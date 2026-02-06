Live Wildly Foundation, Trust for Public Land, and Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation Welcome New Poll Showing Overwhelming Support for Florida Forever Funding

Polling numbers come as state lawmakers consider new budget and policy priorities

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / A new statewide public opinion poll underscores overwhelming bipartisan support among Florida voters for dedicating $100 million in funding for the Florida Forever land conservation program - once again showing that protecting the state's natural heritage remains a top priority for voters across the Sunshine State.

Conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy and recently published in Florida Politics, the survey reveals more than 80% of Floridians are in favor of robust investment in Florida Forever - the state's premier land conservation and acquisition program, which has protected millions of acres of water resources, wildlife habitat, forests, and natural areas since its inception 25 years ago. Support crossed party lines with 78% of Republican voters and 83% of Democratic voters supporting $100 million in funding this year.

"This new data confirms what conservation leaders have long known: Florida voters value the lands that define our state - from treasured springs and forests to working ranches and wildlife corridors," said Meredith Budd, Deputy Director at the Live Wildly Foundation. "This overwhelming support speaks volumes about the public's commitment to meaningful, long-term investment in land preservation, water quality, and resilience in the face of growth pressures."

The poll also found that 74% - three in four voters - would tell their legislator to vote in favor of "putting $100 million in the state budget for Florida Forever to protect Florida's land, water and wildlife." The findings come at a pivotal moment for Florida's conservation agenda. As the Florida Legislature and state leaders debate budget and policy priorities for the upcoming session, these results send a decisive message: Floridians want robust funding for land conservation. With population growth and development pressure increasing across the state, sustained support for programs like Florida Forever is essential to safeguarding natural systems, water security, wildlife habitat, and rural economies.

"Florida Forever represents one of the smartest investments we can make in Florida's future - protecting water resources, supporting outdoor recreation, and strengthening local economies," said Will Abberger, Vice President of Conservation Finance and the Trust for Public Land. "This new poll shows unity among urban, suburban, and rural voters alike in recognizing the value of conserving the lands that sustain our way of life."

Echoing this sentiment, Mallory Dimmitt, CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, added: "From the Everglades to the stateline, Floridians overwhelmingly understand the importance of connected landscapes for wildlife movement, water flow, and community well-being. Florida Forever is a cornerstone of that conservation vision. Together with the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, these programs position Florida as a leader in conservation."

Live Wildly Foundation, Trust for Public Land, and Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation urge state policymakers to heed this clear public mandate and protect and expand funding for Florida Forever - ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy clean water, abundant wildlife, scenic open spaces, and thriving communities rooted in the state's unique natural legacy.

About the Organizations

Live Wildly Foundation applies an entrepreneurial approach to protecting wild Florida while seeking to balance smart growth, a robust economy, and a connected, resilient landscape.

Trust for Public Land conserves land for people, ensuring healthy, livable communities for generations through science-based land protection and public engagement.

Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation champions a collaborative campaign to permanently connect, protect and restore the Florida Wildlife Corridor - a statewide network of connected lands and waters that supports wildlife and people.

