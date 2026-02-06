David Withey: Sizzling Satire - "Beware of the Old Bull" Finds the English Language Literally Coming to Life

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / David Withey's new audiobook, Beware of the Old Bull, brings into the limelight one of the aspects of life we most take for granted: our language. As well as making listeners laugh, Beware of the Old Bull is a satirical comedy about the English language that encourages reflection on the vocabulary we use and inspires a deeper appreciation of it.

Beware of the Old Bull is a send-up of jargon and "management speak" and is available on Google Play and Audiobooks.

The audiobook has received two reviews from the Online Book Club in America, both awarding it a full five-star rating.

The audiobook has been well received, with early reviews praising its clever satire and engaging storytelling. It has been described as "uncontrollably funny" and noted for its smart approach to discussing the absurdities of corporate language.

One reviewer stated:

"The book explores very relatable topics on the use of the English language that I enjoyed following from start to finish. I'm sure we can all remember times when a marketer, presenter, or motivational speaker employed combinations of fantastically sounding big or unclear words to bamboozle or impress an audience. A good example raised in the book is Trump's 'Make America Great' slogan, which sounds great but is very vague. The fact that the author can help readers draw comparisons between the happenings in the book and real life makes the book stand out, and this was the first thing I liked about the reading experience."

The audiobook explicitly notes that it does not contain any profanity or sexual content, which is highlighted as a strength that broadens its range of suitable audiences. It begins with a narrator stating:

"Please note that the following play contains no sex or violence and no bad language. We do apologise to listeners for this and hope that it does not spoil your enjoyment."

The audiobook presentation and its narrative were also noted as being professionally edited and easy to follow.

Ultimately, Beware of the Old Bull is described as a thought-provoking commentary on the power of language and leaves listeners with a newfound appreciation for the nuances of the English language.

Both reviewers highlighted the humour as a key strength:

"First and foremost, it was funny. I found myself sincerely laughing throughout and was fully engaged with the story. The cast was humorous, well-rehearsed, and did an excellent job conveying complex literary concepts and phrases. The clever use of the English language kept me alert and entertained as I tried to keep up with the witty use of technical language and idioms. I even went back and listened to the play multiple times because it was such an enjoyable narrative. We all encounter people who misuse language to manipulate others, and seeing this concept explored through satire was both fun and engaging. Overall, it was an enjoyable play with a meaningful and relatable message."

"For these reasons, in addition to the comical nature of the story, its witty message, and flawless delivery, I give Beware of the Old Bull five out of five stars. I would give it more stars if I could. I sincerely enjoyed this play."

- Review, Online Book Club, reviewer Adrian Bouknight

Another reviewer commented:

"The book has a comedic undertone throughout, which makes it a joy to read. I found myself laughing uncontrollably from the beginning to the end. I highly recommend this book if you enjoy satire, wordplay, and clever storytelling. It is an audiobook that is easy to listen to and flawlessly edited. I found no aspect I did not like. Therefore, a rating of five out of five is deserved."

- Review, Online Book Club, reviewer Vivian Writes

A further review has recently been found, with the following extracts:

"Beware of the Old Bull is a delightful satirical play written by David Withey. The play revolves around the intricate and often humorous use and abuse of the English language, showcasing Withey's wit and creativity in full force.

Withey's play is a brilliant exploration of the quirks and idiosyncrasies of the English language. Through a series of cleverly crafted scenes and dialogues, the play delves into the absurdities and contradictions that language can present. The characters create a comedic yet insightful commentary on how we communicate.

The charm of Beware of the Old Bull lies in its ability to make the audience both laugh and think. Withey's sharp writing and keen sense of humor highlight the absurdity of language while also pointing out the potential for confusion and miscommunication. The play's satirical edge ensures that it is not only entertaining but also thought-provoking, encouraging viewers to reflect on the power and pitfalls of language.

The performances by the cast are commendable. Each actor brings their character to life with energy and precision, enhancing the comedic timing and delivering Withey's witty lines with aplomb. The chemistry among the cast members adds to the play's overall charm, making it a memorable theatrical experience.

Beware of the Old Bull is a testament to David Withey's skill as a playwright and his deep understanding of the English language. It is a play that delights in its cleverness and offers a fresh perspective on the everyday act of communication. For anyone who appreciates wordplay, satire, and a good laugh, this play is a must-hear.

In summary, Beware of the Old Bull is a brilliantly crafted satirical play that captures the humor and complexity of the English language. David Withey's writing, combined with the excellent performances by the cast, makes it a standout piece of theatre that is both entertaining and intellectually stimulating."

