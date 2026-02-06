Infinity Bank Santa Ana California: Infinity Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Infinity Bancorp (OTCQB:INFT) (the "Company" or "Bancorp"), the holding company for Infinity Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended, December 31, 2025.

Financial highlights for 2025:

Net income increased 38.4% to $5.4 million

Assets increased $23.3 million

Dividends of $0.35 per share were paid to shareholders

Total stockholders' equity increased $5.5 million

Earnings per share increased $0.42 to $1.71

Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

Total loans were $229.8 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $214.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $15.4 million, or 7.19%. When compared to December 31, 2024, total loans increased $3.5 million, or 1.54%. The Bank funded $28.0 million in new loans/advances in the fourth quarter of 2025. The fundings were offset by $13.8 million in payoffs, most of which were expected based on the contractual terms of the loans. The increase in loans caused the Bank's loan deposit ratio to increase to 76.0% as of December 31, 2025, from 65.9% as of September 30, 2025, and decrease from 79.5% at December 31, 2024.

To maintain the Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) at its current level, as a percentage of total loans, the Bank recorded a provision of $349 thousand for the fourth quarter and did not record a provision during the third quarter of 2025. The Bank did not record any charge-offs or recoveries during the third quarter. The Bank's ACL decreased to 1.58% when compared to the previous quarter at 1.68% and decreased 6 basis points from December 31, 2024.

Yields on total loans decreased to 8.40% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 8.92% from third quarter of 2025 and decreased from 9.12% in the fourth quarter, 2024. For the year ending December 31, 2025, yield on loans decreased to 8.79% compared to 9.31% for the same period in 2024. The decrease in yields was due to the reduction in the federal funds rates in 2024 and 2025 (100 basis points between September and December 2024 and another 75 basis points between September and December 2025).

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Total deposits equaled $302.4 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $23.1 million, or (7.1%) from the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $17.9 million, or 6.3% from December 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts decreased $25.1 million, or (12.6%) to $173.4 million as of December 31, 2025, and comprise 57.3% of total deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $23.0 million, or 15.3% when compared to December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits increased by $2.0 million, or 1.6% when compared to third quarter of 2025 and decreased $5.2 million, or (3.9%) when compared to December 31, 2024. The changes in deposits were generally related to an increase in our number of customers as well as fluctuations in the operating account balances for our existing customers.

The Company's cost of funds was down to 1.36% for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, compared to 1.41% from the previous linked quarter and down from 2.04% for the same quarter last year. For the year ending December 31, 2025, the cost of funds decreased to 1.51% from 2.22% for the same period in 2024. Cost of funds decreased in response to decreases in the federal funds rate in 2024 and 2025 as well as the maturity of FHLB borrowings and brokered deposits over the past year. The FHLB borrowings and brokered deposits held during 2024 had a higher cost of funds.

Net-interest Income

Net-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.7 million, a decrease of $231 thousand, or (4.7%) from the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of $137 thousand, or 3.0% over the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ending December 31, 2025, net-interest income was $18.9 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 12.1% from the same period in 2024.

The Company's net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was down 47 basis points to 5.34% when compared to third quarter ending September 30, 2025, and down 24 basis points from 5.58% for the comparable period ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased to 5.71% compared to 5.57% for the same period in 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to three 25 basis point rate cuts implemented by the Federal Reserve from September through December 2025 and, to a limited extent, the change in the deposit mix between interest and non-interest-bearing accounts. The increase in the net interest margin when comparing the prior quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, was due to the decrease in the cost of funds as discussed above. The Company's primary source of net-interest income continues to be driven by interest on loans followed by other short-term investments.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 at $142 thousand was flat when compared to the third quarter of 2025 and up $20 thousand or 16.4% when compared to the same period in 2024. For the year ending December 31, 2025, non-interest income totaled $534 thousand, up $146 thousand, or 37.6% from linked period in 2024. Non-interest income continues to be driven primarily by fees on loans and deposit accounts.

Non-interest Expense

For the fourth quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $122 thousand, or (4.1%) from the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of $210 thousand, or 8.0% when compared to same quarter in 2024. For the year ending December 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $1.4 million, or 14.2%, to $11.4 million from linked period in 2024. The increases were driven primarily by an increase in salaries and employee benefits and other expense as the Company made small increases to staff to accommodate current and future growth as well as maintain our high standards of service and regulatory compliance. In addition, as inflation continues to increase costs for our third-party vendors and service providers, the Company's costs have risen as well. Nevertheless, the Company's efficiency ratio was 58.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 58.2% at September 30, 2025, and 56.0% for the same quarter in 2024. The efficiency ratio for the year ending December 31, 2025, was 58.8% compared to 58% for the same period in 2024.

Net Income

For the fourth quarter of 2025 the Company's net income decreased $199 thousand to $1.3 million ($0.41 basic earnings per share) compared to $1.5 million, or $0.47 basic earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025. Profitability and basic earnings per share were flat when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ending December 31, 2025, net income increased by $1.5 million, to $5.4 million ($1.71 basic earnings per share), compared to $3.9 million, or $1.29 basic earnings per share for 2024. The increase in net income for the year was driven by the Company's growth, expense management, and net interest margin.

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the return on average assets increased 34 basis points to 1.60% from 1.26% for the same period in 2024. For the year ending December 31, 2025, the return on average equity increased 179 basis points to 13.52% from 11.73% for the same period in 2024.

Capital Management and Subsequent Event

The Company continues to be well-capitalized and exceeds minimum regulatory requirement ratios with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.20%, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 16.19%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 18.92%.

