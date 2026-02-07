Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) ("Powermax" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has renewed its agreement with Euro Digital Media Ltd. ("Euro Digital") (address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, UK. WC2H 9JQ; email: info@eurodigitalmedia.co.uk) for marketing services for up to an additional two months commencing on or about February 9th, 2026 , or until budget exhaustion, and that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management depending on, amongst other things, the efficacy of the marketing services.

Euro Digital shall, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by Euro Digital will occur on a www.thestockreport.com landing page, and via Google ads and native advertising.

The Company will pay a fee of USD $250,000 (plus GST) to Euro Digital. The Company will not issue any securities to Euro Digital as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Euro Digital (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with Euro Digital.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also optioned to acquire the 5178-hectare Pinard REE in Northern Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Powermax expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's engagement of Euro Digital and the scope and timing thereof, and the services to be provided thereunder. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Powermax based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Powermax's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Powermax does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

