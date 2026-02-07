This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Mr. Ryan Kalt (the "Acquiror") reports that he has divested certain securities of Red Lake Gold Inc. (the "Issuer"), being represented by the sale of 2,049,800 common shares (the "Divested Securities"), on an indirect basis, during the period of February 4, 2026 to February 6, 2026, inclusive (the "Sale Period"). Within the Sale Period, a sub-total of 1,148,800 common shares were divested on February 6, 2026 triggering the report herein referenced.

As of this news release, the Acquiror owns and controls, on an aggregate direct and indirect basis, a total of 27,335,500 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 54.09% of the Issuer's presently issued and outstanding common shares, plus certain other convertible instruments (being common share warrants and common share stock options), all of the same being further described in the Form 62-103F1 filed today as relates to this news release.

The Divested Securities in the Sale Period were sold through the open-market facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other broker-routed public exchange) at an aggregate approximate average price of $0.0358 per common share.

The Acquiror is an approved Control Person (as that term is defined by the Canadian Securities Exchange) of the Issuer.

The Acquiror may sell securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future or acquire securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions in the future depending on market conditions, the Acquiror's investment objectives and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, the Acquiror does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

