Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 07.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A118MV | ISIN: CA6814721065 | Ticker-Symbol: H1B
Frankfurt
06.02.26 | 08:44
72,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OLYMPIA FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLYMPIA FINANCIAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,0075,5006.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OLYMPIA FINANCIAL GROUP
OLYMPIA FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OLYMPIA FINANCIAL GROUP INC72,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.