ROUGIER: Estimated 2025 revenues of EUR 75.5 million

Press release Paris, 6 February 2026 - 6:00 pm

Estimated 2025 revenues of €75.5 million

ROUGIER SA (ALRGR, code ISIN FR0000037640), a century-old leader in responsible African timber, releases its estimated revenues for the 2025 financial year.

Business performance in 2025

ROUGIER SA's estimated consolidated revenues amounted to €75.5 million, down (20.5)% compared with 2024. This change reflects weaker global demand and low price levels , as well as exogenous factors that significantly affected the operations of certain Group subsidiaries.

In Gabon, revenues declined by (23.5)%, reflecting a temporary suspension of activities that took place within a strict regulatory framework, which has now been fully lifted. This interruption had a similar impact on both forestry and industrial production. Since December, operations have returned to normal operating levels.

In the Republic of Congo, revenues decreased by (38.1)%, due to several successive production shutdowns totaling 82 cumulative days over the year, amid a nationwide diesel fuel shortage affecting all operators in the country. The end of the second half nevertheless saw a gradual return to normal operating conditions.

Trading sales carried out by Rougier Afrique International remained at a satisfactory level, supported by the expansion of the panel products range, as well as by the development of an international trading activity for sawn timber. This activity is based on direct sourcing of certified logs from the Group's forest concessions and from certified industrial partners, serving customers with high requirements in terms of traceability and product quality.

Revenues breakdown by product

Consolidated data 2025* 2024 Change €M % revenues €M % revenues Logs 27.9 37.0% 37.1 39.1% (24.8)% Sawn timber and derivatives 20.3 26.9% 30.2 31.8% (32.8)% Panels and derivatives 27.2 36.0% 27.7 29.2% (1.8)% Other 0.1 0.1% 0.0 0.0% 0.0% Group full-year revenues 75.5 95 (20.5)%

* Unaudited data

Strengthened positioning in 2025

Despite an unfavorable environment, ROUGIER preserved the strength of its fundamentals and its positioning in international markets. The certification of its Congolese subsidiary under FSC standards in September 2025 marked a key milestone: the Group is now 100% FSC certified across all its forestry and industrial operations in Africa.

This certification ensures ROUGIER's full compliance with the requirements of the European Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), applicable since the end of 2025, and strengthens its commercial attractiveness among partners by securing market outlets, enhancing the value of its production and supporting the development of its most profitable activities.

Outlook

In the short term, amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, ROUGIER is gradually restoring its level of activity to that prevailing prior to the exogenous impacts experienced in 2025.

ROUGIER continues to pursue its sustainable development strategy focused on the responsible and certified management of natural forests in Gabon and the Republic of Congo, industrial processing, and the marketing of certified African tropical timber in international markets with high sustainability requirements.

Driven by its environmental commitments, ROUGIER remains a leading player in the timber sector, making a lasting contribution to the economic and social development of Central African nations.

Next event: 2025 annual results, 30 April 2026 after close of trading.

About ROUGIER

Founded in 1923, ROUGIER is a market leader for certified African timber. Operating in Central Africa (Gabon and the Republic of Congo), ROUGIER is involved in the management of 100% responsible natural forests, certified with independent international labels, as well as industrial processing and international trade.

ISIN: FR0000037640 - ALRGR

www.rougier.fr

Contact

Cyril Combe

rougier@actus.fr

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ymydaZ1mZWnKmp6fap5oZ5RjaG9jyJHKaZfHmpRsaJqVmnFoxZmSmZybZnJnmWxq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96474-rougier_communique_chiffre-d_affaires-2025-_ve.pdf