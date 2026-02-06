New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Hub Group, Inc. ("Hub Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HUBG) or certain of its officers and directors issued misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose information material to investors in violation of federal securities laws.

Hub Group is a transportation and logistics management company.

On February 5, 2026, after market close, Hub Group announced that it would delay the full release of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and will restate its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025.

On this news, the price of Hub Group stock dropped as low as 27% during the course of trading on February 6, 2026.

Source: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP