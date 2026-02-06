Flying Dresses International Solidifies Global Presence, Setting a New Standard for Experiential Luxury on the World's Most Iconic Stages

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Flying Dresses International has formally cemented its position as a global leader in experiential luxury, unveiling a new chapter of international activations that place couture, destination, and personal storytelling on some of the world's most recognisable stages.

Over the past year, the brand has executed landmark experiences at locations rarely associated with fashion-led storytelling. These include a high-impact activation at Seattle's Space Needle, a creative collaboration within Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, and an international runway debut in Hawaii. Closer to home, Flying Dresses International has also taken to the runway in Tasmania and Cairns, marking its growing influence across Australia's premium fashion and tourism markets.

What sets Flying Dresses International apart is not scale alone, but adoption. The brand has become a trusted creative partner for national pageant titleholders and international fashion ambassadors, positioning itself at the intersection of couture and cultural influence. These endorsements reflect a broader shift in luxury, where experience, symbolism, and authorship carry equal weight to design.

At the centre of this expansion is founder Maria Praljak, whose vision continues to shape the brand's international relevance. A multi-award-winning entrepreneur, Praljak was recognised in both the Maldives and Dubai in 2025 for her contribution to global fashion tourism and women-led enterprise. With a background spanning law, politics, luxury yachting, and global travel, she has built Flying Dresses International into a platform that merges art direction, destination, and identity.

"We are not just a photoshoot; we are a foundry for modern icons," says Maria Praljak, Founder of Flying Dresses International. "We provide the stage, the couture, and the art direction for a woman to forge her own 'Insigne Dea', a timeless testament to her power and her story."

The January release of this announcement has been strategically timed to coincide with the commencement of Australia's peak wedding season and the lead-up to major exhibitions in Melbourne. This timing positions Flying Dresses International directly in front of brides and luxury travellers during their most active planning window.

As the brand continues its international expansion across the United States, the Pacific, and Asia, Flying Dresses International is redefining how luxury fashion is experienced, documented, and remembered.

About Flying Dresses International

Flying Dresses International is a global luxury fashion and tourism brand specialising in high-impact couture experiences across iconic destinations. Operating across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the United States, the brand is known for combining statement gowns, cinematic art direction, and landmark locations to create powerful visual narratives for women worldwide. Flying Dresses International has become a recognised name within experiential luxury, pageantry, and destination fashion.

Instagram: @flying.dresses

Media Contact

Organization: Flying Dresses International

Contact Person Name: Maria Praljak

Website: https://flyingdresses.international/

Email: maria@flyingdresses.international

City: Melbourne

State: Victoria

Country: Australia

SOURCE: Flying Dresses International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/flying-dresses-international-solidifies-global-presence-setting-a-new-1134567