Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.02.2026 21:02 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flying Dresses International Solidifies Global Presence, Setting a New Standard for Experiential Luxury on the World's Most Iconic Stages

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Flying Dresses International has formally cemented its position as a global leader in experiential luxury, unveiling a new chapter of international activations that place couture, destination, and personal storytelling on some of the world's most recognisable stages.

Over the past year, the brand has executed landmark experiences at locations rarely associated with fashion-led storytelling. These include a high-impact activation at Seattle's Space Needle, a creative collaboration within Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, and an international runway debut in Hawaii. Closer to home, Flying Dresses International has also taken to the runway in Tasmania and Cairns, marking its growing influence across Australia's premium fashion and tourism markets.

What sets Flying Dresses International apart is not scale alone, but adoption. The brand has become a trusted creative partner for national pageant titleholders and international fashion ambassadors, positioning itself at the intersection of couture and cultural influence. These endorsements reflect a broader shift in luxury, where experience, symbolism, and authorship carry equal weight to design.

At the centre of this expansion is founder Maria Praljak, whose vision continues to shape the brand's international relevance. A multi-award-winning entrepreneur, Praljak was recognised in both the Maldives and Dubai in 2025 for her contribution to global fashion tourism and women-led enterprise. With a background spanning law, politics, luxury yachting, and global travel, she has built Flying Dresses International into a platform that merges art direction, destination, and identity.

"We are not just a photoshoot; we are a foundry for modern icons," says Maria Praljak, Founder of Flying Dresses International. "We provide the stage, the couture, and the art direction for a woman to forge her own 'Insigne Dea', a timeless testament to her power and her story."

The January release of this announcement has been strategically timed to coincide with the commencement of Australia's peak wedding season and the lead-up to major exhibitions in Melbourne. This timing positions Flying Dresses International directly in front of brides and luxury travellers during their most active planning window.

As the brand continues its international expansion across the United States, the Pacific, and Asia, Flying Dresses International is redefining how luxury fashion is experienced, documented, and remembered.

About Flying Dresses International

Flying Dresses International is a global luxury fashion and tourism brand specialising in high-impact couture experiences across iconic destinations. Operating across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the United States, the brand is known for combining statement gowns, cinematic art direction, and landmark locations to create powerful visual narratives for women worldwide. Flying Dresses International has become a recognised name within experiential luxury, pageantry, and destination fashion.

Instagram: @flying.dresses

Media Contact

Organization: Flying Dresses International
Contact Person Name: Maria Praljak
Website: https://flyingdresses.international/
Email: maria@flyingdresses.international
City: Melbourne
State: Victoria
Country: Australia

SOURCE: Flying Dresses International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/flying-dresses-international-solidifies-global-presence-setting-a-new-1134567

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.