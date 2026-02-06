Battleship Stance Inc.: Court Dismisses All Claims Against Jason Tucker and Melissa Tucker in Arizona Litigation Involving Labor Smart, Inc., Now Known as Kultura Brands, Inc.

Court Orders End All Claims Against the Tuckers; Only Their Affirmative Claims Remain

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Jason Tucker and Melissa Tucker confirmed that the United States District Court for the District of Arizona has dismissed, with prejudice, Labor Smart, Inc.'s remaining claims against them, including claims for breach of fiduciary duty and conversion, following discovery. While Labor Smart and its principals accused Jason Tucker of failing to file Labor Smart paperwork and misappropriating funds, the claims were not substantiated by any personal knowledge or documentary evidence. No claims remain pending against Jason Tucker or Melissa Tucker. The Tuckers will seek recovery of their attorneys' fees and costs relating to the dismissed claims.

What remains in the Arizona litigation are the Tuckers' affirmative claims against Labor Smart (now Kultura Brands, Inc.) and other third-party defendants, including Takeover Industries, Inc., Next Gen Beverages, LLC, Tom Zarro, Michael Holley, Toby McBride, and Joseph Pavlik. The Tuckers' claims against those defendants include breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent transfer, defamation, and related claims. Several matters are currently pending before the Court for decision on the evidentiary record, and the Tuckers have sought a trial on the amounts of damages owed.

The Tuckers issue this statement in an attempt to correct the public record, as allegations that have now been dismissed were widely repeated online. The relevant court orders and filings speak for themselves.

Court Order is available here: Court Order

About the Parties

Labor Smart, Inc. (now Kultura Brands, Inc.), a company quoted on OTC Markets and headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, has described itself as a diversified consumer beverage and brand platform. In public releases, the company has promoted Lock'dIn (lockdin.com), Elevate Health & Wellness, Thirst Responder Hydrogen Water (thirstresponder.com), and Adios Spirits (adiosspirits.com). Kultura Brands has also highlighted relationships involving Cookies (cookies.co) and a publicly traded pharmaceutical services company, Cencora Inc., and has stated that Manny Pacquiao serves on its board.

Jason Tucker is an intellectual property and brand growth strategist specializing in IP enforcement and brand-protection. He previously served as a board member and director of Labor Smart, Inc. and as an executive of Takeover Industries, where he led national retail expansion and high-profile beverage product launches covered by trade and mainstream press, and received two best new beverage product awards for that company.

Melissa Tucker is an operations, marketing, and SEO expert whose company provided contracted marketing services to a Labor Smart-affiliated subsidiary, including leadership of digital and brand initiatives, management of related assets, and execution of national marketing initiatives.

Battleship Stance, Inc. is an intellectual property, brand-protection, and legal services firm founded by Jason Tucker. The firm is issuing this public-record update regarding the litigation to address reputational harm to Jason Tucker arising from allegations dismissed with prejudice and other public statements at issue. The firm is not a party to the case.

Media Contact

Media Representative

publicrecord.ltnc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Battleship Stance Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/court-dismisses-all-claims-against-jason-tucker-and-melissa-tuck-1134403