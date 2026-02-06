Samsung Connects Athletes and Fans to Milano Cortina 2026 Moments With Mobile Innovation

From delivering dynamic perspectives at the Opening Ceremony to supporting Games-time operations, Samsung helps open up the Olympic and Paralympic Games - bringing athletes, fans and communities closer to the Games.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, today outlined how it will help make the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 more connected by integrating mobile innovation and Galaxy AI across the Games-time experiences.

As the way people experience the Olympic and Paralympic Games continues to evolve beyond a single venue or broadcast moment, this shift is even more pronounced at Milano Cortina 2026 - shaped by geography, distance and multiple host locations. At this year's XXV Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Samsung's role focuses on bridging these gaps, using technology to make Milano Cortina 2026 moments feel closer and more connected for athletes, fans and the broader Olympic Games community through technologies embedded across Games-time operations, including:

Delivering dynamic perspectives with Opening Ceremony live broadcast integration: With support from the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), Galaxy S25 Ultra devices will be embedded within the Opening Ceremony to capture dynamic perspectives alongside established broadcast cameras, expanding coverage, while fully complementing production workflows.

Enabling seamless on-site communication for volunteers: A select group of volunteers will be equipped with Galaxy devices featuring Interpreter, powered by Galaxy AI, to communicate with athletes, officials and visitors with ease. With translations processed directly on device, the experience remains fast and reliable across Milano Cortina 2026's diverse and distributed environments.

Supporting officiating and competition monitoring for fair play: Samsung monitors will be deployed across Short-Track Speed Skating disciplines, providing high-quality displays to support operational needs.

Keeping fan devices powered with Galaxy Charging Stations: Samsung will help people keep their devices powered throughout long competition and event days, enabling them to stay connected throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Samsung will help people keep their devices powered throughout long competition and event days, enabling them to stay connected throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Connecting athletes, media and partners through storytelling at Samsung House: Samsung will host a dedicated hub, where people can come together to experience Samsung's Olympic Games technology innovation story and share moments, perspectives and conversations as part of the rhythm of the Games.

"At the heart of Samsung's role at Milano Cortina 2026 is a clear ambition: to connect athletes and fans in every moment, and help remind everyone that the Olympic Games are, above all, about people," said Stephanie Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile Marketing Center, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. "As the way audiences watch, share and experience the Olympic and Paralympic Games continues to change, mobile technology plays an increasingly important role in helping athletes, fans and communities stay connected - and get closer to the action, the emotion and each other."

Opening Ceremony Live Broadcast Integration t o Deliver Dynamic Perspectives

To support the Opening Ceremony experience, Galaxy devices will be integrated throughout the live broadcast production environment, enabled by the portability, superior camera quality and 5G connectivity of Galaxy S25 Ultra. Positioned alongside established broadcast cameras, the smartphones have been installed across dynamic locations - including jibs above the field and stadium stands, as well as athlete entrance tunnels - capturing immersive, on-site perspectives wirelessly and in real-time without disrupting established broadcast workflows.

Beyond the devices themselves, Samsung is working closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Broadcast Services (OBS) to help ensure Galaxy-based capture integrates seamlessly into the overall live broadcast environment.

Set inside San Siro Stadium, the Opening Ceremony of Milano Cortina 2026 will welcome more than 75,000 spectators on Feb. 6, as over 3,500 athletes from over 90 countries enter the stadium to mark the official opening of the Olympic Winter Games. By working closely with OBS to deliver an enhanced view of the Opening Ceremony with Galaxy, Samsung will help connect spectators in the stands with millions more sharing this historic moment across screens and locations around the world.

"The Olympic Games are a celebration of human excellence and unity, bringing athletes and audiences together around the world," said Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of OBS. "The Opening Ceremony embodies that spirit, and through our partnership with Samsung, we can capture dynamic perspectives that complement our core broadcast coverage. By embracing dedicated mobile storytelling and the way millions of fans experience the Games on their smartphones, we help global viewers feel closer to the energy and emotion of this historic moment."

