Tradewinds Universal Highlights Growth Strategy and Industry Momentum as Company Advances Expansion Across Sin Entertainment Sector

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal Inc. (OTC: TRWD), a fully reporting public holding company focused on the sin sector, today highlighted continued execution of its long-term growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, operational modernization, and consolidation opportunities within the fragmented adult nightlife and experiential entertainment industry.

Tradewinds Universal's strategy is grounded in a fundamental industry dynamic: while hospitality and entertainment sectors have increasingly adopted institutional capital, brand consolidation, and technology-driven operations, large portions of the adult nightlife industry remain independently owned and operationally fragmented. Management believes this environment presents a significant opportunity to create scalable enterprise value through disciplined expansion and standardized operational practices.

Industry research estimates the U.S. grown up night club sector generates approximately $10 billion in annual revenue, while the broader bars and nightclubs industry exceeds $39 billion annually, reflecting continued consumer demand for in-person entertainment experiences. Tradewinds Universal believes operators capable of combining strong branding, operational consistency, and access to public capital markets are positioned to benefit from long-term consolidation trends within the sector.

Real Venues. Real Revenue. Real Strategy.

Tradewinds Universal's approach is centered on building tangible operating assets supported by real-world cash flow rather than speculative growth models. The company's guiding principle - "Real Venues. Real Revenue. Real Strategy." - reflects management's focus on acquiring and partnering with established entertainment businesses that demonstrate existing customer demand and operational performance.

Watch: TRWD: Redefining Entertainment | The Rise of Hippo Nation - https://youtu.be/6EEn06S0tpc

By integrating venue operations with centralized marketing, digital engagement systems, and standardized management processes, Tradewinds aims to improve revenue visibility while creating a repeatable framework for expansion across multiple markets.

Management believes this model differentiates Tradewinds from purely digital entertainment platforms by emphasizing physical destinations that benefit from recurring customer engagement and strong local market positioning.

"Tradewinds is focused on building a scalable platform within an industry that has historically lacked institutional structure," said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. "Our objective is to align strong operators, proven venues, and modern technology into a unified ecosystem designed to support long-term shareholder value."

Increasing Visibility as Industry Attention Grows

As interest in the modernization and professionalization of the nightlife sector continues to grow, Tradewinds Universal and its strategic partners have begun attracting increased industry and media attention. Recently, Peppermint Hippo founder Alan Chang appeared on the podcast hosted by entrepreneur and celebrity podcaster Brad Lea, where he discussed his background, business philosophy, and long-term vision for building premium entertainment experiences.

During the conversation, Chang spoke candidly about operational discipline, branding strategy, and the evolution of the live entertainment experience, providing insight into the approach behind the company's growth initiatives. Tradewinds Universal encourages investors and industry observers to view the episode as it provides additional perspective on management's strategy and the broader opportunity within the sector.

Watch: Brad Lea TV - Dropping Bombs https://youtu.be/rfWtgFoPdBo'si=s0SWiXAEvwMBEqTd

Industry Tailwinds Supporting Expansion

Demand for experiential entertainment has continued to strengthen as consumers increasingly prioritize social and in-person experiences. Analysts note that venue-based entertainment maintains resilience due to its emphasis on live interaction, premium service environments, and repeat customer engagement.

Tradewinds Universal believes the combination of strong consumer demand, limited institutional competition, and fragmented ownership structures creates a favorable environment for strategic acquisitions and partnerships. As consolidation accelerates across hospitality sectors, management intends to position the company as a growth-oriented operator capable of capturing market share through disciplined execution.

Building a Public Platform for Long-Term Value Creation

Tradewinds Universal's long-term roadmap includes expansion through accretive acquisitions, development of proprietary digital reservation and engagement systems, and continued brand growth supported by coordinated marketing and investor outreach initiatives.

As a fully reporting public company, Tradewinds believes its structure provides flexibility to pursue opportunities that are often inaccessible to independent operators while maintaining transparency for shareholders.

"Our focus remains on executing a repeatable growth strategy built around real operating businesses," added Read. "We believe the industry is entering a period of transformation, and Tradewinds intends to be at the forefront of that evolution."

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising names in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021 - the only club of its kind on the Strip - cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Tóxicas operate over 10 clubs nationwide, eight proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a "Mini-Vegas" experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, including strategic arrangements with operating partners, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD's marketing initiatives, operational plans, growth prospects, and anticipated acquisitions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Investor Relations Contact

John Stock

Tradewinds Universal, Inc.

(619) 483-1008

IR@TradewindsUniversal.com