The book value of the Company's common stock was $13.50 as of December 31, 2025, up from $13.13 as of September 30, 2025, and up from $11.79 at December 31, 2024. The increase in the book value of the Company's common stock is primarily related to the additional income recorded in the quarter and year ending December 31, 2025, as well as the continued decrease in the unrealized loss on investment securities. The investment portfolio consists entirely of government agency or government sponsored enterprise securities and therefore, the risk of incurring an actual loss is unmeasurably low. Although the Company holds its investment securities ("securities") as available for sale, we do not have the intent to sell any securities currently. These securities are pledged to the Federal Home Loan Bank and provide the Company with liquidity by allowing us to borrow approximately 95% of the fair market value of the portfolio. Also, the securities are amortizing, which provides the Company with additional liquidity of approximately $650 thousand in monthly payments that are reinvested in higher yielding assets. As of December 31, 2025, the portfolio has an average life of 2.6 years.

On February 5, 2026, the Company declared a $0.09 cash dividend to shareholders of record as of February 20, 2026, payable on March 6, 2026.

ABOUT INFINITY BANCORP AND INFINITY BANK

Infinity Bank is the sole subsidiary of Infinity Bancorp. Infinity Bancorp, formed on October 21, 2022, is the bank holding company for Infinity Bank. The Bancorp does not have any operations other than through its sole subsidiary, Infinity Bank. The Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees, and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loan and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.infinity.bank

6 Hutton Centre Drive, Suite 100

Santa Ana, CA 92707

Bala Balkrishna

CEO

Phone: (657) 223-1000

Bala@infinity.bank Victor Guerrero

President, COO

Phone: (562) 631-3042

Victor@infinity.bank Allison Duncan

CFO

Phone: (657) 304-2378

Allisond@infinity.bank

INFINITY BANCORP

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 97,077 $ 127,577 $ 69,057 Securities available for sale 27,106 28,718 34,947 Total Loans 229,790 214,384 226,305 Allowance for credit losses (3,639 ) (3,609 ) (3,702 ) Net Loans 226,151 210,775 222,603 Premises and equipment, net 1,276 1,185 1,307 Other assets 4,377 4,465 4,753 TOTAL ASSETS $ 355,987 $ 372,720 $ 332,667 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 173,357 $ 198,424 $ 150,336 Interest bearing 128,994 127,029 134,156 Time certificates of deposit 50 50 50 Total deposits 302,401 325,503 284,542 Other liabilities 2,290 2,184 2,363 FHLB and other borrowings 5,000 - 5,000 Subordinated debt 3,984 3,980 3,965 TOTAL LIABILITIES 313,675 331,667 295,870 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 33,537 33,464 33,437 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 4,956 5,238 2,142 Net income 5,364 4,079 3,877 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (1,545 ) (1,728 ) (2,659 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 42,312 41,053 36,797 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 355,987 $ 372,720 $ 332,667

INFINITY BANCORP

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Interest Income: Loans $ 4,631 $ 4,895 $ 5,159 $ 19,499 $ 19,380 Investment securities 113 123 137 498 580 Other short-term investments 1,038 995 777 3,312 2,873 Total interest income 5,782 6,013 6,073 23,309 22,833 Interest expense: Deposits 1,002 1,023 1,328 4,121 5,021 Borrowed funds 68 47 170 327 989 Total interest expense 1,070 1,070 1,498 4,448 6,010 Net interest income 4,712 4,943 4,575 18,861 16,823 Provision for credit losses 349 - 240 495 1,594 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,363 4,943 4,335 18,366 15,229 Non-interest income: Service charges 91 91 66 334 213 Other income 51 52 56 200 175 Total non-interest income 142 143 122 534 388 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 2,011 2,151 1,898 8,300 7,283 Occupancy 62 61 63 245 253 Furniture, fixture & equipment 21 37 36 135 159 Data processing 154 142 133 579 544 Professional & legal 175 161 214 612 637 Marketing 93 100 62 314 245 Other expense 323 309 223 1,213 856 Total non-interest expense 2,839 2,961 2,629 11,398 9,977 Income before taxes 1,666 2,125 1,828 7,502 5,640 Income tax expense 381 641 553 2,138 1,763 Net Income $ 1,285 $ 1,484 $ 1,275 $ 5,364 $ 3,877 Earnings per share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 1.71 $ 1.29 Earnings per share ("EPS"): Dilutive $ 0.38 $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 1.64 $ 1.29 Common shares outstanding 3,133,641 3,127,641 3,121,015 3,133,641 3,121,015

INFINITY BANCORP

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

At and For the Three Months Ended At and For the Year Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 5.34 % 5.81 % 5.58 % 5.71 % 5.57 % Cost of funds 1.36 % 1.41 % 2.04 % 1.51 % 2.22 % Loan to deposit ratio 75.99 % 65.86 % 79.53 % 75.99 % 79.53 % Yield on total loans 8.40 % 8.92 % 9.12 % 8.79 % 9.31 % Return on average assets 1.43 % 1.71 % 1.53 % 1.60 % 1.26 % Return on average equity 12.44 % 14.57 % 13.96 % 13.52 % 11.73 % Efficiency ratio 58.49 % 58.22 % 55.97 % 58.77 % 57.97 % Book value of common stock $ 13.50 $ 13.13 $ 11.79 Asset Quality Summary: Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.58 % 1.68 % 1.64 % 1.58 % 1.64 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.19 % 16.49 % 15.28 % 16.19 % 15.28 % Total risk-based capital ratio 18.92 % 19.29 % 18.04 % 18.92 % 18.04 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.20 % 12.21 % 11.95 % 12.20 % 11.95 %

