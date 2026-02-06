OURA, maker of the world's leading smart ring, Oura Ring, today announced a strategic partnership as the Official Wearable of Team USA and the LA28 Olympic Paralympic Games. As Team USA and LA28's exclusive provider in the category of continuous health and fitness tracking devices, OURA will support U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes from both the 2026 and 2028 Games and will provide them with an Oura Ring to help manage their athletic performance, recovery and wellbeing.

"U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes operate in environments that demand careful attention to recovery, sleep, and overall wellbeing," said Tom Hale, chief executive officer at OURA. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting athletes with scientifically validated insights that can help them better understand their bodies and make more informed decisions as they navigate the demands of training and competition."

OURA has supported a number of Team USA National Governing Bodies since 2024, including U.S. Ski Snowboard and USA Hockey, enabling athletes to monitor training load, readiness, and recovery in support of performance planning and competition preparation. In 2025, this support expanded to U.S. Speed Skating and Women's Soccer including studying sleep-therapy, recovery and their role in sustaining high-level performance across training and competition cycles.

Through this new partnership, Team USA athletes can use Oura Ring to benefit their training and competition regimens through insights across sleep, readiness, and recovery to complement existing training and performance programs.

"Elite athletes train and compete in uniquely intense physical and mental environments," said Ricky Bloomfield, MD, chief medical officer at OURA. "OURA is proud to support Team USA by reinforcing the importance of sleep, recovery, and overall wellbeing as foundational elements of athletic performance and competition readiness, while also creating an opportunity to generate real-world evidence that can help elite athletes prepare for and perform their best in the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

"Supporting the health and performance of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes requires a holistic approach that extends beyond training alone," said Jonathan Finnoff, DO, chief medical officer for Team USA. "Wearable technologies like Oura Ring provide valuable insights into sleep, recovery, and overall wellbeing, helping athletes and medical teams make more informed, individualized decisions as they prepare for the physical and mental demands of the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The partnership supports a shared focus on athlete preparation and wellbeing as Team USA athletes compete at the highest levels of Olympic and Paralympic sport. Through this collaboration, sleep, recovery, and overall wellbeing are reinforced as important considerations throughout the Olympic and Paralympic preparation cycle.

As part of the partnership, OURA will support NBCUniversal's multi-platform coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and the LA28 Games.

About OURA

OURA delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance with Oura Ring, the leading smart ring that helps you live healthier, longer. Guided by a mission to shift healthcare from sick care to prevention, OURA supports millions of members worldwide across sleep, activity, stress, readiness, women's health, and heart health. Scientifically validated against medical gold standards, the lightweight Oura Ring tracks 50+ health metrics continuously, empowering both individuals and thousands of research teams, healthcare providers, and organizations. With 1,000 ecosystem partners across wellness and medicine, OURA is advancing the future of preventative health.

Founded in Finland in 2013, OURA has E.U. headquarters in Oulu and U.S. headquarters in San Francisco. OURA was last valued at approximately $11B-making it the world's most valuable standalone wearable company. Learn more at ouraring.com or connect with OURA on Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions or illnesses.

About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles' third time hosting the Olympic Games, previously hosting in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world's most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, nonprofit organization, with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs, and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.com.

