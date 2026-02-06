AtlasFX's BankMinder Wins Treasury Fintech Solution of the Year at Trade Treasury Payments Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasFX, a leading SaaS platform for foreign exchange (FX) risk management, today announced that its BankMinder module has been named Treasury Fintech Solution of the Year at the 2026 Trade Treasury Payments Awards. The awards recognize excellence and innovation across trade, treasury, payments and risk technology.

Launched in late 2025, BankMinder provides treasury teams with a structured and data-driven way to understand how much they truly compensate banking partners for FX activity while managing credit exposure and execution quality. The module brings transparency to pricing, performance and counterparty risk, enabling more informed decisions and stronger bank relationships.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Trade Treasury Payments Awards alongside so many respected solutions in the treasury community," said Jono Tunney, Co-Founder of AtlasFX. "This recognition reflects the real challenges treasury teams face when managing bank relationships and FX execution and the importance of bringing clarity and data into those decisions."

"As financial markets continue to evolve treasurers need visibility and objectivity," Tunney added. "BankMinder gives organizations the insight to engage confidently with their banks, reduce hidden costs and build more resilient long-term partnerships."

The Trade Treasury Payments Awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts and highlight solutions that demonstrate measurable impact, innovation and value for corporate treasury teams. The Treasury Fintech Solution of the Year award recognizes technology that meaningfully improves how treasurers manage risk efficiency and performance.

AtlasFX delivers an end-to-end FX risk management platform covering forecasting, exposure management, execution, compliance and reporting. BankMinder extends this capability by giving treasury teams continuous insight into bank performance credit risk and execution outcomes within the broader FX lifecycle.

For more information about AtlasFX and BankMinder visit www.atlasfx.com/bankminder.

About AtlasFX

AtlasFX is a purpose-built FX risk management platform designed by former practitioners to help global organizations manage currency risk with greater precision, transparency and control. The platform connects data forecasting execution and reporting into a single workflow trusted by multinational treasury teams worldwide.

Media Contact:

Laura Crutcher

Head of Marketing

lcrutcher@atlasfx.com