Supporting Volunteers, Operations and the Games-Time Experience

Beyond the Opening Ceremony, Galaxy innovation is supporting the everyday operations that help Milano Cortina 2026 run smoothly across venues and host locations.

A select group of volunteers across the Olympic Games will be equipped with Galaxy devices featuring Interpreter, powered by Galaxy AI, to support natural communication between athletes, officials and visitors across languages. With translation processed directly on device, Interpreter enables fast, intuitive conversations and helps volunteers focus on delivering a welcoming, human-centered Games-time experience.

"As we prepare for the most geographically widespread Winter Olympics in history, the role of technology shifts from a simple tool to the very fabric holding our vision together," said Andrea Varnier, CEO of Milano Cortina 2026. "Samsung's innovation is fundamental in bridging the distances between our venues, transforming the vast territory of Milano Cortina 2026 into a single, unified arena. Their cutting-edge solutions do more than just support our operations; they redefine how the world perceives the spirit of the Games, ensuring that human connection remains at the heart of this digital evolution."

In addition, Galaxy Charging Stations at stadiums across host cities will support spectators during long event days, helping to ensure these rare and meaningful Olympic and Paralympic Games moments unfold smoothly on site. This practical support allows people to stay present and engaged during moments that come only every four years.

Inside competition venues, Samsung technology will support officiating and operations. Samsung monitors will be deployed across Short-Track Speed Skating disciplines, providing high-quality displays to support operational needs.

Samsung House: A Central Hub for Connection, Storytelling and Shared Experiences

Located in Milan's historic Palazzo Serbelloni, Samsung House provides a setting where guests can experience Samsung's Olympic Games technology innovation history - bringing together the legacy of Samsung's innovations and how they are brought to life on the ground in Milan as part of the rhythm of the Olympic Games, rather than a standalone showcase.

Throughout Milano Cortina 2026, Samsung House will host a curated program that encourages interaction and shared moments. Moments include National Olympic Committee nights, live competition viewings and displays of the Victory Profile portrait series, creating opportunities for athletes, partners and media to come together and share perspectives, and celebrate the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Complementing this atmosphere, Samsung House will also feature hospitality moments curated by Michelin-starred Italian chef Enrico Bartolini, adding a sense of local culture and warmth.

Samsung House officially opens on Feb. 4 and will operate throughout the Olympic Winter Games until Feb. 22. Samsung House will reopen during the Paralympic Winter Games from March 6 to 15. During this period, Samsung House will operate as an invitation-only environment, creating a dedicated space for meaningful connection throughout the Games.

As Samsung looks ahead to the future, Milano Cortina 2026 represents an important chapter in a partnership defined by innovation, athlete empowerment and the ongoing evolution of how global audiences experience the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Through its latest Galaxy technology, Samsung continues to open up Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 - supporting athletes from preparation to the podium and bringing fans closer to the energy, creativity and emotion of the world's most celebrated winter sporting event.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About Samsung's Involvement in the Olympic Games

Samsung has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998. For over 25 years, athletes and fans have trusted Samsung's transformative mobile technology to share the Olympic spirit globally and help to shape the digital future of the Olympic Games for Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond. The company's commitment to the Olympic Movement soon faces its fourth decade of partnership and extends through Los Angeles 2028. Samsung's purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including equipment that features artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G will help to change the way the world experiences the Olympic Games.

About Samsung's Involvement in the Paralympic Games

Samsung is a Worldwide Partner of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in the wireless communications and computing equipment category. Starting from Paralympic Winter Games Torino 2006, the company has proudly supported the Paralympic Movement and enabled athletes and fans around the world to share the excitement and inspiration of the Games through Samsung's transformative mobile technology. Samsung's commitment to the Paralympic Games will extend through to Los Angeles 2028 and be celebrated through innovative mobile and computing experiences powered by purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including equipment that features artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G.

