward on hydrogen projects spanning exploration, electrolyzers, research, and integrated production.Vema Hydrogen has drilled its first two pilot wells in Quebec, "marking the world's first Engineered Mineral Hydrogen pilot wells". Vema wants to gather the data required to advance commercial modeling. "Via these wellbores, Vema will begin a structured program of subsurface analysis to evaluate fluid movement and monitor for hydrogen production during testing. These activities ...

