AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANEB), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabis-induced toxic effects (the "Company" or "Anebulo"), today announced that the Company's board of directors (the "Board") has approved the voluntary delisting of the Company's common stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and the subsequent voluntary deregistration of its common stock with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in order to terminate and suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").Simultaneously with this announcement, Anebulo notified Nasdaq today of its intention to voluntarily delist its shares of common stock from Nasdaq. In connection with the contemplated delisting, Anebulo intends to file a Form 25 with the SEC on or about February 17, 2026. The delisting from Nasdaq is expected to become effective on February 27, 2026, 10 days after filing the Form 25 with the SEC. Anebulo intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC on or about February 27, 2026 certifying that it has fewer than 300 shareholders of record. Upon filing the Form 15, Anebulo's obligation to file periodic reports with the SEC will be immediately suspended.The Company is in compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing requirements, but the Board believes that the cost of being an SEC reporting company outweighs the benefits. As the Company continues with its efforts to maximize value from its lead product candidate, the Board has determined that the burdens associated with operating as a registered public company listed on Nasdaq outweigh any advantages to the Company and the holders of its common stock. The Board's decision was based on the careful review of numerous factors, including the potential for eliminating the significant costs associated with preparing and filing periodic reports with the SEC and the legal, audit and other expenses associated with being a public reporting company listed on Nasdaq, as well as the substantial costs and demands on management's time under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, SEC rules and Nasdaq listing standards.Following the delisting, any trading in Anebulo's common stock would only occur in privately negotiated sales and potentially on the over-the-counter market.About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabis-induced toxicity. Its lead product candidate, selonabant, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its utility in blocking and reversing the negative effects of acute cannabinoid intoxication in healthy adults challenged with oral THC. Rather than proceeding directly with Phase 3 studies of oral selonabant in adults with ACI, the Company is prioritizing the advancement of a selonabant IV formulation as a potential treatment for pediatric patients with acute cannabis-induced toxicity, which it believes offers the potential for a faster timeline to approval relative to the adult oral product. Anebulo has scaled up the intravenous formulation for initial clinical safety studies, and initiated a Phase 1 SAD study of IV selonabant in September 2025. Selonabant is a competitive antagonist at the human CB1 receptor. 